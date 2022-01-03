Charlie Brown to Philadelphia

Justin Grasso: The #Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. as a hardship exception, a #Sixers official says
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Sixers have signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day hardship deal after Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brown recently completed a similar 10-day deal with Dallas. – 5:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle have entered the protocols, and they’ve signed former St. Joe’s star Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship deal. – 5:23 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are out (health and safety protocols) tonight. Danny Green set to return.
Also, Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. via hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Thybulle and Maxey out for the Sixers vs. Rockets tonight in health and safety protocols. Sixers re-signed Charlie Brown Jr. – 5:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey ruled out for tonight, both in health and safety protocols.
The team signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. as a hardship exception, a #Sixers official says – 5:22 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some @Philadelphia 76ers news:
The team has signed Charlie Brown Jr. as a hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
JD Shaw: The Mavericks don’t plan to sign Charlie Brown Jr. to a second 10-day contract, source tells @HoopsRumors. Brown, 24, has averaged 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds in 11 G League games with Delaware this year. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / January 1, 2022
Mark Followill: The Mavs have signed guard Charlie Brown to a 10-day under the Covid Hardship Allowance. Brown has 19 games of NBA experience with Hawks & Thunder over the last 2 yrs. This season, avg 17 ppg, 8 rpg & 40% on 3s w/ Delaware in the G-League. He played college ball at St. Joseph’s. -via Twitter @MFollowill / December 23, 2021
Shams Charania: The Mavericks are signing guard Charlie Brown of NBA G League Delaware to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 21, 2021