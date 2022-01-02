USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Baron Davis and more

Milestones

January 2, 2022- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

James Harden No. 37 in assists now

Moved ahead of Baron Davis with 6,028 assists. He’s now 86 away from John Havlicek

Patrick Mills No. 52 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Baron Davis with 1,335 three-pointers. He’s now 19 away from Kevin Love

LaMarcus Aldridge No. 60 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Terry Cummings with 8,637 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Michael Cage

Stephen Curry No. 63 in assists now

Moved ahead of Sleepy Floyd with 5,181 assists. He’s now 9 away from Mike Conley

DeMar DeRozan No. 68 in points now

Moved ahead of Zach Randolph with 18,583 points. He’s now 204 away from Bob McAdoo

Rudy Gay No. 96 in steals now

Moved ahead of Chris Webber with 1,198 steals. He’s now tied with Ray Williams

Kevin Durant No. 98 in blocks now

Moved ahead of LeBron James with 1,011 blocks. He’s now 8 away from Andre Drummond

Nikola Vucevic No. 102 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Derrick Coleman with 7,236 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Dan Roundfield

Jrue Holiday No. 103 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,091 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Mo Williams

Rudy Gobert No. 128 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of LaSalle Thompson, Harry Gallatin, Clyde Drexler and Michael Jordan with 6,691 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Tom Meschery

Jordan Clarkson No. 143 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Vladimir Radmanovic with 973 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Mark Price and Walt Williams

Zach LaVine No. 149 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of D’Angelo Russell, Damon Jones and Anthony Peeler with 947 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Michael Adams

Kevin Durant No. 150 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson with 6,467 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Mike Gminski and DeMarcus Cousins

Eric Bledsoe No. 170 in steals now

Moved ahead of Avery Johnson with 1,009 steals. He’s now 4 away from Kawhi Leonard

Andre Iguodala No. 180 in points now

Moved ahead of Alvan Adams and Ron Harper with 13,911 points. He’s now 65 away from Carlos Boozer

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 202 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge, Troy Murphy and Dan Issel with 5,718 rebounds. He’s now 27 away from Tom Boerwinkle

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 207 in points now

Moved ahead of Kevin Johnson with 13,154 points. He’s now 44 away from Corey Maggette

Jrue Holiday No. 215 in points now

Moved ahead of Kendall Gill with 12,923 points. He’s now 41 away from Bob Boozer

Garrett Temple No. 245 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Murray and Sam Cassell with 676 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Dennis Schroeder and Danny Ferry


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 Deni Avdija was whistled for 4 (!) “fouls” from 5:16 left in regulation until he fouled out with 49.2 seconds left
Corey Kispert, not having guarded DeMar DeRozan much in the game, had to come in cold and bit hard on the pump fake after getting switched on to him pic.twitter.com/PYn4nSUnp211:08 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina utah was +10 with gobert on the floor and -17 (in 13 small-ball minutes) when gobert sat against golden state last night – 11:07 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS “S— happens. DeMar told me to hold my beer.”
Kyle Kuzma hit a big shot and DeMar DeRozan answered with a buzzer-beater. But another big game from Kuzma seems like something to build on. ift.tt/3pLB2aN10:52 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS The Wizards and Bulls played a thriller last night that saw DeMar Derozan one-up Kyle Kuzma with a buzzer-beater to win it. 5 takeaways: ift.tt/3sLKRrf10:24 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko James Harden last night:
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 13 AST
Harden became the first player in @Brooklyn Nets history to record consecutive 30-point triple-doubles.
He’s also the first player in franchise history to record four straight 30-point double-doubles. pic.twitter.com/J1n8wotLfn10:21 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Curry scores 28, Warriors rally in the fourth for 123-116 win over Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/02/cur…9:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Crazy: DeMar DeRozan leads the NBA in 4Q points.
Crazier: He is shooting 53/54/88% in 4Q.
Craziest: He is shooting 56/100/96% in the clutch. pic.twitter.com/rkgcsjMFhD9:10 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando DeMar DeRozan becomes the first player in NBA history to win games at the buzzer on consecutive days
sportando.basketball/en/demar-deroz…4:40 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Check the communication between Steph, Porter, and Payton on the game clinching 3. Porter comes all the way crosscourt to give Payton someone to pass to so he can screen for Curry pic.twitter.com/XGpauphx0P3:34 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Since 1996-97, only 15 NBA players have attempted more “clutch” shots (+/- 5 points in the final 5 minutes) than DeMar DeRozan (998). Only 6 of those players have shot a higher percentage than DeMar (42%): Duncan (47%), LeBron (46%), KG (45%), CP3 (44%), Dirk (43%), Wade (42.2%). – 1:31 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan In the end, it was a battle of uniqueness: Gobert vs. Curry.
Curry won the 4th and the game.
ksl.com/article/503209…1:22 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry estimated 17 Klay Thompson shots in 12 scrimmage minutes the other night: “He shot over 50 percent” pic.twitter.com/ej0D7nwEQs12:29 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry believes Andrew Wiggins should be an All-Star this season.
“Number 22 should be in Cleveland this year the way he’s hooping.” – 12:27 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr and now Steph Curry have trumpeted Andrew Wiggins for the All-Star game the last two days. It’s an organizational push. Curry unprompted tonight: “#22 should be in Cleveland this year.” – 12:25 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Stephen Curry: “I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but No. 22 should be in Cleveland this year with the way he’s hooping.”
This is the umpteenth time this week a Warrior has gone out of his way to lobby for Wiggins to get to the All-Star Game. – 12:24 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Steph Curry on whether he daydreams about what this team can be when Klay returns: “All the time. … There’s a lot of options with what we can do. … Once (Klay) gets back to who he is, it’s going to be fun.” – 12:23 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Curry said he counted 17 shot attempts from Klay in a 12-minute scrimmage the other night, and Klay made more than 50% of them. – 12:22 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell KD, Nash and the rest of the Nets were frustrated after a poor performance to an undermanned Clippers squad. They’ve got a little soul searching to do after that kind of loss. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…12:22 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Stephen Curry: “If we come with the right approach and execute defensively, don’t turn the ball over, we can beat obviously anybody. … It’s a good confidence-builder to win in these types of settings.” – 12:19 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Go back to what DeMar DeRozan said in late Sept. on Bulls media day. He tried to warn all that something special could happen.
This prescience, and his poise, are why his arrival has helped transform the Bulls.
Column for ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…12:00 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen With Rudy Gobert on the court tonight:
Jazz ORtg: 128.8
DRtg: 116.7
With Rudy Gobert off the court tonight:
Jazz ORtg: 78.6
DRtg: 139.3 – 11:53 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan hits second buzzer-beating winner in 2 days to beat Wizards – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-dem…11:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe “Thank God we’ve got DeMar DeRozan on our team.”
DeMar DeRozan started the new year with a new piece of history, hitting his second-straight game-winning buzzer beater to lift the Bulls to their seventh consecutive win.
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…11:43 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Quin Snyder said you have to tip your hat to Steph Curry – 11:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed “We ain’t deserve to win this game,” said Kevin Durant. “We came in with a fucked-up attitude to start, thinking we were just gonna walk into a W.”
Nets fold in inexcusable loss to almost unrecognizable Clippers team. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…11:40 PM

