Knicks signing Ryan Arcidiacono

Knicks signing Ryan Arcidiacono

Knicks signing Ryan Arcidiacono

January 2, 2022- by

By |

Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are planning to sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s strong possibility for Arcidiacono to stick for the season.
The New York Knicks are planning to sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There's strong possibility for Arcidiacono to stick for the season.

