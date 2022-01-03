Daily statistical milestones: Russell Westbrook moves past Truck Robinson and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Trevor Ariza No. 32 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mike Miller with 1,591 three-pointers. He’s now 17 away from Jason Richardson
Kevin Love No. 50 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danilo Gallinari and Patrick Mills with 1,357 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Dan Majerle
Russell Westbrook No. 98 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Truck Robinson with 7,268 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Anthony Mason
Myles Turner No. 107 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Bill Laimbeer with 967 blocks. He’s now 5 away from LaSalle Thompson
Derrick Favors No. 110 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Rasho Nesterovic with 935 blocks. He’s now 12 away from Scottie Pippen
Justin Holiday No. 167 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Courtney Lee, Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris with 879 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jim Jackson
Devin Booker No. 171 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson with 873 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris
Avery Bradley No. 188 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Chris Mullin with 817 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Eddie House
Milestones, Avery Bradley, Derrick Favors, Devin Booker, Justin Holiday, Kevin Love, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza