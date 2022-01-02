Luka Doncic officially back after missing last 10 games

Eddie Sefko: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber all available and will play on a minutes restriction, per Jason Kidd. He called a Christmas gift.
Source: Twitter @ESefko
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs doing exactly what they should be doing to OKC. 19-5 run in 2nd helping to 51-39 halftime lead. OKC last in scoring /29th in FG%. Held to 37.5. Egalitarian offense for Mavs. No one w/10+ pts Hardaway w/9, Chriss 7. Luka 7-5-4 in 13 min. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The 3 Mavs back from COVID tonight (Luka, THJ, Maxi) have combined for 24 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists at the half.
Mavs lead Thunder 51-39. – 8:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic just went between the legs of Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Roby for a layup by Dwight Powell. The Mavericks are up 51-39 at halftime. – 7:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Sorry for the Twitter interruptus. Technical difficulties. And, yes, I realize some of you are thankful for that. But Mavericks get out of first quarter up 26-22. Luka with 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. – 7:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s first bucket after missing 10 games with ankle soreness/COVID: a pretty looking stepback 3 from his left-wing sweet spot.
Also has two rebounds and a lob assist to Dwight Powell already. – 7:16 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Thunder about to start on BSSW. Luka, Hardaway and Kleber return from health and safety protocols. Jason Kidd said before the game he expects them to be on a minutes limit. Porzingis is out on the front end of back to back before a home game vs Denver tomorrow – 6:58 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs will use their 15th different starting lineup:
DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic.
OKC starters: Wiggins, Pokusevski, Roby, Giudei Jerome.
6:10 tip @theeagledallas – 6:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs’ starting lineup tonight vs. Thunder includes Luka Doncic for the first time in 23 days:
Luka, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell – 6:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have played together in just 15 of the Mavs’ 35 games this season.
Ain’t gonna happen again tonight: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Getting ready for all those corner threes Dorian Finney-Smith hopes to get tonight with return of Luka. pic.twitter.com/ipZcA4SsLv – 5:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber all available and will play on a minutes restriction, per Jadon Kidd. He called a Christmas gift. – 5:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd with the Mavs’ pre-OKC rundown:
Luka, THJ and Maxi will be active, will have minute limit “because I don’t even know how long they’ve been out.”
Ntilikina is back after missing Friday with a left thigh contusion.
KP will rest first the night of back to back. – 5:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
JKidd makes it official: Luka, Hardaway and Kleber are all in the lineup tonight. Ntilikina too. KP will rest. 6:00 tip @theeagledallas – 5:41 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Hamidou Diallo (34p/14r), Saddiq Bey (21p/17r), and Luka Garza (20p/14r) led the @Detroit Pistons to a 119-116 win over the Spurs last night.
The last NBA team to have three players record at least 20 points and 14 rebounds in the same game was the Buffalo Braves on Nov. 3, 1974. pic.twitter.com/8IgxcDza9Z – 10:01 AM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Top Rookies on Sat
Luka Garza, 20 pts, 14 reb, 1 stl
Jalen Green, 29 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 5-8 3P
Herb Jones, 14 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl, 3 blk
Daishen Nix, 13 pts, 1 ast, 2 stl
Trevelin Queen, 10 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
Corey Kispert, 10 pts, 4 reb – 11:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ Luka Garza’s 20 pts ties his career high, and his 12 rebs is a career high. – 9:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Motor City Pistons 85, Spurs 81
Diallo: 26 points, 11 rebounds
Cassius Stanley: 17 points
Luka Garza: 14 points, 9 rebounds
Saddiq Bey: 10 points, 7 rebounds
Justin Robinson: 8 points – 8:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
After review, the officials change the foul call to a flagrant-1 for #Pistons Luka Garza. He’ll get 2 FT and DET gets the ball. – 8:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Spurs 59, Pistons 52. Detroit turned it up on defense with that full-court trap and it led to some turnovers.
Diallo: 15 points, 5 rebounds
Cassius Stanley: 12 points
Saddiq Bey: 7 points, 4 rebounds
Luka Garza: 9 points, 6 rebounds – 8:08 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Didn’t think I’d be watching Micah Potter, Jock Landale and Luka Garza in an NBA game in 2022 but we roll with the punches. – 7:37 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
State of the Mavs’ union tomorrow vs. OKC:
Maybe in: Luka, THJ, Maxi
Maybe out: Kristaps Porzingis
The latest on fluid availabilities: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka Doncic out of NBA COVID protocols; Hawks’ McMillan enters nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/01/luk… – 7:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Derrick Walton Jr., Cassius Stanley, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Luka Garza – 6:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Derrick Walton Jr., Cassius Stanley, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Luka Garza will start tonight against the Spurs – 6:51 PM
