Grizzlies vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) play against the Brooklyn Nets (11-11) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 105, Brooklyn Nets 79 (Q4 09:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wow. The Brooklyn Nets getting smacked at home by Memphis. After inexcusably losing to the Clippers. Amazing – 9:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Nash and Kevin Durant weren’t happy after the Clippers loss and I can’t imagine this one is going to improve their moods any. – 9:24 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FLY WITH 12 🥷✈️
@Ja Morant x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cxXyzFaFK7 – 9:22 PM
FLY WITH 12 🥷✈️
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 3rd
Nets 73
Grizzlies 96
25-8 run to end the 3rd
Ja: 33 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds
Bane: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
Culver: 12 points, 3 steals
Clarke: 12 points, 7 rebounds
Adams: 10 rebounds, 6 points, 3 assists – 9:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets trail Memphis 96-73. Grizzlies went on a 25-8 run in the final six and a half minutes of the third. They have outrebounded the Nets by 29. The second-chance points margin is 29-4. WOOF. – 9:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are like 2 Covid cases away from signing dudes at the local YMCA but as long as they have Bane and Morant they have a chance. – 9:20 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Ja Morant has recorded his 7th game with 20 paint points this season, passing Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis for the 2nd-most this season.
Only Giannis Antetokounmpo has more games with 20 paint points. – 9:20 PM
Ja Morant has recorded his 7th game with 20 paint points this season, passing Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis for the 2nd-most this season.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
4th straight 30 honey gold special for @Ja Morant 🥷
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kkBh8ExFWS – 9:19 PM
4th straight 30 honey gold special for @Ja Morant 🥷
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets are showing a lot of signs of not caring again and the fear they have to face is: Are they going to become a team that’s more excited to play road games? – 9:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ja Morant has 33 points and is playing so well that he is being cheered at the Barclays Center. – 9:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies have 8 players out and they lead the Brooklyn Nets (with Durant and Harden) by 23.
And Ja Morant has 31 points in the third quarter. They can’t stop him.
Folks — you might have already known this — but the Memphis Grizzlies are legit. – 9:17 PM
The Grizzlies have 8 players out and they lead the Brooklyn Nets (with Durant and Harden) by 23.
And Ja Morant has 31 points in the third quarter. They can’t stop him.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ja Morant is exposing the Nets’ interior defense tonight: He’s up to 31 points on 13/19 FG, one physics-defying finish at a time.
The Grizzlies have opened a 94-71 lead over the Nets at Barclays Center. Crowd is restless and boos are stewing. – 9:16 PM
Ja Morant is exposing the Nets’ interior defense tonight: He’s up to 31 points on 13/19 FG, one physics-defying finish at a time.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ja Morant has taken the Nets apart with surgical precision here in the third quarter. One absurd drive to the rim after another. He’s slicing through the defense time after time. – 9:16 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Antonio Brown’s biggest sports sin this week is staring at this cellphone as Ja Morant is putting on a show. – 9:13 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Best part of that Ja-to-BC oop was it was on the Ghost of Blake Griffin – 9:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Grizzlies up 83-67 on the Nets with 2:59 left in the third. Memphis is getting whatever they want on the Nets and Ja Morant is insane. Durant not scoring and the Grizzlies are +24 on the Nets in terms of rebounding. That is not ideal. – 9:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: The Grizzlies have jumped out to an 83-67 lead here at the 2:59 mark of the 3rd quarter. Kevin Durant & James Harden are a combined 13 of 36 from the field tonight. – 9:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ja Morant is carving the Nets defense tonight: 25 points on 11/17 FG with 7 assists to show. – 9:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
IT’S GETTING DARK IN THE BARCLAYS CENTER
@Ja Morant #NBAAllStar 🥷 pic.twitter.com/mSNHaEsqSg – 9:10 PM
IT’S GETTING DARK IN THE BARCLAYS CENTER
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
I almost fell off the treadmill after that Ja Morant dunk – 9:10 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Knicks were one pick away from getting Ja Morant. Luck, or lack there of, is underrated in sports. – 9:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ja Morant just detonated here in Brooklyn. Wow. The Grizzlies are getting whatever they want right now. – 9:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This is some variety against JV type stuff. Haven’t seen too many teams dominate the boards like this. The Grizzlies have 17 offensive rebounds. The Nets have 18 total rebounds. – 9:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ja Morant just exploded for a one-handed dunk that set Barclays on fire good God – 9:08 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Ja Morant did a thing. You’re about to see it on this app a bunch. – 9:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Desmond Bane makes a 3.
