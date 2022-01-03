Hawks vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (16-19) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (22-22) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 48, Portland Trail Blazers 61 (Q2 03:18)
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
I’d be drop dead drunk if I had to drink every time I heard @BobRathbunTV tell me somebody killing the Hawks from long range came into the game with terrible stats from long range 🤣🤣🤣 – 10:52 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers on a 17-4 run over the last four minutes to take a 58-46 lead with 4:10 to play in the first half – 10:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
why’d you do @Larry Nance Jr like that, @Trendon Watford 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FIOwOvclT3 – 10:50 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 36, Hawks 32
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220103/… – 10:45 PM
First Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 36, Hawks 32
Casey Holdahl @CHold
After being at a severe size disadvantage in their last three games, the return of @Jusuf Nurkic is allowing the Blazers to dish it out in the post – 10:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We see ya, DSJ!
@Dennis Smith | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/dAQOMb4tgC – 10:42 PM
We see ya, DSJ!
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Delon Wright’s first field goal made tonight gives him 1,000 in his career. – 10:37 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished the first quarter with 16 points and 5 assists, his first time this season (and fifth time in his career) reaching those totals in a period. – 10:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young had 16 points and five assists in the first quarter, accounting for 93.1% of the Hawks’ offense so far.
Hawks trail the Blazers, 36-32, entering the second quarter. – 10:33 PM
Trae Young had 16 points and five assists in the first quarter, accounting for 93.1% of the Hawks’ offense so far.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 36-32 to the Blazers at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 16 points, 5 assists, 6/9 FG
Hawks shot 62 percent in the quarter, Blazers shot 56 percent – 10:33 PM
Hawks down 36-32 to the Blazers at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 16 points, 5 assists, 6/9 FG
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 36, Hawks 32: end of first quarter. 11 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds for @Norman Powell. POR shooting 56 percent, ATL 62 percent. – 10:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🐜 11 points in the 1st for @Anfernee Simons 🐜 pic.twitter.com/3L5AvHMyA4 – 10:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young has 11 points (5-7 FG) and three assists in seven minutes to get the Hawks back in it after getting down 18-7 to start in Portland.
Blazers lead 21-18, 4:55 to play in the first quarter. – 10:25 PM
Trae Young has 11 points (5-7 FG) and three assists in seven minutes to get the Hawks back in it after getting down 18-7 to start in Portland.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae might score 50 tonight. Blazers have no one who can defend him. – 10:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer tonight, Kevin Huerter has tied Kent Bazemore for ninth place in Hawks history (453) in three’s made. – 10:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Gallo one of the few guys who moved to Atlanta and dropped pounds rather than put them on – 10:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I’d say that the Hawks have played flat to start this game but that might be too kind. Concave? – 10:17 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
It wasn’t super crisp either time but the Blazers have run a curl action twice to get Nassir Little a paint touch with Trae Young on him. – 10:15 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
In a stark change from how they’ve been starting games recently, the Blazers score the first 9 points, forcing the Hawks to call time down 9-0 with 9:41 to play in the first quarter. – 10:15 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
In addition to Nate McMillan not being on the bench for the Hawks tonight, assistant coaches Chris Jent, Nick Van Exel and Jamelle McMillan are not here in Portland either. – 10:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 to kickoff 2022!
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/dgdlnOhGyI – 10:00 PM
Starting 5 to kickoff 2022!
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Is Lebron still the best player in the NBA?
-Thoughts on Russ’s post game comments from last night
-Rondo trade to Cleveland, the benefit for both sides
-Previewing games this week…Sac, Atlanta, Memphis
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/4tO01ihNoG – 9:47 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Is Lebron still the best player in the NBA?
-Thoughts on Russ’s post game comments from last night
-Rondo trade to Cleveland, the benefit for both sides
-Previewing games this week…Sac, Atlanta, Memphis
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Starters for the Hawks tonight:
Trae Young
Skylar Mays
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Clint Capela – 9:36 PM
Starters for the Hawks tonight:
Trae Young
Skylar Mays
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Blazers
Trae Young
Skylar Mays
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Clint Capela – 9:34 PM
Hawks starters vs. Blazers
Trae Young
Skylar Mays
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Jaryd Wilson
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/9l4OKa2OSF – 9:14 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @Jaryd Wilson
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I just want to start tonight by pointing out that Tony Snell last missed a free throw on March 12, 2019. – 9:11 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Joe Prunty said the Hawks coaches + medical staff will monitor players coming out of protocols, regarding guys being in different places with conditioning/overall just how they’re feeling.
