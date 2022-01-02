Heat vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (23-13) play against the Sacramento Kings (22-22) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 2, 2022
Miami Heat 109, Sacramento Kings 111 (Q4 02:41)
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is up to 22 points with six rebounds and six assists. He’s 12 of 13 at the free-throw line. – 8:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox is getting downhill on the Heat on the last few possessions. 17 points. Kings up 106-103. – 7:59 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with all five of their “regulars” in, likely trying to ride it out with their group. And, yes, no Chalmers yet. – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s five starters now on the court and very likely for the final 7:15 of the game. – 7:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield is playing pissed off and he’s sizzling from the perimeter. His 7th 3-pointer of the night ties the game 99-99 with 8:38 to go. Hield 26 points on 9/14- (7/12) – 7:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Buddy Hield ties the game at 99-99 with his seventh 3-pointer of the game. He has 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting. pic.twitter.com/vj8lS2Qq2U – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Buddy Hield makes his seventh three of the game. Heat and Kings tied at 99 with 8:38 to play. – 7:51 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield is keeping the Kings in the game. 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting. – 7:49 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield 6/11 from distance now. 23 points on the night – 7:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Only Heat rookies in the last 15 seasons with a 20-point, 10-rebound game:
– Michael Beasley
– Precious Achiuwa
Only Heat rookies in the last 15 seasons with a 20-point, 10-rebound game:
– Michael Beasley
– Precious Achiuwa
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
20 for Ömer. 20 for Tyler.
20 for Ömer. 20 for Tyler.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings and Heat are tied up 90-90 heading to the fourth quarter. Buddy Hield has 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting with five 3-pointers. Damian Jones has 16 points and eight rebounds. The Kings have a 40-12 advantage in points off the bench. – 7:42 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Heat tied 90-90 headed to the 4th. Buddy Hield with 18 points for Sacramento, Omer Yurtseven & Tyler Herro with 20 points each for Miami – 7:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 90, Kings 90. Omer Yurtseven with 20 points and 11 rebounds. – 7:41 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All tied up at 90-90 heading to the fourth here in Sacramento. Yurtseven has 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat. Buddy Hield leads with 18 for the Kings. – 7:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 90, Kings 90 heading into fourth. Yurtseven, Herro each with 20. – 7:41 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Heat C Omer Yurtseven with a career high 20 points this afternoon in Sacramento. Previous high was 15. He’s 5 boards shy of a new career high in rebounds now too – 7:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro really looking for Omer Yurtseven when he’s out there
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro really looking for Omer Yurtseven when he’s out there
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs end the 1st qtr on 14-4 run and lead 26-22. Ball movement got better as the quarter went on but of concern 12 of their 23 FGA were 3ptrs. This on the heels of taking only 24 and 22 3s in the last two games at SAC. No shot blockers for OKC. Need to pound it in there.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is still out tomorrow against the Heat, as expected. Next Warriors home game is next Sunday, Jan. 9th, against Cleveland. – 7:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green and Damion Lee have both cleared protocols and aren’t listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Heat. Warriors (minus Klay/Wiseman) have their full rotation back. – 7:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watching the Jimmy-Lowry combo for extended minutes just shows how much off-ball movement will be used
Watching the Jimmy-Lowry combo for extended minutes just shows how much off-ball movement will be used
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven with 14 points and 10 rebounds. His fourth straight double-double. – 7:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Recognizing and rewarding @iyt2013 with a $5,000 check for their outstanding work in the community 🤝
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
I feel like all 12 of the Kings’ turnovers have been on offensive fouls. – 7:25 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Defense leads to offense and we take the lead!
