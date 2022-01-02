Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell back on Wednesday?

Christopher Hine: News from Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. He said they’re “at the end of their protocol run.” Have to get up to speed physically. Did not anticipate they’d be ready tomorrow vs. Clippers. Said Wednesday at home against OKC is a “more realistic target.”
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Lakers
– Edwards over 23.5 pts
Ant in LA… Lotta usage available without KAT + DLo
– Beasley over 18.5 pts
Been bombin lately
– LeBron over 5.5 made FTs
Wolves foul a ton, particularly big wings
– Westbrook under 9.5 asts
Think Russ looks to attack – 8:57 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
News from Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. He said they’re “at the end of their protocol run.” Have to get up to speed physically. Did not anticipate they’d be ready tomorrow vs. Clippers. Said Wednesday at home against OKC is a “more realistic target.” – 8:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are getting to the end of their COVID protocols, but said he does not anticipate either player to be back for Monday’s against the Clippers.
Finch said that wednesday against Oklahoma City is more likely for their returns. – 8:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Qualified players averaging at least one block and one steal per game this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Karl-Anthony Towns
Anthony Davis
Draymond Green
Lonzo Ball
Andre Drummond
Matisse Thybulle
Robert Covington
And… Herb Jones. – 12:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Timberwolves list Anthony Edwards as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell remain out with being in health and safety protocols – 7:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell will remain in COVID protocols and will not play Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, the team says. – 7:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wolves say Anthony Edwards is now available to play in tonight’s game at Utah after a stint in the league’s health and safety protocols. Karl Anthony-Towns and D’Angelo Russell remain out. – 2:12 PM
