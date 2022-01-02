Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (14-22) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-16) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 2, 2022
Indiana Pacers 94, Cleveland Cavaliers 103 (Q4 03:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That’s 🔥ONE THOUSAND🔥 career triples for @Gordon Hayward! 👌
RT to send Gordon to Cleveland for #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/zNstga4CkM – 8:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: Cavs 58, #Pacers 56
Justin Holiday and Duane Washington each have 12 to lead Indiana. Myles Turner 8 and Keifer Sykes 7.
Evan Mobley has a game-high 14.
Lol just now boarding my flight to Cleveland so I’ll check back in after I land! #Pacers – 7:11 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Tony East @TEastNBA
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