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry already burning the timeout at 10:50 of the 3rd quarter as Heat open with a 5-0 run – 7:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Really feel like a push in pace needs to come in the second half
Lowry loves it, Herro loves it, Martin thrives in it
Really feel like a push in pace needs to come in the second half
Lowry loves it, Herro loves it, Martin thrives in it
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans fall 23-7 at 49ers to finish their road schedule. They scored less than 10 pts in 5 of those games: 0 at BUF, 3 at IND, 5 at ARI, 9 at MIA, 7 at SF

The other 3: 21 at CLE, 22 at TEN, 30 at JAX
#Texans fall 23-7 at 49ers to finish their road schedule. They scored less than 10 pts in 5 of those games: 0 at BUF, 3 at IND, 5 at ARI, 9 at MIA, 7 at SF
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: @Damian Jones‘s strong first half helps Kings to 61-57 lead at the break
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Kings 61, Heat 57. Kyle Lowry with 12 points, and Omer Yurtseven with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Heat. Kings shooting 54.8 percent, but have nine turnovers. – 7:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Heat 61-57 at the half. Damian Jones came to play in his first start of the season. Jones has a game-high 14 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes. – 7:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Damian Jones with 14 points, Buddy Hield with 12, Harrison Barnes with 10 as the Kings lead the Heat 61-57 at the half. Sacramento shoots 55%, Miami shoots 43% – Kyle Lowry with 12 points. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Down 11 earlier, Heat go into half down 61-57 in Sacramento. Lowry with 12 for Heat. – 7:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Heat 61-57 heading to the half. Damian Jones with 14 points, 7 rebounds. 12 points for Buddy off the bench. – 7:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro battling back again after starting poorly
Adding some more physical drives to the shot profile, and got two threes to drop
Tyler Herro battling back again after starting poorly
Adding some more physical drives to the shot profile, and got two threes to drop
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Like Miami, Cleveland and Denver also eliminated from playoff contention just now
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox involved in a collision going after a loose ball near midcourt. Shaking it off, stretching his neck as he takes inventory. Stays in the game – 7:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox got smacked at halfcourt. He’s staying in the game, but he took a shot from Herro on a 50/50 ball. – 7:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Following 0 of 7 shooting start, Tyler Herro hits a three. Heat with just three free throws in the first half. – 6:58 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Miami Dolphins eliminated from playoff contention just now. In a market as attractive as South Florida, it takes a lot of bad decisions to go 21 years without a playoff win, as the Dolphins now have: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones making the most of his opportunity. 10 points, 6 rebounds and an assist. – 6:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Successful challenge for Alvin Gentry. Call is overturned. Instead of picking up his third foul, De’Aaron Fox goes to the free throw line. – 6:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Officials overturn the offensive foul on De’Aaron Fox, he stands with two fouls – 6:52 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry will challenge the 3rd foul called on De’Aaron Fox. He was whistled for a charge as he drove and barreled into Kyle Guy – 6:50 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Erik Spoelstra was pissed at the non-call on Alex Len, who should have been whistled for a foul on a driving Jimmy Butler. Picks up the tech. – 6:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven willing Miami right now
Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven willing Miami right now
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield getting the shot going here in the 2nd quarter, up to 11 points, now 3/3 from distance. – 6:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven’s rebounding continues to impress with seven rebounds in nine minutes. – 6:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Kyle Guy to Nik Stauskas for 3 is on full display against their former Kings team – 6:39 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Shots just not going in for the Heat the way they were in Houston. Lack of defensive depth being exploited. Yurtseven coming out after five minuets with two fouls was the swing point of the first quarter. – 6:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Heat 26-18 at the end of the first quarter. They are shooting 52.6% with an early 15-10 rebounding advantage. Miami is 8 of 25 (.320) from the field and 1 of 9 (.111) from 3-point range. – 6:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Heat 26-18 after 1. Harrison Barnes with 8 points – 3/3 from the floor. – 6:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 26-18 after 1Q. Not the prettiest of basketball here in Sacramento. 8 points for Harrison Barnes. Heat shoot 32%. – 6:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Kings 26, Heat 18. Miami shooting 32 percent from the field and 1 of 9 on threes. – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kings 26, Heat 18 at end of one. Heat 8 of 25 from field, 1 of 9 on 3s. – 6:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings give-and-go to cap an 8-0 run
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now Nik Stauskas. So three former Kings in for Heat: Silva, Guy, Stauskas. – 6:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kyle Guy, Nik Stauskas and Chris Silve, all former Kings, are currently in for Miami. – 6:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami is just simply lost right now defensively
