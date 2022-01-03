Hornets vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (19-18) play against the Washington Wizards (18-18) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 43, Washington Wizards 47 (Q2 04:54)
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards have 7 turnovers that have turned into 12 Hornets points in the first 16 minutes of the game – 7:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Fire first quarter 🔥
Kuzma: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
Beal: 8 PTS, 3-5 FG, 2-3 3P
Bertans: 6 PTS, 2-2 3P
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:39 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kyle Kuzma is turning into the Wizards second best player in real time. Consistency has been a major key for Kuz. – 7:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards outscored the Hornets 38-25 in the first quarter. Kuzma has 13 pts already. Wiz are 5-9 3PT, Bertans is 2-2 3PT. – 7:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards are up 38-25 after one, shooting 60.9% and moving the ball as well as they have the past couple games.
Kuzma has 13p, Beal has 8 – 7:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
That was one of the Wizards’ better first quarters in a long time. They lead the Hornets 38-25 after they attacked the basket and then received a pair of late-quarter 3s from Davis Bertans. Kyle Kuzma has a game-high 13 points. – 7:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr.’s forwards only lineup to end the first quarter
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Davis Bertans
Alize Johnson – 7:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Making the dream work with a little bit of teamwork.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/8yKBGtUi1d – 7:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The way that Kyle Kuzma is attacking the basket now with the Wizards’ roster depleted is the way he needs to play when the roster fills out again. He’s turning his handling skills into a weapon that he needs to utilize more often. – 7:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Looks like Deni Avdija has drawn the LaMelo Ball assignment early tonight. A match-up of two top-10 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. – 7:15 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Thomas Bryant back on the sidelines tonight as he’s cleared protocols, as Unseld said today. – 7:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Understandably very light crowd at Capital One Arena for Wizards-Hornets at tip because as Wes Unseld Jr. joked, DMV drivers don’t know how to drive in the snow (well maybe ever?) – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BOUNCE-BACK GAME! 💪
📍 – Washington, DC
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/sGJL5oCfzj – 7:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Malik Monk got a chance to start once in Charlotte. It did not go well. He learned these chances are rare.
So now plugged into the Lakers’ starting group, the 24-year-old who says his right arm is “strictly for buckets” has been showing what he can do:
ocregister.com/2022/01/03/lak… – 6:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Two keys to tonight’s game for the Wizards: (1) Get back on defense, because the Hornets love to push the ball upcourt. (2) Locate the Hornets’ 3-point shooters, including in transition, and then run them off the line. – 6:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Snow Days in DC ❄️🏀
@MichelobULTRA | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/CilyR1s80S – 6:41 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters tonight vs. Hornets:
Beal, KCP, Avdija, Kuzma, Gafford – 6:32 PM
Wizards starters tonight vs. Hornets:
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan is back tonight for the Bulls. He was originally cleared from COVID-19 protocol for the Washington game, but the snowstorm prevented him from being able to fly out in time for the game.
Emphasizes how “fortunate” he feels to have experienced mild symptoms. – 6:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan said he tried to go to Washington but flight got canceled. Was cleared to travel morning of game. #Bulls – 6:17 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Donovan was cleared for the Wizards game but flights were cancelled. – 6:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
Vernon Carey Jr., Scottie Lewis and PJ Washington (Health and Safety Protocols) are all out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Lyq3Dpzlcp – 6:04 PM
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
One hour until tip time.
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @1067theFan
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The most appropriate D.C. attire today 🌨☃️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/iISTiVNerz – 5:41 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Davis Bertans will be available to play tonight following a non-COVID illness, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:32 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant are now OUT of Health and Safety protocol. Neto could play as soon as Wednesday. – 5:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have exited the league protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Unseld said there is hope Neto will be able to play Wednesday. – 5:29 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Outside of Branden Carlson missing two games, Utah has been spared of the COVID problems a ton of other programs are dealing with.