Ian Eagle: “Bane wondering what will break first: the mind or body.” – 9:03 PM
Desmond Bane makes a 3.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Slowly thinking about going from Steven Adams is one of the strongest men in the NBA to Steven Adams is the strongest man in the NBA. Even when he doesn’t have initial position he just moves guys out of the way. – 9:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Offensive rebounds for Memphis tonight: 15
Total rebounds for Brooklyn tonight: 18
In related news, the Grizzlies have a 20-4 edge in second chance points in this game – the main reason Memphis is up by eight midway through the third. – 9:02 PM
Offensive rebounds for Memphis tonight: 15
Total rebounds for Brooklyn tonight: 18
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Antonio Brown, fully dressed, at the Nets game in Brooklyn tonight. pic.twitter.com/luN15On7qk – 8:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
if you’re reading this another defender just flew by @Desmond Bane – 8:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steven Adams is second in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game with 4.19.
He already has six (!!!) offensive boards in this game. The Grizzlies’ 18 second-chance points are a big reason they lead. – 8:49 PM
Steven Adams is second in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game with 4.19.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Nets, Bucks, Bulls and Heat end up being the East’s final four, who would you like to face who in the second round?
I think I want Bucks-Heat and Nets-Bulls. Really build up that Bucks-Heat rivalry, and DeMar/LaVine trying to match buckets with the Nets would be awesome. – 8:48 PM
If the Nets, Bucks, Bulls and Heat end up being the East’s final four, who would you like to face who in the second round?
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets’ Kyrie Irving likely to return on Wednesday in Indy. Couldn’t happen soon enough for Nets. Team trailing Grizzlies at half and trying to avoid dropping to third in the East.
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:47 PM
Nets’ Kyrie Irving likely to return on Wednesday in Indy. Couldn’t happen soon enough for Nets. Team trailing Grizzlies at half and trying to avoid dropping to third in the East.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The return of Kyrie!
With reports that Kyrie Irving will make his season debut Wednesday night, @Brooklyn Nets reporter @Grady tells @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 what he’s most excited to see pic.twitter.com/qun9DTXNNG – 8:47 PM
The return of Kyrie!
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What a finish to the half for Desmond Bane. And this is nothing new for the Grizzlies. Bane is a bucket. Averaging 17/4/2 on 41% from 3. Great with and without the ball. Good passer too. Bane and Ja Morant have been one of the NBA’s five best backcourts. Don’t sleep on Memphis. pic.twitter.com/fCeOaJNPPF – 8:45 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Patty Mills has been great for the Nets, but they might be better putting him back as a reserve. Let him get tons of second unit shots and put a guy who doesn’t need shots but will defend with Harden. – 8:45 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The NBA’s continuation call can be so inconsistent. Ever since they changed the rules to slow down Harden, it’s just not clear what should be continuation. – 8:44 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
There is a foundation in place for this Memphis team to be good for the long haul:
✅All-Star: Ja Morant
✅Top starters: Bane and Jackson Jr.
✅Depth
✅Expiring contracts
✅1st Rd. Picks: 10 in the next 7 years
✅Future cap flexibility
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Vintage move by @LaMelo Ball 😲
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/WBRHELeGXR – 8:40 PM
Vintage move by @LaMelo Ball 😲
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies with the 56-47 lead over the Nets @ the half
Morant: 15pts
Bane: 13pts
Culver: 9pts
Grizz 13 offensive rebounds; 18 2nd chance PTS – 8:37 PM
Grizzlies with the 56-47 lead over the Nets @ the half
Morant: 15pts
Bane: 13pts
Culver: 9pts
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
Nets 47
Grizzlies 56
Ja: 15 points, 4 assists
Bane: 13 points, 5 rebounds
Culver: 9 points, 3 steals
Tyus: 7 points, 5 rebounds
Clarke: 6 points, 3 rebounds – 8:37 PM
HALFTIME
Nets 47
Grizzlies 56
Ja: 15 points, 4 assists
Bane: 13 points, 5 rebounds
Culver: 9 points, 3 steals
Tyus: 7 points, 5 rebounds
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
cone work.
13 in the first half for @Desmond Bane 🔥
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WatjE3becM – 8:36 PM
cone work.
13 in the first half for @Desmond Bane 🔥
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies have six players in health and safety protocols and are still leading Nets by 9 on the road at halftime. Ja Morant (15pts) & Desmond Bane (13pts) are doing what they do. Jarrett Culver has 9 points in his 1st game back out of health and safety protocols.