Nobody seems to know where they’re supposed to be
Miami is just simply lost right now defensively
Nobody seems to know where they’re supposed to be
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Guy and Haywood Highsmith second and third Heat reserves. Alas, no Chalmers yet. – 6:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat getting some decent looks but they are just missing (5 for 17 overall). Need to fix the leaks on defense, but that’s to be expected with so many new players and lineups. – 6:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler uses the pump fake so well around the rim
Jimmy Butler uses the pump fake so well around the rim
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven called for his second foul with 6:55 left in the first quarter. Chris Silva time? – 6:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
well that’s quite an exciting way to put our first points on the board pic.twitter.com/TllgDGLtKW – 6:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin already with a chase-down block and a drawn charge in the first few minutes tonight. – 6:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I said in my Caleb Martin piece yesterday, he’s “calm but reactive” defensively
As I said in my Caleb Martin piece yesterday, he’s “calm but reactive” defensively
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes triple. Took almost 3 minutes for a Kings bucket. 4-2 Kings. – 6:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones gets the Kings on the board with one of two at the line. 1-0 Kings. – 6:12 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
a long way from home, but the goal is the same pic.twitter.com/2WyQ4DIRlU – 6:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley has his right hand taped up tonight after getting x-rays on his thumb on Friday. – 6:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings update for today’s game vs. Heat:
Terence Davis II (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Kings update for today’s game vs. Heat:
Terence Davis II (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Terence Davis (left ankle soreness) has been ruled out for today’s game against the Heat. – 5:59 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Miami Heat – 1/2:
Terence Davis II (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (health and safety protocols) – OUT
Updated Injury Report vs. Miami Heat – 1/2:
Terence Davis II (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (health and safety protocols) – OUT
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Why a Goran Dragic-Heat reunion is unlikely this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:55 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Great to visit with #ChrisSilva for tonight’s edition of #HEATLive exclusively on @BallyHEAT featuring @WillManso & @ruthriley00. Making his way on a 10-day w/ @Miami Heat! pic.twitter.com/7cYhQaJ8Ks – 5:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kyle Guy saying hello to some of his former teammates: pic.twitter.com/w3RJsDgHFH – 5:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Season-long road trip continues in Sacramento shortly
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Celtics enter 2022 at 17-19 but I’m predicting a big January for the ☘️s
Boston has 16 games this month but only 2 of them (vs Chicago and Miami – both at home) are against teams well over .500
I’m guessing the C’s go 11-5 and end the month in the top 6 in the EC standings – 5:38 PM
Boston has 16 games this month but only 2 of them (vs Chicago and Miami – both at home) are against teams well over .500
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting their new normal: Yurtseven, Martin, Butler, Herro, Lowry.
Otherwise, the six G Leaguers signed last week: Chalmers, Guy, Highsmith, Stauskas, Silva and Holman.
Heat again starting their new normal: Yurtseven, Martin, Butler, Herro, Lowry.
Otherwise, the six G Leaguers signed last week: Chalmers, Guy, Highsmith, Stauskas, Silva and Holman.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has the right thumb taped up but X-rays were negative and Alvin Gentry says he’s good to go vs. the Heat today. pic.twitter.com/86G8qGVRds – 5:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat – 1/2:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat – 1/2:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Chargers up 17-0 on Denver just before halftime, on verge of eliminating Dolphins from playoff contention. Where things stand on an afternoon in which nothing has gone right for Miami: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Omer Yurtseven is averaging 12 points and 14 rebounds since becoming a starter
I think he ends up being the player of the game tonight
Omer Yurtseven is averaging 12 points and 14 rebounds since becoming a starter
I think he ends up being the player of the game tonight
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra glad to have Bam Adebayo on Miami Heat trip. https://t.co/ExHT4CWnLJ Also: No Okpala vs. Kings; learning on the fly; the latest protocol adjustments. pic.twitter.com/u8NS6MF5wf – 5:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Warriors star Draymond Green has cleared health and safety protocols. The plan is for Green to play on Monday vs. Miami. – 4:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors forward Draymond Green is clearing Health & Safety Protocols, a source told @TheUndefeated. He is expected to play tomorrow versus Miami. – 4:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Coach Spo on Kyle Guy:
Coach Spo on Kyle Guy:
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo traveling with the team and being on the sideline:
“Bam is the heart and soul of our team.”
