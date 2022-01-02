Mavericks vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (17-18) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-22) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 2, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 51, Oklahoma City Thunder 39 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs doing exactly what they should be doing to OKC. 19-5 run in 2nd helping to 51-39 halftime lead. OKC last in scoring /29th in FG%. Held to 37.5. Egalitarian offense for Mavs. No one w/10+ pts Hardaway w/9, Chriss 7. Luka 7-5-4 in 13 min. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:07 PM
Mavs doing exactly what they should be doing to OKC. 19-5 run in 2nd helping to 51-39 halftime lead. OKC last in scoring /29th in FG%. Held to 37.5. Egalitarian offense for Mavs. No one w/10+ pts Hardaway w/9, Chriss 7. Luka 7-5-4 in 13 min. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Solid half in OKC 📍
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/2LRN2v4qRi – 8:07 PM
Solid half in OKC 📍
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/2LRN2v4qRi – 8:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The 3 Mavs back from COVID tonight (Luka, THJ, Maxi) have combined for 24 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists at the half.
Mavs lead Thunder 51-39. – 8:04 PM
The 3 Mavs back from COVID tonight (Luka, THJ, Maxi) have combined for 24 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists at the half.
Mavs lead Thunder 51-39. – 8:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are getting to the end of their COVID protocols, but said he does not anticipate either player to be back for Monday’s against the Clippers.
Finch said that wednesday against Oklahoma City is more likely for their returns. – 8:04 PM
Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are getting to the end of their COVID protocols, but said he does not anticipate either player to be back for Monday’s against the Clippers.
Finch said that wednesday against Oklahoma City is more likely for their returns. – 8:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC looks like a team that’s finally discouraged by all their missing pieces. We will see if the emery and effort turns around. – 8:02 PM
OKC looks like a team that’s finally discouraged by all their missing pieces. We will see if the emery and effort turns around. – 8:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams being a career 54% free throw shooter is very strange. Especially considering the jump he’s made offensively these last two seasons. – 8:02 PM
Kenrich Williams being a career 54% free throw shooter is very strange. Especially considering the jump he’s made offensively these last two seasons. – 8:02 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As the team returned to practice, Doc Rivers is still out in the protocols. Dan Burke have an update on Rivers’ health and how he wants practice run while he’s out. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/02/dan… via @SixersWire – 8:02 PM
As the team returned to practice, Doc Rivers is still out in the protocols. Dan Burke have an update on Rivers’ health and how he wants practice run while he’s out. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/02/dan… via @SixersWire – 8:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey can save this game and my soul by getting a triple double – 8:01 PM
Josh Giddey can save this game and my soul by getting a triple double – 8:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Another Josh Giddey triple-double watch: 9 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb in the first half – 7:59 PM
Another Josh Giddey triple-double watch: 9 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb in the first half – 7:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic just went between the legs of Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Roby for a layup by Dwight Powell. The Mavericks are up 51-39 at halftime. – 7:59 PM
Luka Doncic just went between the legs of Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Roby for a layup by Dwight Powell. The Mavericks are up 51-39 at halftime. – 7:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First career NBA points for @robedwardss2!
@okcblue ↔️ #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ul9W0IpnK4 – 7:55 PM
First career NBA points for @robedwardss2!