Grizz up 56-47 – 8:36 PM
Grizzlies have six players in health and safety protocols and are still leading Nets by 9 on the road at halftime. Ja Morant (15pts) & Desmond Bane (13pts) are doing what they do. Jarrett Culver has 9 points in his 1st game back out of health and safety protocols.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime here in Brooklyn, with Memphis leading 56-47. Desmond Bane & Ja Morant have scored 28 points on a combined 12-21 shooting, plus five assists. James Harden and Kevin Durant also have 28 points, but are 10-for-25 from the field. Grizz have an 18-4 edge in 2nd chance points – 8:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Grizzlies lead the Nets 56-47. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are cooking. James Harden and Kevin Durant are, too. The difference is Memphis has a lead in bench points 22-11 twice as many rebounds. Patty Mills is scoreless, Memphis has 18 second-chance points to BK’s four. – 8:35 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Welcome back Jarrett Culver!! @Memphis Grizzlies depth is on display tonight. Nets lacking force, cohesion and shot-making. – 8:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.
And Jarrett Culver! – 8:33 PM
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Running circles around the defense 👌
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/meA1DDYT25 – 8:31 PM
Running circles around the defense 👌
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Ian Eagle after Bruce Brown put back lay-up: “Hiding on the backstreets was Bruce.” – 8:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
memphis bbq >>>>> brooklyn bbq
we didn’t forget btw. pic.twitter.com/o4Tq1ftanb – 8:28 PM
memphis bbq >>>>> brooklyn bbq
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
spread love that’s the memphis way 〽️ pic.twitter.com/A5ADExWknq – 8:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s probably been overlooked since the Grizzlies have been winning, but Jaren Jackson Jr. has not been playing well offensively. – 8:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
new year. more shot clock cheese 🧀
7 points off the bench for JC pic.twitter.com/eCRu8doNYQ – 8:13 PM
new year. more shot clock cheese 🧀
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Just started randomly laughing while Yves Pons was shooting free throws. When we were in college at UT, his physique was similar to what it is now. A reporter asked him what was he doing workout wise and he said he only did push-ups before coming to America. Lol – 8:12 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Is that the sun I see over here on Jarrett Culver island?? pic.twitter.com/maECwKHB7T – 8:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jarrett Culver is in that Texas Tech top-10 pick bag right now. – 8:08 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Following up that Brooklyn win with *that* half was far too predictable.
Houston can do *one thing* consistently on offense (get to the rim) and it just so happens to be what the Sixers struggle with the most. This perimeter defense is so far away from being championship caliber – 8:08 PM
Following up that Brooklyn win with *that* half was far too predictable.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️
Us: 29 | @Brooklyn Nets: 24
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/rjlVXjP4PH – 8:08 PM
🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️
Us: 29 | @Brooklyn Nets: 24
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
End of the 1st quarter
Nets 24
Grizzlies 29
Ja: 9 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds
Bane: 7 points, 2 rebounds
Culver: 5 points, 3 steals
Clarke: 4 points, 2 rebounds
Adams: 5 rebounds – 8:06 PM
End of the 1st quarter
Nets 24
Grizzlies 29
Ja: 9 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds
Bane: 7 points, 2 rebounds
Culver: 5 points, 3 steals
Clarke: 4 points, 2 rebounds
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Grizzlies 29-24. Kevin Durant and James Harden have accounted for all but two of the Nets’ baskets. Brooklyn has seven turnovers already. Slow start, got into a groove as the quarter went on. – 8:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
There’s a lot of game left in this one, obviously. And maybe I shouldn’t be surprised by this anymore.
But it’s still so impressive that the Grizzlies show up and play hard every single game, even with the odds stacked against them.
That was a heck of a first quarter. – 8:04 PM
There’s a lot of game left in this one, obviously. And maybe I shouldn’t be surprised by this anymore.
