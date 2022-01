Donte DiVincenzo out for several weeks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo is set to make his season debut on Wednesday at home against the Indiana Pacers, sources tell The Athletic. DiVincenzo, who has been practicing with the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd in preparation for his comeback, will return to the lineup after undergoing ankle surgery in June. DiVincenzo played a key role on the Bucks prior to tearing a ligament in his ankle in the first round of the playoffs, improving on both ends of the floor and contributing to the team’s culture. -via The Athletic / December 11, 2021