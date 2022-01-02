USA Today Sports

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

January 2, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Indiana Pacers (14-22) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-16) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 2, 2022

Indiana Pacers 94, Cleveland Cavaliers 103 (Q4 03:21)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#EvanMobley = certified bucket 🌟
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/G4vPeCCIUh8:08 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas
Evan Mobley musta saw Scottie Barnes return today cause he is BRINGING IT. – 8:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
After a 13-2 run early in the 3rd, Pacers’ offense has struggled to get anything outside of Sabonis, who has a game-high 28pts.
With eight players in protocols, they haven’t gotten much from their bench. Starters have 82 of 94pts. – 8:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Have a night, @Lamar Stevens! 👏
15 PTS (6-12 FG)
2 AST
2 REB
1 STL
26 MIN pic.twitter.com/zjMbP7vczU8:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That’s 🔥ONE THOUSAND🔥 career triples for @Gordon Hayward! 👌
RT to send Gordon to Cleveland for #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/zNstga4CkM8:03 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hustlin’ on both ends 😤
@Jarrett Allen | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/LfXUulSn607:59 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The streak continues for @Kevin Love!
He’s up to 20+ points for the fifth night in a row 🔥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tpxpb1TFm97:57 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Love from 3 at the buzzer 🎯🚨
pic.twitter.com/kdEljlC82H7:57 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Closed the quarter on a 16-0 run! #LetEmKnow7:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Wow. #Cavs eliminated an 11-point deficit and now lead 88-84 as they head into the fourth.
Kevin Love is just killing it from the perimeter in this recent stretch and has continued tonight with that buzzer-beater 3. He’s 3-of-5 from 3 tonight and has 18 pts. – 7:49 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers were up 11 with 3 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter, but a poor run on both ends allowed the Cavs to finish the quarter on a 15-0 run. Cleveland up 4 heading into the final quarter. – 7:47 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Another poster for the collection 👀
RETWEET to send #JarrettAllen to #NBAAllStar! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/rAh4T9vYCW7:45 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Sheesh, that was a heck of a dunk by #Cavs Jarrett Allen.
He’s up to 14 points after the and-1. – 7:42 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
All 5 Pacers starters now in double figures and the Pacers are having an excellent 3rd quarter. Balance is key, and it is again tonight.
Playing through Sabonis again has been effective, though him making 3s is certainly making things look extra rosy. – 7:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Domas is dialed in from deep
@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/gqK78nH5ty7:36 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is still out tomorrow against the Heat, as expected. Next Warriors home game is next Sunday, Jan. 9th, against Cleveland. – 7:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“Shoot Booby Shoot!” 🔥
Throwing it back on this #NBA75 Mixtape night to @Daniel Gibson epic 3️⃣1️⃣ point performance to help clinch our first NBA Finals berth!
@KeyBank x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/FuYButbrJJ7:29 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Nice look from @Brandon Goodwin for the #FROHIO finish! 🔨
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/4ulTcOrGti7:23 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs guard Isaac Okoro questionable to return with a left elbow injury – 7:17 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Isaac Okoro suffered a left elbow injury in 1H; he’s questionable for return in the second half. – 7:16 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro has a left elbow injury, and he is questionable to return – 7:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The rook is cookin’ leading all scorers at the break! 🔥
14 PTS | 5 REB | 2 AST
#EvanMobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wc7qz1dx8o7:13 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: Cavs 58, #Pacers 56
Justin Holiday and Duane Washington each have 12 to lead Indiana. Myles Turner 8 and Keifer Sykes 7.
Evan Mobley has a game-high 14.
Lol just now boarding my flight to Cleveland so I’ll check back in after I land! #Pacers7:11 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans fall 23-7 at 49ers to finish their road schedule. They scored less than 10 pts in 5 of those games: 0 at BUF, 3 at IND, 5 at ARI, 9 at MIA, 7 at SF
The other 3: 21 at CLE, 22 at TEN, 30 at JAX – 7:08 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the half, #Cavs lead 58-56. Cavs shot 50% from the field and 28.6% from 3 in the first half.