But it’s still so impressive that the Grizzlies show up and play hard every single game, even with the odds stacked against them.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Shifting gears like a true #NBAAllStar 🤩⭐️
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/fJqOm6Om9n – 8:04 PM
Shifting gears like a true #NBAAllStar 🤩⭐️
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jarrett Culver has come back out of protocols making a huge impact. Pretty wild how Taylor Jenkins just keeps plugging in guys who come in and make it looks like the team isn’t missing a beat. This is not common. – 8:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin Durant is a defensive nightmare in transition. Just terrifies most ball-handlers, and with good reason. – 8:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ja Morant checks out after taking an inadvertent shot to the face. #Nets #Grizzlies – 8:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TURN AROUND AND LOOK AT IT 🥷
@Ja Morant x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/r656gqXRoB – 7:56 PM
TURN AROUND AND LOOK AT IT 🥷
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
SKY MILES ✈️
@Miles Bridges x #NBAAllStar ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zYw9BsB9Wb – 7:55 PM
SKY MILES ✈️
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The Grizzlies have knocked down 4 threes in the 1st qtr and there is still 5 min left 👀 – 7:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash goes with James Johnson and Blake Griffin as his first two reserves off the bench. More minutes for Griffin with Aldridge out tonight. – 7:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Grizzlies have jumped out to an early 21-10 lead over the Nets here at the 5:07 mark in the first quarter. Memphis leads in rebounds, 12-3, and is 4/8 from downtown. – 7:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
One of my favorite unwritten NBA rules is players not wearing the signature sneakers of opponents when playing against them. I’ve seen Jaren Jackson Jr. wear KD’s at every game I’ve attended so far. He is not wearing KD’s today. – 7:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
After Morant and Bane put the #Nets in an early 12-4 hole, Brooklyn has somewhat steadied the ship. They trail 15-10 after yet another slow start at home. #Grizzlies – 7:49 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I really appreciate the audacity from Jarrett Culver to go for the dunk on KD – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant with an early candidate for play of the night, hunting down Minnesota’s Jarrett Culver for a chasedown block that led to a James Johnson transition 3. – 7:48 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Bane shoots/scores better on the road (21.2 PTs on 52.%% FG) than he does at home. Cooking early in Brooklyn. – 7:48 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Talk about a great start to 2022! Killian Tillie signs a NBA multi-year contract on January 1st and now gets his first NBA start on January 3rd. – 7:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
In Brooklyn for Grizzlies-Nets tonight. Should be a lot of fun. Memphis has been one of the better stories in the league this year, currently sitting fourth in the West behind perhaps the league’s best young backcourt in Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. – 7:41 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Grizzlies starting just their 8th different lineup — among the fewest in the NBA. Happy to see @KillianTillie get the start tonight. – 7:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs notebook:
Poeltl, Siakam share tight bond after entering league together as Raptor draftees.
Murray eyeing return in Boston.
League reschedules postponed game with Raptors, changes start time for outing at Brooklyn.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:38 PM
Spurs notebook:
Poeltl, Siakam share tight bond after entering league together as Raptor draftees.
Murray eyeing return in Boston.
League reschedules postponed game with Raptors, changes start time for outing at Brooklyn.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
JJJ or Tillie I wonder who gets the initial KD assignment tonight – 7:34 PM
JJJ or Tillie I wonder who gets the initial KD assignment tonight – 7:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
every day a star is born. clap for em. clap for em ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/dnCYzdC43c – 7:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really cool of Kevin Durant to come celebrate Josh Giddey’s triple double pic.twitter.com/xU2ukBeA7f – 7:27 PM
Really cool of Kevin Durant to come celebrate Josh Giddey’s triple double pic.twitter.com/xU2ukBeA7f – 7:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from Barclays Center. I just had an oatmeal raisin cookie. I’m game-ready. Nets-Grizzlies tip in a bit. First game for the Nets since that ugly Clippers loss and the last before Kyrie Irving returns. Memphis has eight replacement players. Updates to come. – 7:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting five 🆚 @Brooklyn Nets
🥷 @Ja Morant
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🇫🇷 @KillianTillie
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/KchAOKt0dl – 7:20 PM
starting five 🆚 @Brooklyn Nets
🥷 @Ja Morant
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🇫🇷 @KillianTillie
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Two pregame stories today.
The first on Kyrie Irving, whose debut on Wednesday is Brooklyn’s worst-kept secret: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…
The second on Joe Harris, whose return is in the 2-week ballpark now 5 weeks removed from ankle surgery: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:16 PM
Two pregame stories today.
