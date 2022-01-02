Suns vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (27-8) play against the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday January 2, 2022
Phoenix Suns 73, Charlotte Hornets 47 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Lotta time left for a comeback.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/pDqtW9yT1u – 8:04 PM
Lotta time left for a comeback.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/pDqtW9yT1u – 8:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns tie their season high for points in the first half with 73. They are up 26 at halftime. Big-time response after Boston. – 8:03 PM
Suns tie their season high for points in the first half with 73. They are up 26 at halftime. Big-time response after Boston. – 8:03 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bismack Biyombo dunking on Ish Smith is some NBA mad libs😂
pic.twitter.com/ZdwObIpcMw – 8:03 PM
Bismack Biyombo dunking on Ish Smith is some NBA mad libs😂
pic.twitter.com/ZdwObIpcMw – 8:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That’s 🔥ONE THOUSAND🔥 career triples for @Gordon Hayward! 👌
RT to send Gordon to Cleveland for #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/zNstga4CkM – 8:03 PM
That’s 🔥ONE THOUSAND🔥 career triples for @Gordon Hayward! 👌
RT to send Gordon to Cleveland for #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/zNstga4CkM – 8:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bismack Biyombo dunking on Ish Smith is some basketball mad libs – 8:02 PM
Bismack Biyombo dunking on Ish Smith is some basketball mad libs – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 73, CHA 47
Booker: 20 Pts, 7-11 FG
Bridges: 12 Pts, 5-10 FG
Smith: 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 5-9 FG
Oubre: 10 Pts – 8:02 PM
Halftime: PHX 73, CHA 47
Booker: 20 Pts, 7-11 FG
Bridges: 12 Pts, 5-10 FG
Smith: 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 5-9 FG
Oubre: 10 Pts – 8:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Young mentioned pregame that he didn’t realize how big Biyombo was until starting to be around him more and you saw on that last screen for Booker how much space he can create. Large human. – 8:00 PM
Kevin Young mentioned pregame that he didn’t realize how big Biyombo was until starting to be around him more and you saw on that last screen for Booker how much space he can create. Large human. – 8:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns just ran the BLOB Ayton lob play for Biyombo and he just stood there and caught it. I howled – 7:55 PM
Suns just ran the BLOB Ayton lob play for Biyombo and he just stood there and caught it. I howled – 7:55 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Flying high with a little love from the rim. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/B74ofWz9P0 – 7:55 PM
Flying high with a little love from the rim. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/B74ofWz9P0 – 7:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Josh Richardson opens up the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to cut Boston’s deficit to 77-68. After a good win to close out 2021 over Phoenix, losing this game to Orlando would be a rough start to 2022. – 7:54 PM
Josh Richardson opens up the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to cut Boston’s deficit to 77-68. After a good win to close out 2021 over Phoenix, losing this game to Orlando would be a rough start to 2022. – 7:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker’s 2nd foul on something that could’ve been avoided.
Has 5:08 left to not pickup 3rd. #Suns – 7:52 PM
Booker’s 2nd foul on something that could’ve been avoided.
Has 5:08 left to not pickup 3rd. #Suns – 7:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
If you are a Suns fan and haven’t seen the standings/any other basketball you’d assume the Hornets are tanking – 7:52 PM
If you are a Suns fan and haven’t seen the standings/any other basketball you’d assume the Hornets are tanking – 7:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges being aggressive too.
9 points on 4-of-8.
Cam Johnson 3. Has 8 on 3-of-5.
#Suns up 19. – 7:50 PM
Bridges being aggressive too.
9 points on 4-of-8.
Cam Johnson 3. Has 8 on 3-of-5.
#Suns up 19. – 7:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tsunami Attack 🌊💥
@Kelly Oubre | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/64A4tPtC8G – 7:50 PM
Tsunami Attack 🌊💥
@Kelly Oubre | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/64A4tPtC8G – 7:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jalen Smith is everywhere. Just feasts when teams aren’t willing to match his energy. – 7:48 PM
Jalen Smith is everywhere. Just feasts when teams aren’t willing to match his energy. – 7:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns responded to Charlotte’s 14-2 run with a 10-0 run out of their timeout. Back up by 14 again – 7:46 PM
Suns responded to Charlotte’s 14-2 run with a 10-0 run out of their timeout. Back up by 14 again – 7:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul didn’t make the layup, but because he put pressure on the defense, it opened up the offensive putback for Bridges.
