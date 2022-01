Warriors signing Quinndary Weatherspoon to two-way contract

And with you getting that four-year contract, what was the internal message to you? It’s a sign of respect, good faith and trust from the organization. Coming from where you did, how do you process all of that? Garrison Mathews: I’m actually just super thankful and, honestly, kind of relieved, too. To go from year to year … those two-way contracts, they’re hard to get out of. Because with two-way contracts, there’s not a lot of opportunities. Then you’re in restricted free agency. It’s just tough, man. A lot of people go through it, and it’s hard. So, a lot of relief, a lot of thankfulness, honestly. I wouldn’t be able to get this contract without Rafael, Coach, the owners putting me in this position to succeed. Just a lot of thankfulness. -via The Athletic / December 29, 2021