Says he feels being around the team like he is speeds up the recovery process
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo traveling with the team and being on the sideline:
“Bam is the heart and soul of our team.”
Says he feels being around the team like he is speeds up the recovery process
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said he’ll have his entire coaching staff with him today in Sacramento. Caron Butler was previously in protocols. – 4:41 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
If you’re a #Kings fan or in the #Sacramento area are you watching #Kings Pregame Live w me and my guy @kennythomasnba on @NBCSKings at 2:30? I’m pumped for this one. #NBA – 4:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With KZ Okpala out, the Heat has 11 available again today vs. Kings: Lowry, Butler, Herro, Martin, Yurtseven, Chalmers, Guy, Holman, Silva, Highsmith and Stauskas. – 4:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said KZ Okpala (wrist) will not play tonight. – 4:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says KZ Okpala will not play tonight, as he was previously listed as questionable – 4:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get a $2.50 bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. pic.twitter.com/lQzGjJScMn – 4:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Robert Woodard II is expected to be out vs. the Heat today due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. – 4:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry on Damian Jones:
“He’s earned the minutes he’s playing.”
Alvin Gentry on Damian Jones:
“He’s earned the minutes he’s playing.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Alvin Gentry says Damian Jones will start in place of Richaun Holmes (protocols) today vs. Heat. – 4:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, Marvin Bagley’s thumb is okay and he’s ready to play tonight. – 4:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kings to start Damian Jones in place of sidelined Richaun Holmes (protocols) tonight vs. Heat. – 4:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Damian Jones will start in place of Richaun Holmes. – 4:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis is going to try to warm up and see how he feels. He’s a game time decision with a sore ankle. – 4:18 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Last minute tickets to see @Sacramento Kings take on the Heat and former Kings Kyle Guy and Nik Stauskas!
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Gameday Drip 💧 @Marvin Bagley
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Former Kings guard Kyle Guy shares a moment with Kings assistant coach Lindsey Harding. Guy matched his career high with 17 points in his Heat debut Friday vs. the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/xcTmNm4e5I – 4:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Raiders up 20-17 midway through fourth in Indy. Vegas win and Chargers win or tie against visiting Denver eliminates Miami barring unfathomable Dolphins comeback today
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Absolutely should have been pass interference and the Dolphins drive continued. Won't be why they lost, but just more fuel on the frustration fire for Miami today.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Why a Goran Dragic-Heat reunion is unlikely this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra moving up an impressive list and a Heat availability update for today’s 6 p.m. game in Sacramento – 3:07 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Colts rally to lead Raiders 17-13. If Indy wins and Dolphins lose, Miami would remain alive for at least another 31 hours, if not longer.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Dolphins can't rally (down 17-3 at half), Raiders game (Vegas up 13-10 at half at Indy) becomes most important for Miami in this window. Wins by Raiders and Pats (up 28-3 Vs Jags) and win or tie by Chargers Vs Denver in LA later would eliminate Miami if Fins lose today
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If Miami comes back to win this game, remember that play by Eric Rowe. Saved four points.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ryan Tannehill becomes the 260th player to throw a TD pass against the Miami Dolphins.
He’s also the sixth Ryan to do it, joining Fitzpatrick, Pat, Matt, Leaf and Mallett. – 1:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Heyyyy Sacramento… where’s #HEATNation around here? Give us a shout and you may end up with an opportunity to see us tonight 👀🎟 – 12:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Timing of 10-day deal allows Heat’s emergency addition Kyle Guy to go viral. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could the Heat reconsider their depth? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:29 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
An integral, yet under-appreciated, piece of our 🏆🏆 run is back