Evan Mobley up to 14 pts and 5 rebounds. Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love each have 8 pts. – 7:07 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs sho19; ot 50%FG in 1H – lead Indy, 58-56; both teams trying to snap 3-gm skids; 11 ties, 12 lead-changes; 3ptFG: CLE, 4-14, IND, 10-24; reb: CLE, 26, IND, 19; Mobley, 14pts, 7-12FG, 3reb; Love, 8pts, 3-7FG, 2-4 3ptFG: Allen, 8pts, 6reb. pic.twitter.com/FMdGvx7gNP7:07 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Grabbed the halftime lead!
@socios | #LetEmKnow7:06 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers down 58-56 at the half in Cleveland. Another good half for the Pacers, considering who they have available. Sykes is finding a groove with this team.
Enjoying watching new pieces fit with established ones. That said, Duane Washington shouldn’t shoot 11 times in a half. – 7:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
That was a really great pass from Myles Turner to Duane Washington right there. Wow. #Pacers7:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Cavs leading 58-56 at halftime getting 14pts from Mobley.
Keifer Sykes started at PG and was productive: 7pts, 3rebs, 1ast and 1stl. Pacers made 10 3s, but Cavs shot 50%.
Thing I liked most: Pacers bench was up, vocal and cheering guys on. – 7:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
met him at the rim 🖐
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/72dcRz8vIQ7:02 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Just how @Jarrett Allen drew it up 😎
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/HNGufUgS9U7:02 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Like Miami, Cleveland and Denver also eliminated from playoff contention just now – 7:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
What a defensive sequence by Myles Turner. Dude is a beast on the defensive end. #Pacers7:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is holding his left arm, and now heading back to the locker room with the training staff. – 6:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hitting the Markk! 🎯
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/rHk0ZRv1b26:53 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
What an effort by Justin Anderson to try to save that!! Wow. Lol going all out against the team he JUST played for. #Pacers6:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Eerily similar start to the Bulls game on Friday. #Pacers hanging tough despite being depleted. They lead 39-38. – 6:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Count that baby and a foul for @deanwade3232! 💪 pic.twitter.com/z9il0W8uet6:42 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lance’s first stint back: 6pts, 2asts, 1reb in six minutes.
You guys know this, he’s a different and better player in a Pacers uniform. Always has been. – 6:41 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of Q1, #Cavs and the Pacers are tied 30-30. Evan Mobley is the first player for the Cavs in double-figures with 10 pts, shooting 5-of-7 from the field.
Cavs are moving the ball, with seven assists on 14 made shots. They shot 14-of-23 from the field and 2-of-6 from 3. – 6:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson with a baseline jumper. #Pacers lead 28-26. – 6:33 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
And Lance Stephenson is on the board. pic.twitter.com/a5hCZsqRQw6:32 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Name a hotter shooter than @Kevin Love … we’ll wait 🔥
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/HuNrLfEEpf6:30 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Make ‘Em Dance with the assist to Oshae Brissett. #Pacers6:26 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Lance Stephenson is in for the Pacers. His first minutes with the franchise since 2018. – 6:26 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
19-17 Cavs early. Cavs are shooting 75%, but the Pacers are doing a good job keeping it simple with so many guys out offensively and are still in it. – 6:21 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley has an early eight points and two rebounds with 5:44 left in the first quarter, shooting 4-of-6 from the field. He’s going to work in the paint, capping it off with that dunk.