@okcblue ↔️ #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ul9W0IpnK4 – 7:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
First game back, no problem 🤷♂️
Four threes for the duo 👌 pic.twitter.com/SXsqvjyyAS – 7:51 PM
First game back, no problem 🤷♂️
Four threes for the duo 👌 pic.twitter.com/SXsqvjyyAS – 7:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rob Edwards pulls up from three for the first points of his career. Edwards was signed to a 10-day contract from the Blue. – 7:48 PM
Rob Edwards pulls up from three for the first points of his career. Edwards was signed to a 10-day contract from the Blue. – 7:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
making plays off the bench 💪
@Derrick Favors | @Kenrich Williams pic.twitter.com/00G94ZFpb2 – 7:46 PM
making plays off the bench 💪
@Derrick Favors | @Kenrich Williams pic.twitter.com/00G94ZFpb2 – 7:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
If Marquese Chriss can play without fouling, he’s going to force the Mavs to make a decision. 7 pts in 2nd to help Mavs to a 9 pt lead. – 7:44 PM
If Marquese Chriss can play without fouling, he’s going to force the Mavs to make a decision. 7 pts in 2nd to help Mavs to a 9 pt lead. – 7:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is 5-of-16 in the paint. Missing all sorts of easy ones. – 7:40 PM
The Thunder is 5-of-16 in the paint. Missing all sorts of easy ones. – 7:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Sorry for the Twitter interruptus. Technical difficulties. And, yes, I realize some of you are thankful for that. But Mavericks get out of first quarter up 26-22. Luka with 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. – 7:34 PM
Sorry for the Twitter interruptus. Technical difficulties. And, yes, I realize some of you are thankful for that. But Mavericks get out of first quarter up 26-22. Luka with 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. – 7:34 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs end the 1st qtr on 14-4 run and lead 26-22. Ball movement got better as the quarter went on but of concern 12 of their 23 FGA were 3ptrs. This on the heels of taking only 24 and 22 3s in the last two games at SAC. No shot blockers for OKC. Need to pound it in there. – 7:34 PM
Mavs end the 1st qtr on 14-4 run and lead 26-22. Ball movement got better as the quarter went on but of concern 12 of their 23 FGA were 3ptrs. This on the heels of taking only 24 and 22 3s in the last two games at SAC. No shot blockers for OKC. Need to pound it in there. – 7:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
true shooter.
@Ty Jerome | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/1ASYG1lO4L – 7:30 PM
true shooter.
@Ty Jerome | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/1ASYG1lO4L – 7:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have 9 assists in 9 minutes after having only 20 against the Celtics and 22 in the win over the Thunder. – 7:29 PM
Suns have 9 assists in 9 minutes after having only 20 against the Celtics and 22 in the win over the Thunder. – 7:29 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
MIP Brunson 👀
@Jalen Brunson | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/EiAacKneK9 – 7:28 PM
MIP Brunson 👀
@Jalen Brunson | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/EiAacKneK9 – 7:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins is off to another hot start. He’s now shooting 56% overall, including 37% from three. – 7:24 PM
Aaron Wiggins is off to another hot start. He’s now shooting 56% overall, including 37% from three. – 7:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
forgiddey ’bout it
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/7ZvXZOEuAG – 7:22 PM
forgiddey ’bout it
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/7ZvXZOEuAG – 7:22 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
WELCOME BACK, 7️⃣7️⃣
1 RT = 1 VOTE
@Luka Doncic | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/R8XcR5WKPZ – 7:21 PM
WELCOME BACK, 7️⃣7️⃣
1 RT = 1 VOTE
@Luka Doncic | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/R8XcR5WKPZ – 7:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s first bucket after missing 10 games with ankle soreness/COVID: a pretty looking stepback 3 from his left-wing sweet spot.
Also has two rebounds and a lob assist to Dwight Powell already. – 7:16 PM
Luka’s first bucket after missing 10 games with ankle soreness/COVID: a pretty looking stepback 3 from his left-wing sweet spot.
Also has two rebounds and a lob assist to Dwight Powell already. – 7:16 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting off 2022 ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/dNX33qrEvg – 7:09 PM
Starting off 2022 ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/dNX33qrEvg – 7:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aleksej Pokusevski started 28 of his 45 games last season. This is his first stat this season. – 7:08 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski started 28 of his 45 games last season. This is his first stat this season. – 7:08 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Only two officials tonight for Thunder-Mavericks. Brent Barnaky is out. – 7:05 PM
Only two officials tonight for Thunder-Mavericks. Brent Barnaky is out. – 7:05 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Thunder about to start on BSSW. Luka, Hardaway and Kleber return from health and safety protocols. Jason Kidd said before the game he expects them to be on a minutes limit. Porzingis is out on the front end of back to back before a home game vs Denver tomorrow – 6:58 PM
Mavs at Thunder about to start on BSSW. Luka, Hardaway and Kleber return from health and safety protocols. Jason Kidd said before the game he expects them to be on a minutes limit. Porzingis is out on the front end of back to back before a home game vs Denver tomorrow – 6:58 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs will use their 15th different starting lineup:
DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic.
