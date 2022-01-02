Knicks signing Ryan Arcidiacono

Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are planning to sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s strong possibility for Arcidiacono to stick for the season.
The New York Knicks are planning to sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s strong possibility for Arcidiacono to stick for the season. – 2:04 PM
