Daily statistical milestones: Russell Westbrook moves past Truck Robinson and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Trevor Ariza No. 32 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mike Miller with 1,591 three-pointers. He’s now 17 away from Jason Richardson

Kevin Love No. 50 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Danilo Gallinari and Patrick Mills with 1,357 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Dan Majerle

Russell Westbrook No. 98 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Truck Robinson with 7,268 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Anthony Mason

Myles Turner No. 107 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Bill Laimbeer with 967 blocks. He’s now 5 away from LaSalle Thompson

Derrick Favors No. 110 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Rasho Nesterovic with 935 blocks. He’s now 12 away from Scottie Pippen

Justin Holiday No. 167 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Courtney Lee, Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris with 879 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jim Jackson

Devin Booker No. 171 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson with 873 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris

Avery Bradley No. 188 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Chris Mullin with 817 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Eddie House


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ win over Minnesota, Vogel’s decision to stay small even while badly out-rebounded, Westbrook’s postgame comments and the Rondo trade. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…11:39 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA How Avery Bradley is earning season-long roster spot with offense as much as defense as Lakers’ decision looms
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-a…10:06 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten New story: Russell Westbrook after his 9-turnover night, including an 0-for-5 mark from 3 in a win over the Wolves – “That’s part of the game. I’m allowed to miss shots. I can do that. Like any other player, I can do that. I can turn the ball over, too” es.pn/3sSgrDy3:39 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers POLL!!! Is Russell Westbrook a world class athlete? (The context for asking this question can be heard on Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast.) @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork1:44 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron says Avery Bradley knows exactly how to make his mark on the offensive end around guys who handle and are more capable playmakers. One of the reasons he’s succeeded in both stints in L.A. is because he doesn’t try to play outside what he does well, LeBron says. – 12:53 AM