#Suns up 14. Timeout #Hornets with 7:19 left in 1st half. #Suns – 7:45 PM
Paul didn’t make the layup, but because he put pressure on the defense, it opened up the offensive putback for Bridges.
#Suns up 14. Timeout #Hornets with 7:19 left in 1st half. #Suns – 7:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Can’t say enough about what Jalen Smith is doing with his opportunity. 11 points (5-7 FG), 7 rebounds and 1 block in 11 minutes so far tonight – 7:45 PM
Can’t say enough about what Jalen Smith is doing with his opportunity. 11 points (5-7 FG), 7 rebounds and 1 block in 11 minutes so far tonight – 7:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
KO 🥊💥
@Kelly Oubre | #NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/6QSvN6gyWL – 7:42 PM
KO 🥊💥
@Kelly Oubre | #NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/6QSvN6gyWL – 7:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
14-2 Hornets run. Suns missed 4 shots and turned it over 3 times across 4 minutes before CP3’s jumper ended a scoreless spurt. – 7:41 PM
14-2 Hornets run. Suns missed 4 shots and turned it over 3 times across 4 minutes before CP3’s jumper ended a scoreless spurt. – 7:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns were up 36-20 at one point in the 1Q. Since then, it’s been a 14-2 run for the Hornets, who clearly didn’t want to repeat their last game against Phoenix – 7:40 PM
Suns were up 36-20 at one point in the 1Q. Since then, it’s been a 14-2 run for the Hornets, who clearly didn’t want to repeat their last game against Phoenix – 7:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns even with #Hornets in points in the paint with 14.
BUT
They have five turnovers that’s led to seven Charlotte points. – 7:40 PM
#Suns even with #Hornets in points in the paint with 14.
BUT
They have five turnovers that’s led to seven Charlotte points. – 7:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Forearm a little too high.
Foul on Smith.
He’s picked up fouls that with experience, he’ll avoid. #Suns up 38-32 as Paul answers Oubre dunk with fadeaway jumper. – 7:38 PM
Forearm a little too high.
Foul on Smith.
He’s picked up fouls that with experience, he’ll avoid. #Suns up 38-32 as Paul answers Oubre dunk with fadeaway jumper. – 7:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Paul, Payne, Payton, Bridges and Smith. – 7:36 PM
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Paul, Payne, Payton, Bridges and Smith. – 7:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 36, CHA 27
Booker: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-7 FG
Smith: 6 Pts, 4 Reb
Shamet: 6 Pts
Oubre: 8 Pts, 3-5 FG – 7:33 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 36, CHA 27
Booker: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-7 FG
Smith: 6 Pts, 4 Reb
Shamet: 6 Pts
Oubre: 8 Pts, 3-5 FG – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo calling out defensive signals, something that Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder do.
With those two in protocols, Biyombo already addressing something #Suns have lacked in last three games without Ayton and Crowder. #Suns up 11. – 7:30 PM
Biyombo calling out defensive signals, something that Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder do.
With those two in protocols, Biyombo already addressing something #Suns have lacked in last three games without Ayton and Crowder. #Suns up 11. – 7:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have 9 assists in 9 minutes after having only 20 against the Celtics and 22 in the win over the Thunder. – 7:29 PM
Suns have 9 assists in 9 minutes after having only 20 against the Celtics and 22 in the win over the Thunder. – 7:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker said #Suns would be better next game.
He’s making sure that’s the case to start tonight vs. Hornets.
14 points on 5-of-7 FGs.
#Suns up 34-20. Has led by as many as 17.
Booker shot 7-of-26 in Friday’s 15-point loss in Boston as Phoenix trailed by as many as 30. – 7:28 PM
Devin Booker said #Suns would be better next game.
He’s making sure that’s the case to start tonight vs. Hornets.
14 points on 5-of-7 FGs.
#Suns up 34-20. Has led by as many as 17.
Booker shot 7-of-26 in Friday’s 15-point loss in Boston as Phoenix trailed by as many as 30. – 7:28 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Point God doin’ his thing.
