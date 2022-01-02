Knicks vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (17-20) play against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday January 2, 2022
New York Knicks 105, Toronto Raptors 120 (Final )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Daniel Oturu gets on the board late, and the Raps bench is pumped for him. ‘Topes win. 120-105.
35-5-5 from VanVleet. 20-14-7 from Siakam. 13 and 4 for Beanie Baby. – 5:51 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam rebounds last 7 games: 14, 19, 6, 6, 8, 12, 11 = 10.9 per game.
Assists = 5.3 per
Points = 21.4 per
Over 50% from field in all but 2 Knicks games.
3-19 from three the only negative. – 5:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fred VanVleet last 4 games:
35 PTS | 5 AST | 7 3PT
31 PTS | 9 AST | 4 3PT
27 PTS | 12 AST | 6 3PT
31 PTS | 9 AST | 6 3PT pic.twitter.com/jo2AJGL62n – 5:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Don’t look now, but three straight impactful games from Chris Boucher. – 5:38 PM
Tom Liston @Liston
#Raptors @Fred VanVleet with 89.1% true shooting percentage through 3 quarters! 35 pts on 17 shots. 👀
#NBAAllStar #RTZ – 5:26 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Oh my goodness @Fred VanVleet #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fcJPfCfqN9 – 5:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
22-pt lead and 0.3 remaining in the 3rd Q you’d see a lot of players think about their percentages but VanVleet instead tries to get off a full-court heave in time. That’s Fred. – 5:25 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 96-74. Mad respect to VanVleet sacrificing his FG% by trying a one-handed heave from 3/4 court.
VanVleet hit 23 3-pointers in that quarter, but only has 33 points. 16-9-7 for Siakam. The Knicks are not very good right now. – 5:22 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
My big takeaway from these past couple of weeks is it’s hard to win without your best players. Crazy, I know. The Raptors beat with Warriors without their best guys. Then lost to the Cavs & 76ers without their best guys. Then beat the Clippers and maybe Knicks without their guys – 5:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet has 32 points on 16 shots in 30 minutes, and assuming the Raptors bench does its job in the 4th quarter, he won’t be playing much more than that. – 5:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Siakam is a rebound and three assists away from a triple double, but the Knicks might not give him a chance. – 5:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes drills back-to-back 3s and then roars to the crowd, which now consists of Masai Ujiri, Keith Boyarsky and Dan Tolzman.
Biggest lead of the day for the Raptors, they’re up by 19. – 5:12 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Downhill P, is a scary sight 👀
@Pascal Siakam | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wycrIDmbXs – 5:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have four team fouls in 1:22, that’s gotta be some kind of record, even for them – 4:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors, impressively, with four personal fouls in 82 seconds. They’re back, baby. – 4:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Knicks start Burks over McBride at PG in 3rd quarter, Burks gets 4 PF 30 seconds in, has to sit down – 4:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Burks starts the second half after playing most of the first in place of McBride – but Burks almost immediately gets his fourth foul. – 4:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Shorthanded Knicks down 11 points to the raptors at the half, 45-56
Toppin has played well, scoring 7 points on 3-of-4 shooting. Obi also has a game-high 5 assists. He’s show great court vision these past few games. – 4:44 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Rookie PG Miles McBride started but after initial stint, never came back into contest. Raptors up 56-45 at halftime. – 4:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 56-45 at the half
Fred’s been outstanding, Siakam’s got 7-8-5 – 4:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors about shoot their 4,000th and 4,001st FTs this half
(Give or take) – 4:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet is in submitting part of his All-Defense tape today — which, to be fair, is happening against the laborious Knicks. – 4:30 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Confused why Mike Breen constantly is referring to how weird it is calling game without fans in Toronto. You did it in the Orlando bubble to conclude 2019-20 season. And then much of last season. Short memory. Kudos to Toronto ownership. – 4:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ PG-less lineup: Barnes, Mykhailiuk, Anunoby, Boucher, Achiuwa. Listed heights: 6-9, 6-7, 6-7, 6-9, 6-8. – 4:18 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Look at this All-Star go @OG Anunoby #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/iu6QV1o8kN – 4:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby are just terrorizing the Knicks as free safeties. – 4:15 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Let’s take a trip to EUROpe @Fred VanVleet
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/v5UCFekkL4 – 4:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Raptors playing small, too, but have outscored Knicks 18-8 in the paint already. – 4:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors didn’t have a traditional point guard on the floor to close out the 1st quarter. Nurse hinted at this pre-game. Barnes is running the point. – 4:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 30-27 after the first. 5-6-3 from Siakam. The Knicks are better when they play their better players. – 4:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Things don’t end quite as well as they began for the Raptors, who lead Knicks 30-27 after 1 – 4:04 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
This was CLEAN 🧼
VanVleet with the euro step finish 🔥
pic.twitter.com/zxrq6fHYI5 – 3:59 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Birch replaces Barnes after 4 minutes, as Nurse manages Scottie’s workload in his return.