The first on Kyrie Irving, whose debut on Wednesday is Brooklyn’s worst-kept secret: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn will start Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Claxton tonight vs. the #Grizzlies. It’s their 15th different starting five of the season and ninth in their last 11 games. a total of 14 #Nets have drawn at least one start this season. – 7:09 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The last Nets starting lineup before Kyrie returns for road games:
Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Claxton. – 7:02 PM
The last Nets starting lineup before Kyrie returns for road games:
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
3x lunges
3x buckets
Found out how Patty Mills stays in shape pic.twitter.com/fQNvEJrcUP – 7:01 PM
3x lunges
3x buckets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BOUNCE-BACK GAME! 💪
📍 – Washington, DC
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/sGJL5oCfzj – 7:01 PM
BOUNCE-BACK GAME! 💪
📍 – Washington, DC
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Grizz: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Claxton. This is the 15th different starting five of the season. – 7:00 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
… and finally the Jan. 26 game in Brooklyn moves to Feb. 28. Everyone caught up? – 6:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s the Nuggets updated now-six game road trip to end January. Two sets of back-to-backs. Six games in nine days.
Jan. 25 at Detroit
Jan. 26 at Brooklyn
Jan. 28 at New Orleans
Jan. 30 at Milwaukee
Feb. 1 at Minnesota
Feb. 2 at Utah – 6:45 PM
Here’s the Nuggets updated now-six game road trip to end January. Two sets of back-to-backs. Six games in nine days.
Jan. 25 at Detroit
Jan. 26 at Brooklyn
Jan. 28 at New Orleans
Jan. 30 at Milwaukee
Feb. 1 at Minnesota
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Snow Days in DC ❄️🏀
@MichelobULTRA | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/CilyR1s80S – 6:41 PM
Snow Days in DC ❄️🏀
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for Coach Jenkins. @JoeMullinax signing off – @PAKA_FLOCKA will be with you the rest of the evening. Enjoy Grizzlies-Nets, and check out @Starting5Mem and Grizzlybearblues.com before tonight’s game. – 6:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I asked Jenkins about Killian Tillie. Jenkins says that he is thrilled to have Tillie around as a full NBA roster member. He’s impressed with his versatility as a wing and big, and sees him as a high IQ/positionless player – “…he’s not a 2-3-4, he’s a good basketball player…” – 6:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that he is “beyond thrilled” for Ja Morant receiving Player of the Week. Jenkins says that Ja was excited but that he is far more motivated by winning than individual accolades. – 6:10 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that more so than three or four-year players being the Grizzlies “type”, they ask if the player can fit their schemes/culture. – 6:09 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins is here. He says that Desmond Bane, after being thrown in to the fire last season, took stock of his rookie season and was relentless in his work ethic. “…he’s never satisfied…the work ethic is top notch…” – 6:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
Vernon Carey Jr., Scottie Lewis and PJ Washington (Health and Safety Protocols) are all out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Lyq3Dpzlcp – 6:04 PM
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
Vernon Carey Jr., Scottie Lewis and PJ Washington (Health and Safety Protocols) are all out.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello friends. @JoeMullinax here with you for tonight’s pregame media availability with Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. – 5:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Joe Harris is still a couple weeks away from returning. – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving looks “great,” and that he and the rest of the team is excited to have Irving back on the court. If he has no setbacks between now and then, Irving should make his season debut Wednesday in Indiana. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think Kyrie looks great. He’s such a talented and gifted player… we all look forward to him coming back.”
-Steve Nash on how Kyrie has looked. – 5:50 PM
“I think Kyrie looks great. He’s such a talented and gifted player… we all look forward to him coming back.”
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I think Kyrie looks great. He’s a talented and gifted player…..We all look forward to him coming back,” Nash says. – 5:50 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nash says it’s all about how Irving feels and if the team feels it’s safe for him to come back. – 5:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash asked about Irving’s return:
“We’re hopeful but no determinations have been made yet so we’ll see how he does between now and [wednesday].”
Adds it depends on “how he feels” and whether the Nets determine “it’s safe” for him to comeback. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash asked about Irving’s return:
“We’re hopeful but no determinations have been made yet so we’ll see how he does between now and [wednesday].”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says the Nets are hopeful Kyrie Irving will play Wednesday in Indiana against the Pacers but maintains no determination has been made. – 5:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said it’s all about how Kyrie Irving feels and if it’s safe for him to come back. #Nets – 5:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said #Nets are “hopeful” Kyrie Irving can play Wednesday at the #Pacers but “no determination has been made.” #NBA – 5:48 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nash said they are hopeful Kyrie will return in Indianapolis but no determination has been made. pic.twitter.com/6XlUwHkD3m – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said there’s no determination on Kyrie Irving playing Wednesday despite multiple reports. He’s hopeful Irving is able to go. – 5:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Quin Snyder says Draymond deserves MVP consideration. An appreciative Green: “I’m not going to make an MVP case stacking my numbers against Steph Curry, Kevin Durant or Giannis. But the way I impact the game… impact winning, there is something to be said” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Nash says the hope is that the irritation in LaMarcus Aldridge’s foot will not be a long-term issue. – 5:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said the Nets hope LaMarcus Aldridge’s foot soreness isn’t severe. – 5:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Man, the Nets got it rough with their rescheduled games.