@Chris Paul ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/VUf6tJtE7K – 7:27 PM
Point God doin’ his thing.
@Chris Paul ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/VUf6tJtE7K – 7:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have found their mojo. Booker has 14 in the first 9 minutes. Hornets started out in a haze just like the matchup in Phoenix. – 7:27 PM
Suns have found their mojo. Booker has 14 in the first 9 minutes. Hornets started out in a haze just like the matchup in Phoenix. – 7:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bismack Biyombo gets cheers as he checks in wearing No. 18 for #Suns.
Played seven seasons in Charlotte.
Gets block early. Crowd cheers. pic.twitter.com/JFToQ8o3TC – 7:25 PM
Bismack Biyombo gets cheers as he checks in wearing No. 18 for #Suns.
Played seven seasons in Charlotte.
Gets block early. Crowd cheers. pic.twitter.com/JFToQ8o3TC – 7:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Oh yeah that’s what Biyombo can do alright. Somehow the Smith block has already been topped my goodness – 7:25 PM
Oh yeah that’s what Biyombo can do alright. Somehow the Smith block has already been topped my goodness – 7:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Hornets have the NBA’s 28th-ranked defense, and we’re seeing it right now. Suns start off 10-for-15 from the field, including 4-for-7 from deep – 7:23 PM
The Hornets have the NBA’s 28th-ranked defense, and we’re seeing it right now. Suns start off 10-for-15 from the field, including 4-for-7 from deep – 7:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Strong finish @LaMelo Ball‼️ 💪
RT & VOTE for Melo! ⭐️⭐️⭐️
#NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/KMSqZJ2YKr – 7:21 PM
Strong finish @LaMelo Ball‼️ 💪
RT & VOTE for Melo! ⭐️⭐️⭐️
#NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/KMSqZJ2YKr – 7:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Smith again, aggressive early. Has six on 3-of-4 FGs.
Oubre answers with 3. Suns up 7. – 7:21 PM
Jalen Smith again, aggressive early. Has six on 3-of-4 FGs.
Oubre answers with 3. Suns up 7. – 7:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kelly Oubre Jr. checks in.
2nd game in less than a month against former team.
#Suns up 18-10. Booker with 9. – 7:20 PM
Kelly Oubre Jr. checks in.
2nd game in less than a month against former team.
#Suns up 18-10. Booker with 9. – 7:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are really pushing the pace off misses. CP3 is taking his outlets at nearly half-court and then kicking it ahead again. – 7:20 PM
Suns are really pushing the pace off misses. CP3 is taking his outlets at nearly half-court and then kicking it ahead again. – 7:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Smith getting it in early again.
Four points. Making presence known defensively.
#Suns up 13-7.
Timeout #Hornets with 9 minutes left in 1st quarter.
Booker with 7 on 3-of-4 shooting. – 7:15 PM
Jalen Smith getting it in early again.
Four points. Making presence known defensively.
#Suns up 13-7.
Timeout #Hornets with 9 minutes left in 1st quarter.
Booker with 7 on 3-of-4 shooting. – 7:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Smith with the block on a Miles Bridges dunk attempt? What fever dream is this?? – 7:14 PM
Jalen Smith with the block on a Miles Bridges dunk attempt? What fever dream is this?? – 7:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
What a block by Jalen Smith. Miles Bridges came flying in like he normally does and Smith got the ball. – 7:14 PM
What a block by Jalen Smith. Miles Bridges came flying in like he normally does and Smith got the ball. – 7:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker fadeaways over two defenders.
Then hits 3. Tied 7-7 as LaMelo Ball answers with 5 points. #Suns – 7:12 PM
Booker fadeaways over two defenders.
Then hits 3. Tied 7-7 as LaMelo Ball answers with 5 points. #Suns – 7:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Book with the LASER to Stix to start this one. Looking forward to a bounce-back game from him – 7:12 PM
Book with the LASER to Stix to start this one. Looking forward to a bounce-back game from him – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul got a noticeable round of applause during pregame intros.
From the state of North Carolina. #Suns #Hornets – 7:12 PM
Chris Paul got a noticeable round of applause during pregame intros.
