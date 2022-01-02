Bucks signing Luke Kornet

Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks plan to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kornet recently finished a 10-day with the Cavaliers.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Milwaukee Bucks to sign Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship deal
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Milwaukee Bucks plan to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kornet recently finished a 10-day with the Cavaliers. – 12:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA 10-day hardship contracts that expired today:
Justin Anderson- CLE
Marquese Chriss- DAL
Damyean Dotson- NYK
Tim Frazier- ORL
Wenyen Gabriel- BKN
Freddie Gillespie- ORL
Jemerrio Jones- LAL
Luke Kornet- CLE
Matt Mooney- NYK
Chris Silva- MIN
Rayjon Tucker- MIN
Moses Wright- LAC – 8:21 AM
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs announce they have signed forward Justin Anderson and center Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts via the NBA’s hardship exception. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / December 21, 2021
Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kornet has played for NBA G League’s Maine Celtics. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 19, 2021
The Celtics officially completed their previously–reported deals with big man Luke Kornet and guard Chris Clemons on Friday, signing both players to training camp contracts, per RealGM’s transactions log. -via Hoops Rumors / October 16, 2021