Heat vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Mavs end the 1st qtr on 14-4 run and lead 26-22. Ball movement got better as the quarter went on but of concern 12 of their 23 FGA were 3ptrs. This on the heels of taking only 24 and 22 3s in the last two games at SAC. No shot blockers for OKC. Need to pound it in there. – 7:34 PM