They have to play the Spurs on Sunday, January 9 at 12:00 PM ET. Then they have to fly to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on a B2B on Monday, January 10 at 10 PM ET.
That’s a really rough trip for a B2B. – 5:45 PM
Man, the Nets got it rough with their rescheduled games.
They have to play the Spurs on Sunday, January 9 at 12:00 PM ET. Then they have to fly to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on a B2B on Monday, January 10 at 10 PM ET.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors rescheduled games
@ Chicago, from 12/22 to 1/26
@ Atlanta from 2/1 to 1/31
vs. Miami (Lowry return) from 2/3 to 2/1
vs. Chicago from 12/16 to 2/3
@ Brooklyn from 1/26 to 2/28
vs. Orlando from 12/20 to 3/4 – 5:44 PM
Raptors rescheduled games
@ Chicago, from 12/22 to 1/26
@ Atlanta from 2/1 to 1/31
vs. Miami (Lowry return) from 2/3 to 2/1
vs. Chicago from 12/16 to 2/3
@ Brooklyn from 1/26 to 2/28
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The NBA has announced make-up dates: Bulls host
Detroit Jan. 11 ( 4 games in 5 nights- Pistons/Nets-b/b. Home with Golden St.@Bst).
Bulls at OKC 1-24, Raps at Bulls 1-26, Bulls at Raps 2-3. Bulls at Hawks 3-3. – 5:36 PM
The NBA has announced make-up dates: Bulls host
Detroit Jan. 11 ( 4 games in 5 nights- Pistons/Nets-b/b. Home with Golden St.@Bst).
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Our home game vs the Nets has been rescheduled to January 10th.
DETAILS:
rip.city/3HrDMjw – 5:33 PM
Our home game vs the Nets has been rescheduled to January 10th.
DETAILS:
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Medina grad Jon Teske signs 10-day contract with NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies! @medinaathletics – 5:33 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Did to the Brooklyn game being scheduled for 1/26, the Nuggets at New Orleans game has now moved to 1/28 in New Orleans. It’ll be 3 games in 4 nights now for the #Nuggets at the start of that road trip. – 5:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule LaMarcus Aldridge out tonight due to right foot soreness. – 5:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (right foot soreness) is out tonight vs the #Grizzlies – 5:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge is out for tonight’s game with right foot soreness. – 5:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not saying the Nets don’t deserve it after being unable to field the required players to avoid cancellations when other teams played with playground rosters, but to play Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn and then Monday night Portland is a serious back-to-back set. – 5:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
New #Nets slate. Jan. 9 vs. #Spurs at noon (originally 7:30 pm), Jan. 10 at #Trailblazers – 10 pm (originally Dec. 23), Jan. 26 vs. #Nuggets – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 19), Feb. 17 vs. #Wizards – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 21), Feb. 28 vs. #Raptors – 7:30 pm (originally Jan. 26) – 5:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📆 SCHEDULE UPDATE
Our game against the Nets, postponed from December 21, has been rescheduled for February 17 in Brooklyn. #DCAboveAll – 5:25 PM
📆 SCHEDULE UPDATE
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Rescheduled games now give the Nets a brutal back-to-back with a home game Sunday afternoon against the Spurs and then at Portland on Monday. Probably count on seeing some of the kids in that one. – 5:23 PM
Rescheduled games now give the Nets a brutal back-to-back with a home game Sunday afternoon against the Spurs and then at Portland on Monday. Probably count on seeing some of the kids in that one. – 5:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have announced programming changes for five scheduled games this season. pic.twitter.com/7Wo7VSVFfr – 5:23 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors’ newly updated schedule:
Jan. 26 @ Chicago
Jan. 31 @ Atlanta
Feb. 1 vs. Miami
Feb. 3 vs. Chicago
Feb. 28 @ Brooklyn
Mar. 4 vs. Orlando pic.twitter.com/2OIduaGvt9 – 5:23 PM
Raptors’ newly updated schedule:
Jan. 26 @ Chicago
Jan. 31 @ Atlanta
Feb. 1 vs. Miami
Feb. 3 vs. Chicago
Feb. 28 @ Brooklyn
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sked changes
Raps @ Bulls (postponed Dec 22) now Jan 26
Raps @ Hawks (initially Feb 1) now Jan 31
Heat @ Raps, Lowry’s return (initially Feb 3) now Feb 1
Bulls @ Raps (postponed Dec 16) now Feb 3
Raps @ Nets (initially Jan 26) now Feb 28
Magic @ Raps (postponed Dec 20) now Mar 4 – 5:22 PM
Sked changes
Raps @ Bulls (postponed Dec 22) now Jan 26
Raps @ Hawks (initially Feb 1) now Jan 31
Heat @ Raps, Lowry’s return (initially Feb 3) now Feb 1
Bulls @ Raps (postponed Dec 16) now Feb 3
Raps @ Nets (initially Jan 26) now Feb 28