From the state of North Carolina. #Suns #Hornets – 7:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Carolina legend in the building!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/w7HSoj2wJJ – 7:09 PM
Carolina legend in the building!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/w7HSoj2wJJ – 7:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GET HYPE! It’s tipoff time. 🕺
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Phoenix Suns
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/pkLXr0FYp8 – 7:05 PM
GET HYPE! It’s tipoff time. 🕺
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Phoenix Suns
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/pkLXr0FYp8 – 7:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The appreciation, being thankful of the moment and understanding that this is where my career began, but it’s also a new beginning for me without my dad.”
Bismack Biyombo as his father died in August.
Signed 10-day with #Suns. Faces #Hornets tonight. https://t.co/2jdSnQApzd pic.twitter.com/DPzUDg70u0 – 6:45 PM
“The appreciation, being thankful of the moment and understanding that this is where my career began, but it’s also a new beginning for me without my dad.”
Bismack Biyombo as his father died in August.
Signed 10-day with #Suns. Faces #Hornets tonight. https://t.co/2jdSnQApzd pic.twitter.com/DPzUDg70u0 – 6:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Welcome back @Bismack Biyombo!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/pvw5KU8zLc – 6:29 PM
Welcome back @Bismack Biyombo!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/pvw5KU8zLc – 6:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Here they come…
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/jXmA2gI4R3 – 6:29 PM
Here they come…
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/jXmA2gI4R3 – 6:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live for the @PHNX_Suns pregame show with @Espo and @LindseySmithAZ in 5 minutes to prepare for Suns-Hornets!
Tune in here: https://t.co/4MxnP5nI6K pic.twitter.com/p9O5d3AGFY – 6:25 PM
Going live for the @PHNX_Suns pregame show with @Espo and @LindseySmithAZ in 5 minutes to prepare for Suns-Hornets!
Tune in here: https://t.co/4MxnP5nI6K pic.twitter.com/p9O5d3AGFY – 6:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
New year, new sweats 😎
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/UNfDitroEf – 6:20 PM
New year, new sweats 😎
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/UNfDitroEf – 6:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. PHX 1/2
Miles Bridges (Return from H&S Protocols) listed as questionable is now available
Carey Jr./Lewis/Washington (H&S Protocols) are all OUT
#AllFly – 6:01 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. PHX 1/2
Miles Bridges (Return from H&S Protocols) listed as questionable is now available
Carey Jr./Lewis/Washington (H&S Protocols) are all OUT
#AllFly – 6:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll throw him right in the mix.” #Suns associate head coach Kevin Young on Bismack Biyombo, who signed 10-day, joined team Saturday and is expected to play tonight vs. his former team in Charlotte.
“I didn’t realize he was as big as he is. Physically, he’s a really big man.” pic.twitter.com/hkVw71X3J0 – 6:01 PM
“We’ll throw him right in the mix.” #Suns associate head coach Kevin Young on Bismack Biyombo, who signed 10-day, joined team Saturday and is expected to play tonight vs. his former team in Charlotte.
“I didn’t realize he was as big as he is. Physically, he’s a really big man.” pic.twitter.com/hkVw71X3J0 – 6:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s impacted that group. whether he knows it or not. He’s helped those young men grow up.”
#Hornets coach James Borrego on former big Bismack Biyombo, who signed 10-day with #Suns. pic.twitter.com/9T92ibKkJ1 – 5:51 PM
“He’s impacted that group. whether he knows it or not. He’s helped those young men grow up.”
#Hornets coach James Borrego on former big Bismack Biyombo, who signed 10-day with #Suns. pic.twitter.com/9T92ibKkJ1 – 5:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs PHX
Miles Bridges (Return from H&S Protocols) is questionable.
Scottie Lewis (H&S Protocols) is out.
PJ Washington (H&S Protocols) is out.
Vernon Carey Jr. (H&S Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/UCK4oZSuHv – 5:48 PM
INJURY REPORT vs PHX
Miles Bridges (Return from H&S Protocols) is questionable.
Scottie Lewis (H&S Protocols) is out.
PJ Washington (H&S Protocols) is out.