Cavs lead 19-17. – 6:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Evan Mobley just dunked all on Myles Turner. Super talented rookie. #Pacers6:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The rook going to work early! 😤
@Evan Mobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/iWfAr4yWOn6:18 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
nothing but the bottom of the net
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/j9mJVBk1bm6:17 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
This game is tied 11-11 after under 3 minutes. Just like we all thought, 2 teams led by Keifer Sykes and Kevin Pangos would be in an early shootout. – 6:16 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Indiana just lost to a Penn State team that has been on a pause since Dec. 11th. – 6:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers at Cavs, 8 in protocols and Lance’s return. Let’s chat
twitter.com/i/spaces/1ZkKz…6:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Eyes on the prize 👀 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/vgRkcakpZk6:00 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s starting five
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/CBpYe3B6P85:57 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Orlando’s Franz Wagner is not only lapping the field in rookie scoring, he ranks 7th in the entire NBA in minutes played.
POINTS – NBA ROOKIES
WAGNER, ORL567
Duarte, Ind436
Barnes, Tor422
Mobley, Cle 403
#TheMoreYouKnow5:41 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers starters with 8 players in health and safety protocols and 9 players out in total: Keifer Sykes, Duane Washington Jr., Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner. – 5:41 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game against the Pacers:
Kevin Pangos, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First five in 2022! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/L9ygk12AZk5:28 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Cleveland:
Caris LeVert, Goga Bitadze, T.J. Warren, Kelan Martin, Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Jeremy Lamb, Isaiah Jackson – Out (health & safety protocols)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist) pic.twitter.com/YnYx9LZZmf4:45 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With three additions, Pacers have EIGHT players in the health and safety protocols. There were none five days ago; that’s how fast it spreads.
They’re severely lacking in the backcourt with Caris LeVert joining the list.
So, 12 guys available tonight in Cleveland (6pm ET). – 4:39 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“I’ve seen Lance Stephenson play many times over the years. He’s worked really hard to get himself these opportunities,” Carlisle says of Lance pregame. – 4:35 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Bucks saw that Robert Horry said they can’t win the title this year and signed Luke Kornet, the modern day version in response. Sharp move. pic.twitter.com/85J27jGHlw4:21 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Fourth in the East with 1.82 BPG … the most of all NBA rookies 🤩
RETWEET to help send #EvanMobley to #NBAAllStar! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/erAtnz9VOa4:08 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers guard rotation tonight will be Duane Washington, Keifer Sykes, Lance Stephenson, Nate Hinton, and Ahmad Caver.
Washington is the longest tenured Pacer of the group at 150 days. – 3:42 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Indiana Pacers Caris LeVert, Goga Bitadze and TJ Warren have entered the league’s health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 3:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s start the year off right!
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
🕕 6:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/R5k2yLipTF3:30 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Fifteen of the NBA’s 30 teams have already used 20+ players this season and (with an assist from the tireless Alan Rakowski in @Dallas Mavericks PR) here’s the leaderboard entering Sunday play:
Mavericks 24
Pistons 24
Hawks 23
Cavaliers 22
Lakers 22
Wizards 22
More: marcstein.substack.com3:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Elite Sunday Funday vibes 😎
RETWEET to spread the love and vote #JarrettAllen for #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/nB0N8FFr8z3:01 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
“Number 22 should be in Cleveland this year, the way he’s hooping.” – Stephen Curry
You heard the man, Dub Nation. Let’s get #AndrewWiggins to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4ETVRbfSyY2:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
26.3 PPG over his last four games 👍
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow1:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Another positive test for me today so I’ll miss my second straight @IUPUI_WBB broadcast. Good news is the Pacers are on the road for their next two games.
Here’s what my experience was like last week: fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/i-have-enter…1:02 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Milwaukee Bucks to sign Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship deal
sportando.basketball/en/milwaukee-b…12:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Wednesday night‼️
We’re back at @GainbridgeFH to host the Nets. Grab your tickets before they’re gone ➡️ https://t.co/iGEmxDXkCt
@Ticketmaster | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/IKuRJwK4c112:29 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Milwaukee Bucks plan to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kornet recently finished a 10-day with the Cavaliers. – 12:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
New year, new logo? 😂
RETWEET to send the artist @Darius Garland to #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/2mNY6ly8sj12:00 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home