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed Jon Teske to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. pic.twitter.com/UaDIf4Db2i – 5:22 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
The #Nuggets postponed game at Brooklyn has been rescheduled for Jan. 26 in New York & the postponed Golden State game has been rescheduled for March 7 at Ball Arena. – 5:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rescheduled games for Denver:
– Nuggets at Nets is Jan. 26
– Warriors at Nuggets is March 7
– Nuggets at Pelicans is moving from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 – 5:19 PM
Rescheduled games for Denver:
– Nuggets at Nets is Jan. 26
– Warriors at Nuggets is March 7
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA announces rescheduling of 11 December games that were postponed due to Covid-19. Updates, including new Nets dates, here: pic.twitter.com/IxwBD3fr5U – 5:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Washington will play its postponed game against the Nets on Feb. 17. NBA just announced dates for a bunch of those games that were pushed for covid absences. – 5:18 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Wizards postponed game on Dec. 21st with Brooklyn has been moved to Thursday Feb. 17th at 7:30pm in Brooklyn. #DCAboveAll – 5:18 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Schedule updates ⤵️
https://t.co/ARdy0vLgw5 pic.twitter.com/fpwCEqXNiN – 5:18 PM
Schedule updates ⤵️
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The game versus the Brooklyn Nets, originally scheduled for Dec. 23 but postponed due to the Nets not having enough healthy players, will now be played on Jan. 10, making the it the second night of a back-to-back, at 7 p.m. at Moda Center – 5:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards-Nets game originally scheduled for Dec. 21 and postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak will now be played on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., the league announced. – 5:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Spurs-Nets game on Sunday has been moved to noon, to help the Nets get to Portland in time for a game there the following night. – 5:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA announces 11 postponed games are rescheduled; eight others moved and two times adjusted to make it all happen.
Highlights:
– Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto now Feb. 1
– Brooklyn plays San Antonio at home Sunday, then goes to Portland the next day
– 7 teams now have a 4-in-5 – 5:16 PM
NBA announces 11 postponed games are rescheduled; eight others moved and two times adjusted to make it all happen.
Highlights:
– Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto now Feb. 1
– Brooklyn plays San Antonio at home Sunday, then goes to Portland the next day
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Well unlike KD and Lincoln Riley, at least Caleb Williams had the decency to wait until *after* a holiday weekend. – 4:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After back-to-back losses, ESPN drops the Nets from 3rd to 6th in their NBA Power Rankings behind:
1. Warriors
2. Suns
3. Bulls
4. Jazz
5. Bucks – 4:00 PM
After back-to-back losses, ESPN drops the Nets from 3rd to 6th in their NBA Power Rankings behind:
1. Warriors
2. Suns
3. Bulls
4. Jazz
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“We were going to play ball and that was that. It was basically let’s get to the game, we’ll figure it out and as far as getting home, we’ll figure that out at the time.” 🌨️ 🌨️ 🌨️
📝@sam_perley | #AllFly – 4:00 PM
“We were going to play ball and that was that. It was basically let’s get to the game, we’ll figure it out and as far as getting home, we’ll figure that out at the time.” 🌨️ 🌨️ 🌨️
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/demar-deroz… – 3:56 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Ya’ll coming out tonight?
⏱ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/REKumuv2Z9 – 3:54 PM
Ya’ll coming out tonight?
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
What a change of sports history this might’ve been: In 1999, Knicks/Rangers owner Charles Dolan and NJ Devils owner John McMullen put in a joint bid to buy the Washington Football Team. If they got the NFL team, then the Nets would have tried to buy the Devils and move to Newark pic.twitter.com/EgVsIO3gQg – 3:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Mike Conley in March of 2019 is the last Memphis Grizzlies player to win Player of the Week. Before, Marc Gasol won it in December of 2016. Big-time honor for Ja Morant. – 3:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Potential for eventful days at the United Center next week. #Bulls could host Nets with Kyrie on 1/12 and Warriors with Klay on 1/14.