Vernon Carey Jr. (H&S Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/UCK4oZSuHv – 5:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Young said #Hornets are “probably the most explosive team” in the #NBA. #Suns pic.twitter.com/RpqL49GgdW – 5:40 PM
Kevin Young said #Hornets are “probably the most explosive team” in the #NBA. #Suns pic.twitter.com/RpqL49GgdW – 5:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns associate head coach Kevin Young said everyone is good to go tonight who’s been on the trip. – 5:38 PM
#Suns associate head coach Kevin Young said everyone is good to go tonight who’s been on the trip. – 5:38 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The countdown is on 🕟
📺 Tune in to @BALLYSPORTSAZ with Suns Live! Pregame starting at 430PM pic.twitter.com/19YiVJ1iMi – 5:31 PM
The countdown is on 🕟
📺 Tune in to @BALLYSPORTSAZ with Suns Live! Pregame starting at 430PM pic.twitter.com/19YiVJ1iMi – 5:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Young said Bismack Biyombo brings size and an athletic body down low, as well as veteran know-how. He’ll be active for the Suns today – 5:31 PM
Kevin Young said Bismack Biyombo brings size and an athletic body down low, as well as veteran know-how. He’ll be active for the Suns today – 5:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Hornets head coach James Borrego spoke highly of the impact Bismack Biyombo had on a young Charlotte team, where Biyombo had spent his last 3 years. Credited Biyombo for setting an example for what a professional looks like and said that he played a part in shaping their program. – 5:30 PM
Hornets head coach James Borrego spoke highly of the impact Bismack Biyombo had on a young Charlotte team, where Biyombo had spent his last 3 years. Credited Biyombo for setting an example for what a professional looks like and said that he played a part in shaping their program. – 5:30 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said he was caught off guard by PJ Washington landing back in health and safety protocols. Said he “didn’t see that one coming.” pic.twitter.com/aXJSjMKWav – 5:27 PM
James Borrego said he was caught off guard by PJ Washington landing back in health and safety protocols. Said he “didn’t see that one coming.” pic.twitter.com/aXJSjMKWav – 5:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll certainly have a different mindset tonight.” #Hornets coach James Borrego on tonight’s rematch vs. #Suns, who beat them by 31 points last month in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/VMTfhr7FpL – 5:25 PM
“We’ll certainly have a different mindset tonight.” #Hornets coach James Borrego on tonight’s rematch vs. #Suns, who beat them by 31 points last month in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/VMTfhr7FpL – 5:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against PHX and he will continue to be listed in H&S Protocols. #AllFly – 5:08 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against PHX and he will continue to be listed in H&S Protocols. #AllFly – 5:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury and availability report for Monday’s game vs. Charlotte: pic.twitter.com/a3OTdmLn1z – 5:03 PM
Injury and availability report for Monday’s game vs. Charlotte: pic.twitter.com/a3OTdmLn1z – 5:03 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
He’s back. And he’s one of the first players out for the Suns. pic.twitter.com/BkUoww9QRj – 5:02 PM
He’s back. And he’s one of the first players out for the Suns. pic.twitter.com/BkUoww9QRj – 5:02 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anthony Gill has re-entered health and safety protocols and is OUT for Wizards vs. Hornets.
Thomas Bryant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Raul Neto, Brad Wanamaker all remain out in protocols.
Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) is available. – 4:33 PM
Anthony Gill has re-entered health and safety protocols and is OUT for Wizards vs. Hornets.
Thomas Bryant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Raul Neto, Brad Wanamaker all remain out in protocols.
Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) is available. – 4:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bismack Biyombo will be active for the Suns today against the Hornets, per Suns – 4:12 PM
Bismack Biyombo will be active for the Suns today against the Hornets, per Suns – 4:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bismack Biyombo ready for opportunity with Phoenix #Suns after passing of his father
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:30 PM
Bismack Biyombo ready for opportunity with Phoenix #Suns after passing of his father
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I can’t wait to hear from Antonio Brown on this one, but the unwritten rule book seems pretty clear: don’t run off the field without your jersey on if you care about your team. – 3:29 PM
I can’t wait to hear from Antonio Brown on this one, but the unwritten rule book seems pretty clear: don’t run off the field without your jersey on if you care about your team. – 3:29 PM