OKC starters: Wiggins, Pokusevski, Roby, Giudei Jerome.
6:10 tip @theeagledallas – 6:46 PM
Mavs will use their 15th different starting lineup:
DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic.
OKC starters: Wiggins, Pokusevski, Roby, Giudei Jerome.
6:10 tip @theeagledallas – 6:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs’ starting lineup tonight vs. Thunder includes Luka Doncic for the first time in 23 days:
Luka, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell – 6:38 PM
The Mavs’ starting lineup tonight vs. Thunder includes Luka Doncic for the first time in 23 days:
Luka, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell – 6:38 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/MI0JqTsWJw – 6:31 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/MI0JqTsWJw – 6:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have played together in just 15 of the Mavs’ 35 games this season.
Ain’t gonna happen again tonight: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:06 PM
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have played together in just 15 of the Mavs’ 35 games this season.
Ain’t gonna happen again tonight: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mask and all, Maxi Kleber back with the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/vqtsoGEIPA – 6:05 PM
Mask and all, Maxi Kleber back with the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/vqtsoGEIPA – 6:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Getting ready for all those corner threes Dorian Finney-Smith hopes to get tonight with return of Luka. pic.twitter.com/ipZcA4SsLv – 5:57 PM
Getting ready for all those corner threes Dorian Finney-Smith hopes to get tonight with return of Luka. pic.twitter.com/ipZcA4SsLv – 5:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Murray, Porter, Morris (H&S Protocols), Howard, Dozier, Hyland (H&S Protocols), Green (H&S Protocols) & Nnaji (H&S Protocols) are all out against Dallas.
Gordon & Cancar are probable. pic.twitter.com/9iPqszp5E8 – 5:57 PM
Murray, Porter, Morris (H&S Protocols), Howard, Dozier, Hyland (H&S Protocols), Green (H&S Protocols) & Nnaji (H&S Protocols) are all out against Dallas.
Gordon & Cancar are probable. pic.twitter.com/9iPqszp5E8 – 5:57 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’ve missed that Luka Magic 🪄
He’s back.
@Luka Doncic | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cOMe8nPN2M – 5:43 PM
We’ve missed that Luka Magic 🪄
He’s back.
@Luka Doncic | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cOMe8nPN2M – 5:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber all available and will play on a minutes restriction, per Jadon Kidd. He called a Christmas gift. – 5:42 PM
Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber all available and will play on a minutes restriction, per Jadon Kidd. He called a Christmas gift. – 5:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd with the Mavs’ pre-OKC rundown:
Luka, THJ and Maxi will be active, will have minute limit “because I don’t even know how long they’ve been out.”
Ntilikina is back after missing Friday with a left thigh contusion.
KP will rest first the night of back to back. – 5:42 PM
Jason Kidd with the Mavs’ pre-OKC rundown:
Luka, THJ and Maxi will be active, will have minute limit “because I don’t even know how long they’ve been out.”
Ntilikina is back after missing Friday with a left thigh contusion.
KP will rest first the night of back to back. – 5:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
JKidd makes it official: Luka, Hardaway and Kleber are all in the lineup tonight. Ntilikina too. KP will rest. 6:00 tip @theeagledallas – 5:41 PM
JKidd makes it official: Luka, Hardaway and Kleber are all in the lineup tonight. Ntilikina too. KP will rest. 6:00 tip @theeagledallas – 5:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Frank Ntilikina (left thigh contusion) will be available for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City. – 5:40 PM
Frank Ntilikina (left thigh contusion) will be available for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City. – 5:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Lu Dort and SGA our tonight for OKC. Former Mac Isaiah Roby will start. – 5:32 PM
Lu Dort and SGA our tonight for OKC. Former Mac Isaiah Roby will start. – 5:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Thunder interim coach Mike Wilkes said Lu Dort will not play tonight vs. Mavs. Already knew Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won’t because of COVID.