Golden State is on a back to back, playing in Milwaukee on Thu, so it’s possible Thompson won’t play in one of those if he is back. – 3:46 PM
Potential for eventful days at the United Center next week. #Bulls could host Nets with Kyrie on 1/12 and Warriors with Klay on 1/14.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan and Memphis #Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant have been named conference players of the week. – 3:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time. It will not be the last. #NBAAllStar. https://t.co/J8ULkuyn2O pic.twitter.com/KOm6AY3V6s – 3:31 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Chicago Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan have been named Conference Players of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of Week for Week 11: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 27 – Jan. 2). pic.twitter.com/h3wWdCqBDL – 3:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @NBA today announced that @Memphis Grizzlies guard @Ja Morant was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, Dec. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 2.
This is the first career Player of the Week Award for Morant, who helped guide the Grizzlies to a 3-0 week. pic.twitter.com/pC5hW4QiuZ – 3:30 PM
The @NBA today announced that @Memphis Grizzlies guard @Ja Morant was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, Dec. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 2.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and Memphis’ Ja Morant were just named Eastern and Western Conference Player of the Week in the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and Memphis’ Ja Morant were just named Eastern and Western Conference Player of the Week in the NBA.
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Former NBA guard Elijah Millsap is signing a G League contract and is expected to join the College Park Skyhawks, sources tell @HoopsRumors. Millsap is the brother of Brooklyn Nets veteran Paul Millsap. – 3:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Kyrie’s return, tweaks to the Rondo trade, Rockets troubles, Grizzlies transactions, Warriors transactions and more. We cracked 13K in subscribers. Join the fun below as we push towards 15K next!
youtu.be/vacPIxKg1mc – 3:18 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Kyrie’s return, tweaks to the Rondo trade, Rockets troubles, Grizzlies transactions, Warriors transactions and more. We cracked 13K in subscribers. Join the fun below as we push towards 15K next!
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 44 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a win over the Warriors.
It was the last of five straight games in which Harden recorded at least 40p/5a, tied with Allen Iverson for the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/RFZ1Ko3OUn – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 44 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a win over the Warriors.
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
After a hot streak in which he’s made 12 of 15 threes over the last 3 games, Ja Morant is actually shooting right at 40% from three on 4.4 attempts per game. Last year, he shot 30% on 3.5 attempts.
If Ja can shoot even 37% on 4+ attempts for the season, he’ll be unguardable. – 2:48 PM
After a hot streak in which he’s made 12 of 15 threes over the last 3 games, Ja Morant is actually shooting right at 40% from three on 4.4 attempts per game. Last year, he shot 30% on 3.5 attempts.
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Positive news on the #Cavs front.
JB Bickerstaff said that Darius Garland practiced today & is a game-time decision tomorrow vs. Memphis.
Garland entered in to health & safety protocols on Dec. 28th & has missed the past 4 games. – 2:10 PM
Positive news on the #Cavs front.
JB Bickerstaff said that Darius Garland practiced today & is a game-time decision tomorrow vs. Memphis.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kyrie Irving expected to return for Nets-Pacers on Wednesday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/03/rep… – 2:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s the ceiling for Memphis?
Former #Grizzlies Point Guard @brevinknight22 tells @BCusterTV & @LegsESPN what their approach is against the elite teams in the league #GrzNxtGen
Catch Grizzlies-Nets tonight at 7:30 PM ET on NBA Radio, Channel 86
https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/HVI9S8JR8G – 2:04 PM
What’s the ceiling for Memphis?
Former #Grizzlies Point Guard @brevinknight22 tells @BCusterTV & @LegsESPN what their approach is against the elite teams in the league #GrzNxtGen
Catch Grizzlies-Nets tonight at 7:30 PM ET on NBA Radio, Channel 86
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Who has the highest points per game average against the Grizzlies all time (minimum five games played)?
Kevin Durant. 26.8 points per game.
Who is second?
Kyrie Irving. 26.6 points per game.
Memphis will play one but not the other tonight. – 1:37 PM
Who has the highest points per game average against the Grizzlies all time (minimum five games played)?
Kevin Durant. 26.8 points per game.
Who is second?
Kyrie Irving. 26.6 points per game.
