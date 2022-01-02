Timberwolves vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Sunday January 2, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 36, Los Angeles Lakers 41 (Q2 08:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaylen Nowell remains a bucket.
A no-brainer to remain in the rotation with a big role once the Wolves are back at full-strength. – 10:13 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Malik Monk with 12 early points contributing to the Lakers 4-point lead with 8:54 left in the second. Nowell giving the Wolves a scoring lift off the bench with 9. – 10:13 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
TWO guys (Reaves, Monk) cutting on that behind the back bounce pass that ultimately sets up a Monk layup! AK – 10:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nate Knight in the rotation before Greg Monroe tonight against a Lakers team that is going smaller. Monroe was the first big in against a bigger Utah team on Friday night.
No Monroe, Layman, Okogie, Prince, Bolmaro in 1st quarter rotation. – 10:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 31-24.
Reid leads the way with 6 points on 2-3 shooting.
McLaughlin dished out 5 assists in the quarter, tying a career-high for any quarter. – 10:07 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s so fascinating whenever the lakers go small with lebron on the bench – 10:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It feels like Austin Reaves has gotten stronger physically as the season has progressed. He definitely still needs an offseason in the weight room but it feels like he’s made progress. – 10:03 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Malik Monk has a serious Kobe PE stash. pic.twitter.com/cHGSDiPFs8 – 9:59 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves have had to work to come by their points early here. Doesn’t seem as hard for the Lakers. – 9:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
blink and you might miss it.
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/mIQo13BLe8 – 9:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I agree with continuing to play Jordan McLaughlin through players returning from COVID. Think JMac’s style has a sneaky value for this team. – 9:54 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid, who gets lead of the notebook treatment today in part to discuss his shooting issues, 2 of 3 to start and 2 of 2 from the line. – 9:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, and Jarred Vanderbilt are AVAILABLE.
Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and McKinley Wright IV are OUT. pic.twitter.com/E96DQYA0o4 – 9:24 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Officially no KAT and no DLo. Also, Darren Collison will end his 10-day with a second straight inactive. pic.twitter.com/sCuP1SOM6R – 9:09 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Running it back.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/KkGUUOgjxM – 9:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Paris Bass is in! Was playing in Puerto Rico 3 months ago, makes the Lakers’ G League affiliate after a tryout and now he’s on an NBA floor. Awesome stuff. – 9:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves rollin with the same starting lineup tonight, while Towns and Russell remain out…
Patrick Beverley
Malik Beasley
Anthony Edwards
Jarred Vanderbilt
Naz Reid – 9:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Lakers
– Edwards over 23.5 pts
Ant in LA… Lotta usage available without KAT + DLo
– Beasley over 18.5 pts
Been bombin lately
– LeBron over 5.5 made FTs
Wolves foul a ton, particularly big wings
– Westbrook under 9.5 asts
Think Russ looks to attack – 8:57 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
And an update:
1/3 vs MIN – Injury Report
QUESTIONABLE: Jay Scrubb – Return to Competition Reconditioning pic.twitter.com/E1Y4XQI3rm – 8:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow vs. Minnesota, the team says. Jay Scrubb has cleared protocols but is out while reconditioning. – 8:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers injury updates for Monday night at Minnesota:
– Luke Kennard not listed at all due to health and safety
– Jay Scrubb out of protocols, out due to reconditioning
– Nicolas Batum questionable due to right ankle – 8:27 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
News from Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. He said they’re “at the end of their protocol run.” Have to get up to speed physically. Did not anticipate they’d be ready tomorrow vs. Clippers. Said Wednesday at home against OKC is a “more realistic target.” – 8:15 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Magic up 96-82. 4:20 left in the fourth.
@Terrence Ross leads the way with 27 PTS in 26 MIN 🔥 – 8:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs doing exactly what they should be doing to OKC. 19-5 run in 2nd helping to 51-39 halftime lead. OKC last in scoring /29th in FG%. Held to 37.5. Egalitarian offense for Mavs. No one w/10+ pts Hardaway w/9, Chriss 7. Luka 7-5-4 in 13 min. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:07 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the torch is sizzlin’🔥
24 PTS in 24 MIN for @Terrence Ross
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/pQcTpsdOGu – 8:06 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Invest in the journey.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/IM2ahqBZIK – 8:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are getting to the end of their COVID protocols, but said he does not anticipate either player to be back for Monday’s against the Clippers.
Finch said that wednesday against Oklahoma City is more likely for their returns. – 8:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Have a night, @Lamar Stevens! 👏
15 PTS (6-12 FG)
2 AST
2 REB
1 STL
26 MIN pic.twitter.com/zjMbP7vczU – 8:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Both Karl Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are out tonight for Minnesota against the Lakers. – 8:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic just went between the legs of Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Roby for a layup by Dwight Powell. The Mavericks are up 51-39 at halftime. – 7:59 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
19 points in 20 MIN for The Human Torch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sd4WgLbfNM – 7:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Strong finish @LaMelo Ball‼️ 💪
RT & VOTE for Melo! ⭐️⭐️⭐️
#NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/KMSqZJ2YKr – 7:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s first bucket after missing 10 games with ankle soreness/COVID: a pretty looking stepback 3 from his left-wing sweet spot.
Also has two rebounds and a lob assist to Dwight Powell already. – 7:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs’ starting lineup tonight vs. Thunder includes Luka Doncic for the first time in 23 days:
Luka, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell – 6:38 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
5 min til tip.
Raptors looking to get another W.
Join us on @fan590. pic.twitter.com/pMTE9JRLXJ – 3:32 PM
