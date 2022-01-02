Kevin Porter leaves arena after halftime confrontation with John Lucas

Houston Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. lost his temper during a heated halftime discussion and didn’t return to the court, leaving the Toyota Center during the second half of Saturday’s 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN. Porter became upset after assistant coach John Lucas challenged him, revisiting an issue that led to Porter losing his composure on the bench during the first half, sources said. The Rockets, who trailed 77-55 at halftime of their seventh consecutive loss, did not return to the court until moments before the third quarter began. “We had a spirited debate,” Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said during his postgame media availability. “I have certain demands of this team as far as playing hard. … I wasn’t satisfied with the effort.”
Source: Tim MacMahon, Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly left arena at half after "heated" argument with coach
Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. leaves arena after halftime confrontation with assistant coach Lucas
Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. lost his temper during a heated halftime discussion and didn't return to the court, leaving the Toyota Center during the second half of tonight's loss to the Nuggets, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski and me.
Rockets starters
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr
David Nwaba
Jae’Sean Tate
Popeye Jones on defending Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green:
Sources said Lucas called out multiple players, including Porter and Christian Wood — who was benched after missing a mandatory COVID-19 testing window — during halftime, focusing on Porter’s play and Wood’s effort level. As things escalated, Porter threw an object, needed to be separated from Lucas and then got in his car and left the arena. Wood refused to sub into the game in the second half, sources added. -via The Athletic / January 2, 2022
Center/power forward Christian Wood, the Rockets’ leading scorer this season, did not start Saturday night due to breaking a team rule, Silas said. Wood played eight scoreless minutes in the first half, during which Houston was outscored by 17 points, and did not play in the second half. “Coach’s decision,” Silas said of Wood sitting out the second half. A source said that potential discipline, if any, for Porter has yet to be determined. -via ESPN / January 2, 2022
A Rockets source told The Athletic’s Kelly Iko that the team has spoken to Porter since the halftime incident and he’s apologetic for the overreaction. -via The Athletic / January 2, 2022