For now, Utah’s upcoming set against the Washington schools looks good. UW plays tonight, Wazzu is just off a pause and is at Colorado on Thursday. – 5:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says both Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant have cleared health and safety protocols. Neto is likely to return Wed., while Bryant still has to clear the 5-on-5 hurdle in his rehab from ACL surgery. – 5:29 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Raul Neto came out of protocols and worked out today, Unseld said. He’s hoping Neto’s available Wednesday. – 5:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards have 7 players in health and safety protocols
Spencer Dinwiddie
Anthony Gill
Rui Hachimura
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday
Brad Wanamaker
Tremont Waters
Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant are out of protocols. Wes Unseld Jr. hope to have Neto available on Wednesday. – 5:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
New #Nets slate. Jan. 9 vs. #Spurs at noon (originally 7:30 pm), Jan. 10 at #Trailblazers – 10 pm (originally Dec. 23), Jan. 26 vs. #Nuggets – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 19), Feb. 17 vs. #Wizards – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 21), Feb. 28 vs. #Raptors – 7:30 pm (originally Jan. 26) – 5:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📆 SCHEDULE UPDATE
Our game against the Nets, postponed from December 21, has been rescheduled for February 17 in Brooklyn. #DCAboveAll – 5:25 PM
📆 SCHEDULE UPDATE
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. confirms Davis Bertans is returning tonight from a brief absence due to a non-COVID related illness. – 5:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Take delay over cancellation any day.
Especially when I saw cancellation coming.
Got snow advisory yesterday for DC area. Had scheduled CLT✈DCA this morning before afternoon DCA✈MSY.
So at 5 a.m. after #Suns-#Hornets 📞 AA to change ✈. Got nonstop to NOLA soon. 🙏🙏🙏🙏. pic.twitter.com/vJ7ru7XtKQ – 5:21 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Malik Monk’s last 5 games for the Lakers: 20.0 points on 57.4% (42.4% from 3), 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks. The 23-year-old former No. 11 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft signed with LAL in the offseason for the veteran’s minimum $1.8 million salary after CHA didn’t offer him – 5:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Washington will play its postponed game against the Nets on Feb. 17. NBA just announced dates for a bunch of those games that were pushed for covid absences. – 5:18 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Wizards postponed game on Dec. 21st with Brooklyn has been moved to Thursday Feb. 17th at 7:30pm in Brooklyn. #DCAboveAll – 5:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards-Nets game originally scheduled for Dec. 21 and postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak will now be played on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., the league announced. – 5:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
If you’re counting at home, the Wizards now have five PGs in health and safety protocols: Spencer Dinwiddie, Raul Neto, Aaron Holiday, Brad Wanamaker and Tremont Waters. Cassius Winston (hamstring) is also hurt. – 5:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Another Wizards point guard is in the league’s health and safety protocols: Tremont Waters, who is on a 10-day contract. Waters is out for tonight’s game against the Hornets. – 5:14 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Nine Washington Wizards players in health and safety protocol. – 5:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Unreal. Tremont Waters has now entered health and safety protocols, the Wizards say. Just like Brad Wanamaker, he signed with the team and played one game before going into protocols. – 5:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tremont Waters (health and safety protocols) will not play tonight vs. Charlotte.
Updated injury and availability report for tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/j1UCVqvgH7 – 5:12 PM
Tremont Waters (health and safety protocols) will not play tonight vs. Charlotte.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“We were going to play ball and that was that. It was basically let’s get to the game, we’ll figure it out and as far as getting home, we’ll figure that out at the time.” 🌨️ 🌨️ 🌨️
📝@sam_perley | #AllFly – 4:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
What a change of sports history this might’ve been: In 1999, Knicks/Rangers owner Charles Dolan and NJ Devils owner John McMullen put in a joint bid to buy the Washington Football Team. If they got the NFL team, then the Nets would have tried to buy the Devils and move to Newark pic.twitter.com/EgVsIO3gQg – 3:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’ve been lighting up the scoreboard lately!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/hdCOxzLJNI – 3:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
This will be a fun one to watch!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/l7i2OYKpSj – 3:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last 10 games, our 11.8 turnover percentage is tied for the third-lowest rate in the NBA.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/O6fpjACEy6 – 2:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sign up for our Fan of the Game Sweepstakes, presented by @CapitalOne, for your chance to win tickets and recognition during our game against the Thunder! – 2:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Going all the way up!
@NATCA Flight of the Week ✈️ pic.twitter.com/H64kyRHdSv – 2:15 PM