(I asked if the coaches had talked about how to handle that; full response below ⬇️) pic.twitter.com/Fe8NA1ciZ7 – 8:49 PM
Joe Prunty said the Hawks coaches + medical staff will monitor players coming out of protocols, regarding guys being in different places with conditioning/overall just how they’re feeling.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela comes into tonight’s game off his team-leading 20th double-double of the season, securing a season-high 23 rebounds, including 11 offensive, and 18 points at CLE. Capela leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per game (4.3) and is 3rd in total rebounds per game (13.2). – 8:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Joe Prunty (acting as head coach tonight) says Cam Reddish will go through warm-ups and see how he’s feeling, regarding his availability for tonight’s game in Portland. – 8:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Acting Hawks coach Joe Prunty said they’re still waiting on Cam Reddish to finish his warmup routine to see if he’ll be good to go. – 8:31 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups confirms that Jusuf Nurkic will play and start tonight against Atlanta. #RipCity @RipCityRadio620 – 8:16 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished the month of December averaging 30.5 PTS and 10.0 AST, marking the third time in his career he’s averaged 30+ PTS and 10+ AST in a single month.
Per @EliasSports, that’s the fourth-most calendar months averaging 30+ PTS and 10+ AST in NBA history. – 8:13 PM
Trae Young finished the month of December averaging 30.5 PTS and 10.0 AST, marking the third time in his career he’s averaged 30+ PTS and 10+ AST in a single month.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jusuf Nurkic is available for Monday night’s game against Atlanta after missing a week while in health and safety protocols.
Chauncey Billups said Sunday he hoped Nurkic would return soon but thought conditioning might be an issue his first few games back. #RipCiy pic.twitter.com/gjz8RxtIWe – 7:55 PM
Jusuf Nurkic is available for Monday night’s game against Atlanta after missing a week while in health and safety protocols.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game 7-2 in its last nine road outings, averaging 113.9 points and 25.7 assists. The Hawks have dished out 25-or-more assists in five of those games, including two 30+ assist outings. – 7:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s poster vs Atlanta 🎨
Art by Hunter Reed pic.twitter.com/Y8HWkKngST – 7:15 PM
Tonight’s poster vs Atlanta 🎨
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Some Raptors scheduling changes: Lowry return on Feb 3 has now been moved to Feb. 1., Bulls game from Dec. 16 is now Feb. 3. Magic game originally Dec. 20 now on March 4. Bulls game in Chicago on Dec. 22 now moved to Jan. 26. Raps Feb. 1 game in Atlanta moved to Jan. 31 … more – 6:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks, who are coming off their largest second half comeback of the season in a 121-118 win over Cleveland (12/31), continue their longest road trip of the season in Portland tonight.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:46 PM
The Hawks, who are coming off their largest second half comeback of the season in a 121-118 win over Cleveland (12/31), continue their longest road trip of the season in Portland tonight.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Man, the Nets got it rough with their rescheduled games.
They have to play the Spurs on Sunday, January 9 at 12:00 PM ET. Then they have to fly to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on a B2B on Monday, January 10 at 10 PM ET.
That’s a really rough trip for a B2B. – 5:45 PM
Man, the Nets got it rough with their rescheduled games.
They have to play the Spurs on Sunday, January 9 at 12:00 PM ET. Then they have to fly to Portland to play the Trail Blazers on a B2B on Monday, January 10 at 10 PM ET.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors rescheduled games
@ Chicago, from 12/22 to 1/26
@ Atlanta from 2/1 to 1/31
vs. Miami (Lowry return) from 2/3 to 2/1
vs. Chicago from 12/16 to 2/3
@ Brooklyn from 1/26 to 2/28
vs. Orlando from 12/20 to 3/4 – 5:44 PM
Raptors rescheduled games
@ Chicago, from 12/22 to 1/26
@ Atlanta from 2/1 to 1/31
vs. Miami (Lowry return) from 2/3 to 2/1
vs. Chicago from 12/16 to 2/3
@ Brooklyn from 1/26 to 2/28
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls will now host Det. Jan. 11, after the Dec. 14 game was postponed, the Jan. 26 game with OKC was moved to Jan. 24, the Dec. 22 game with Tor. will now be Jan. 26, the Dec. 16 game that was postponed in Tor will be on Feb. 3, and the Jan. 24 game in Atl will now be on Mar. 3 – 5:42 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The NBA has announced make-up dates: Bulls host
Detroit Jan. 11 ( 4 games in 5 nights- Pistons/Nets-b/b. Home with Golden St.@Bst).
Bulls at OKC 1-24, Raps at Bulls 1-26, Bulls at Raps 2-3. Bulls at Hawks 3-3. – 5:36 PM
The NBA has announced make-up dates: Bulls host
Detroit Jan. 11 ( 4 games in 5 nights- Pistons/Nets-b/b. Home with Golden St.@Bst).
