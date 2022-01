Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

At the end of Q1, #Cavs and the Pacers are tied 30-30. Evan Mobley is the first player for the Cavs in double-figures with 10 pts, shooting 5-of-7 from the field.Cavs are moving the ball, with seven assists on 14 made shots. They shot 14-of-23 from the field and 2-of-6 from 3. – 6:35 PM