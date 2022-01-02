Joe Johnson back to free agency

Gary Washburn: Ime Udoka confirms Joe Johnson will not be back for a second 10-day contract. Said he still believes can play with the right opportunity #Celtics
Source: Twitter @GwashburnGlobe
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka confirmed that Joe Johnson will not get another 10-day hardship with the Celtics. With players getting back from the protocols, there isn’t room to add Johnson for another 10 days.
Udoka did say Johnson still deserves a spot in the NBA, while praising his leadership. – 4:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka praises Joe Johnson for his time with the Celtics, but with the team finally getting clear of having several players in the protocols, he didn’t get another 10-day deal. Said he’s more than deserving of being in the NBA, and praised his leadership and preparation. – 4:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ime Udoka confirms Joe Johnson will not be back for a second 10-day contract. Said he still believes can play with the right opportunity #Celtics – 4:27 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Over 100 NBA players have signed a hardship exception. A look behind the scenes at getting a 10-day hardship exception with Joe Johnson, Brandon Knight and Lance Stephenson.
👉🏼 https://t.co/UtW3esxoBa pic.twitter.com/6LL3ZOt1XL – 1:56 PM
More on this storyline
Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka says Joe Johnson still has a future in the NBA and they would have played him if they had more positives pop up. “Other than the coaches, he spoke up more than guys that have been here…He was always in JB or whoever else’s ear lending advice.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / January 2, 2022
Keith Smith: Joe Johnson: “The BIG3 was everything for me, man. Shoutout to Ice Cube for giving me the chance to put my skills on display. I probably wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that opportunity.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / December 23, 2021
Tim Bontemps: Joe Johnson says he was hanging out with daughter yesterday when he got the news that he was coming to Boston. Got on a flight a couple of hours later, and now he’s back. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / December 22, 2021