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Our home game vs the Nets has been rescheduled to January 10th.
DETAILS:
rip.city/3HrDMjw – 5:33 PM
Our home game vs the Nets has been rescheduled to January 10th.
DETAILS:
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not saying the Nets don’t deserve it after being unable to field the required players to avoid cancellations when other teams played with playground rosters, but to play Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn and then Monday night Portland is a serious back-to-back set. – 5:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
NBA announces ton of changes:
Raptors at Chicago, was Dec.
22, now Jan. 26
Raptors at Atlanta, was Feb. 1, now Jan. 31
Heat at Raptors, was Feb. 3, now Feb. 1
1/2 – 5:24 PM
NBA announces ton of changes:
Raptors at Chicago, was Dec.
22, now Jan. 26
Raptors at Atlanta, was Feb. 1, now Jan. 31
Heat at Raptors, was Feb. 3, now Feb. 1
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Three Hawks games have been rescheduled, according to the league.
Toronto vs. Atlanta from Feb 1 to Jan 31, 7:30 ET
Chicago vs. Atlanta from Jan 24 to to March 3, 7 ET
Cleveland vs. Atlanta from Dec. 19 to March 31, 7:30 ET – 5:24 PM
Three Hawks games have been rescheduled, according to the league.
Toronto vs. Atlanta from Feb 1 to Jan 31, 7:30 ET
Chicago vs. Atlanta from Jan 24 to to March 3, 7 ET
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Rescheduled games now give the Nets a brutal back-to-back with a home game Sunday afternoon against the Spurs and then at Portland on Monday. Probably count on seeing some of the kids in that one. – 5:23 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors’ newly updated schedule:
Jan. 26 @ Chicago
Jan. 31 @ Atlanta
Feb. 1 vs. Miami
Feb. 3 vs. Chicago
Feb. 28 @ Brooklyn
Mar. 4 vs. Orlando pic.twitter.com/2OIduaGvt9 – 5:23 PM
Raptors’ newly updated schedule:
Jan. 26 @ Chicago
Jan. 31 @ Atlanta
Feb. 1 vs. Miami
Feb. 3 vs. Chicago
Feb. 28 @ Brooklyn
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sked changes
Raps @ Bulls (postponed Dec 22) now Jan 26
Raps @ Hawks (initially Feb 1) now Jan 31
Heat @ Raps, Lowry’s return (initially Feb 3) now Feb 1
Bulls @ Raps (postponed Dec 16) now Feb 3
Raps @ Nets (initially Jan 26) now Feb 28
Magic @ Raps (postponed Dec 20) now Mar 4 – 5:22 PM
Sked changes
Raps @ Bulls (postponed Dec 22) now Jan 26
Raps @ Hawks (initially Feb 1) now Jan 31
Heat @ Raps, Lowry’s return (initially Feb 3) now Feb 1
Bulls @ Raps (postponed Dec 16) now Feb 3
Raps @ Nets (initially Jan 26) now Feb 28
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks had three home games rescheduled and they now have a TNT game vs. PHX Feb. 3. pic.twitter.com/viYcBmhdm7 – 5:22 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
The NBA announced that the #Cavs game versus Atlanta, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 19, has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 31 @ 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be an away game. – 5:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Spurs-Nets game on Sunday has been moved to noon, to help the Nets get to Portland in time for a game there the following night. – 5:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA announces 11 postponed games are rescheduled; eight others moved and two times adjusted to make it all happen.
Highlights:
– Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto now Feb. 1
– Brooklyn plays San Antonio at home Sunday, then goes to Portland the next day
– 7 teams now have a 4-in-5 – 5:16 PM
NBA announces 11 postponed games are rescheduled; eight others moved and two times adjusted to make it all happen.
Highlights:
– Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto now Feb. 1
– Brooklyn plays San Antonio at home Sunday, then goes to Portland the next day
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
ive always thought so, but if he wanted to do it, john collins could be an incredible TV analyst some day – 5:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
NBA source confirms Lowry return game to Toronto is now going to be Feb.1; the Raptors at Atlanta game scheduled for that night will be moved, and rescheduling of other postponed Raptors games being worked on – 4:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Excited to welcome some faces back to the lineup tonight 🙌
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/xHroKQKT4X – 4:16 PM
Excited to welcome some faces back to the lineup tonight 🙌
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Portland: pic.twitter.com/ydREVEt6bX – 4:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish is now questionable for tonight’s game. He sprained his right ankle in the last game. – 4:00 PM