2019 Mavs draft pick Isaiah Roby will get another start … as if you needed yet another reason to watch this highly anticipated clash! – 5:20 PM
Thunder interim coach Mike Wilkes said Lu Dort will not play tonight vs. Mavs. Already knew Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won’t because of COVID.
2019 Mavs draft pick Isaiah Roby will get another start … as if you needed yet another reason to watch this highly anticipated clash! – 5:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Mavs:
– Giddey
– Jerome
– Wiggins
– Pokusevski
– Roby – 5:20 PM
Thunder starters vs. Mavs:
– Giddey
– Jerome
– Wiggins
– Pokusevski
– Roby – 5:20 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Mike Wilks: OKC also without Lu Dort (Knee soreness) and his 16 pts/gm as well as SGA tonight vs Mavs 6:00 tip @theeagledallas – 5:19 PM
Per Mike Wilks: OKC also without Lu Dort (Knee soreness) and his 16 pts/gm as well as SGA tonight vs Mavs 6:00 tip @theeagledallas – 5:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks will start:
Josh Giddey
Aaron Aaron Wiggins
Ty Jerome
Aleksej Pokusevski
Isaiah Roby – 5:19 PM
Mike Wilks will start:
Josh Giddey
Aaron Aaron Wiggins
Ty Jerome
Aleksej Pokusevski
Isaiah Roby – 5:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort (left knee soreness) is out tonight, per Mark Daigneault. Dort will be reevaluated tomorrow. So no SGA, no Dort tonight. – 5:19 PM
Lu Dort (left knee soreness) is out tonight, per Mark Daigneault. Dort will be reevaluated tomorrow. So no SGA, no Dort tonight. – 5:19 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Forty years ago today, Warriors Hall of Famer and Legend Al Attles captured his 500th-career victory as a coach via a 119-100 victory over Dallas. He remains the franchise’s leader in coaching victories and led the Warriors to their first NBA Championship in the Bay Area in 1975. pic.twitter.com/wQVz6Ifwdn – 5:01 PM
Forty years ago today, Warriors Hall of Famer and Legend Al Attles captured his 500th-career victory as a coach via a 119-100 victory over Dallas. He remains the franchise’s leader in coaching victories and led the Warriors to their first NBA Championship in the Bay Area in 1975. pic.twitter.com/wQVz6Ifwdn – 5:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Check out our Top 🖐 Plays of the Week!
@att | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/QJGY70jHWD – 4:23 PM
Check out our Top 🖐 Plays of the Week!
@att | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/QJGY70jHWD – 4:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After closing out 2021 with a win over the Knicks, the Thunder opens the New Year with a test against the Dallas Mavericks.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/jJI8QeUbMX pic.twitter.com/iDsv1i3NIb – 4:10 PM
After closing out 2021 with a win over the Knicks, the Thunder opens the New Year with a test against the Dallas Mavericks.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/jJI8QeUbMX pic.twitter.com/iDsv1i3NIb – 4:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Fifteen of the NBA’s 30 teams have already used 20+ players this season and (with an assist from the tireless Alan Rakowski in @Dallas Mavericks PR) here’s the leaderboard entering Sunday play:
Mavericks 24
Pistons 24
Hawks 23
Cavaliers 22
Lakers 22
Wizards 22
More: marcstein.substack.com – 3:15 PM
Fifteen of the NBA’s 30 teams have already used 20+ players this season and (with an assist from the tireless Alan Rakowski in @Dallas Mavericks PR) here’s the leaderboard entering Sunday play:
Mavericks 24
Pistons 24
Hawks 23
Cavaliers 22
Lakers 22
Wizards 22
More: marcstein.substack.com – 3:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Here’s what we’re wearing in January.
Which are you repping this month? pic.twitter.com/yQfgon5hoZ – 2:38 PM
Here’s what we’re wearing in January.
Which are you repping this month? pic.twitter.com/yQfgon5hoZ – 2:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder-Mavs injury report, as of now. pic.twitter.com/dA9nkEI2H9 – 2:06 PM
Thunder-Mavs injury report, as of now. pic.twitter.com/dA9nkEI2H9 – 2:06 PM