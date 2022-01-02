Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Baron Davis and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
James Harden No. 37 in assists now
Moved ahead of Baron Davis with 6,028 assists. He’s now 86 away from John Havlicek
Patrick Mills No. 52 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Baron Davis with 1,335 three-pointers. He’s now 19 away from Kevin Love
LaMarcus Aldridge No. 60 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Terry Cummings with 8,637 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Michael Cage
Stephen Curry No. 63 in assists now
Moved ahead of Sleepy Floyd with 5,181 assists. He’s now 9 away from Mike Conley
DeMar DeRozan No. 68 in points now
Moved ahead of Zach Randolph with 18,583 points. He’s now 204 away from Bob McAdoo
Rudy Gay No. 96 in steals now
Moved ahead of Chris Webber with 1,198 steals. He’s now tied with Ray Williams
Kevin Durant No. 98 in blocks now
Moved ahead of LeBron James with 1,011 blocks. He’s now 8 away from Andre Drummond
Nikola Vucevic No. 102 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Derrick Coleman with 7,236 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Dan Roundfield
Jrue Holiday No. 103 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,091 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Mo Williams
Rudy Gobert No. 128 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of LaSalle Thompson, Harry Gallatin, Clyde Drexler and Michael Jordan with 6,691 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Tom Meschery
Jordan Clarkson No. 143 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Vladimir Radmanovic with 973 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Mark Price and Walt Williams
Zach LaVine No. 149 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of D’Angelo Russell, Damon Jones and Anthony Peeler with 947 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Michael Adams
Kevin Durant No. 150 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson with 6,467 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Mike Gminski and DeMarcus Cousins
Eric Bledsoe No. 170 in steals now
Moved ahead of Avery Johnson with 1,009 steals. He’s now 4 away from Kawhi Leonard
Andre Iguodala No. 180 in points now
Moved ahead of Alvan Adams and Ron Harper with 13,911 points. He’s now 65 away from Carlos Boozer
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 202 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge, Troy Murphy and Dan Issel with 5,718 rebounds. He’s now 27 away from Tom Boerwinkle
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 207 in points now
Moved ahead of Kevin Johnson with 13,154 points. He’s now 44 away from Corey Maggette
Jrue Holiday No. 215 in points now
Moved ahead of Kendall Gill with 12,923 points. He’s now 41 away from Bob Boozer
Garrett Temple No. 245 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jamal Murray and Sam Cassell with 676 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Dennis Schroeder and Danny Ferry