Meanwhile, the full strength Raps look pretty good (and the less-than-full-strength Knicks do not). Toronto’s hit 7 of 9 shots, leads 17-6 early. VanVleet’s got 10 of the 17 points. – 3:48 PM
Birch replaces Barnes after 4 minutes, as Nurse manages Scottie’s workload in his return.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Khem Birch in for Scottie Barnes 4 mins into the game working the rookie back in easy. – 3:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
If the Raptors don’t miss a shot from the floor, I predict they will achieve their goal of victory today – 3:43 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#Knicks–#Raptors just ripped off. No fans in the building in Toronto. So sad. Looks like “abundance of caution” is buzzphrase for another …. ?? – 3:43 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
I know Scotiabank Arena is empty but out boy @4KORNERS is killing it here. As they say in #patois #patwa. “Mon ah mash it up!!” #rtz #Raptors pic.twitter.com/yBbu77vvxP – 3:37 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
5 min til tip.
Raptors looking to get another W.
Join us on @fan590. pic.twitter.com/pMTE9JRLXJ – 3:32 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, and Pascal Siakam have played 100 possessions or 50 minutes together. They’re +2 in that time. Offensive rating of 101.0 & Defensive rating of 100.0 – 3:25 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Scotia Bank Arena is allowing family and friends into arena for Knicks game in Toronto but likely will be less than 1,000. Government has capped capacity at 1,000 for indoor sports events. – 3:21 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
FVV takes to the court and first thing he does acknowledge @HelloooJack. Great to see the duo of @Matt__Devlin & Jack reunited. – 3:21 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Some of your Knick stat leaders through 36 games 📈
(@infosys) pic.twitter.com/EByCOZC9Tu – 3:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said Fournier is a go – will start with McBride, Toppin, Barrett and Taj. Toppin will take minutes at center – he said he’s done it in practice. – 2:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Toppin, McBride, Barrett, Gibson and somebody @Fred Katz will tell me about will start for the Knicks today. Fournier if he’s available, I assume. – 2:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New York Knicks are planning to sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s strong possibility for Arcidiacono to stick for the season. – 2:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are almost whole, and will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam this afternoon. – 2:01 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says “we’ll start smaller.” Presumably meaning Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes will start over Khem Birch. But Nurse can never be fully trusted on this stuff – 1:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes will be back vs. Knicks. He will start with VanVleet, Trent, Siakam and Anunoby. – 1:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes will play. The band is back together.
For the first time in 33 games this season, the Raptors have their full rotation available. Crazy when you consider the current state of the league, and the fact they didn’t even have enough bodies to field an active roster last week. – 1:46 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Last time in Toronto, Obi put up career-high numbers 📼 pic.twitter.com/TV80aCFHmG – 1:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“I couldn’t do a lot of thinking or reacting. I had to go with the flow.”: Miles McBride discusses first NBA start with Obi Toppin. nypost.com/2022/01/01/obi… – 12:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1966, the @Philadelphia 76ers Wilt Chamberlain scored 50 points in a 133-122 win over the Knicks.
Chamberlain became the second player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points (Bob Pettit). He did so in 499 games, easily the fewest in NBA history (Michael Jordan, 620). pic.twitter.com/FCHvRG1tVM – 11:01 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
New Year, same mindset. Let’s get it.
🏀: vs. Raptors
🕞: 3:30 PM ET
📺: @MSGNetworks | MSG GO
#NewYorkForever x @BetMGM pic.twitter.com/XGzZ4LlXy8 – 10:30 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
With Scottie Barnes now probable for the Raptors today vs. NY, it should mark the first time this season, all of the team’s top players are available. Whatever will they do?
Bonga, Johnson, Dragic all out – 10:25 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Let’s start the new year off right!
It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day! pic.twitter.com/bJMhrI6HVY – 9:56 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors list Scottie Barnes (knee tendonitis) as probable for this afternoon’s game vs. Knicks. Bonga is out for conditioning and David Johnson (calf) is out. – 9:45 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Raptors announce updated injury report for this afternoons game with Knicks: Bonga (return to competition reconditioning), Dragic (NWT), and Johnson (left calf strain) are OUT. Barnes (right knee tendinitis) is PROBABLE. – 9:37 AM
