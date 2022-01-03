USA Today Sports

Isaac Okoro to miss several weeks with elbow injury

Isaac Okoro to miss several weeks with elbow injury

Main Rumors

Isaac Okoro to miss several weeks with elbow injury

January 3, 2022- by

By |

Tim Bontemps: The Cavs say Isaac Okoro is out for the next 2-3 weeks with a left elbow sprain. Cleveland is already limited on the wings to begin with, and also recently lost Ricky Rubio for the season with a knee injury.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cavaliers say Isaac Okoro has a left elbow sprain and will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation. His return to play will be approximately 2-3 weeks. – 4:12 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro will miss at least two-to-three weeks with a left elbow sprain, the team just announced. – 4:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro had an MRI today, which confirmed a left elbow sprain. He left last night’s game with a left elbow injury.
Okoro will go through a period of treatment and rehabilitation. His return to play will be approx. 2-3 weeks, team says. – 4:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Cavs say Isaac Okoro is out for the next 2-3 weeks with a left elbow sprain. Cleveland is already limited on the wings to begin with, and also recently lost Ricky Rubio for the season with a knee injury. – 4:11 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs guard Isaac Okoro questionable to return with a left elbow injury – 7:17 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Isaac Okoro suffered a left elbow injury in 1H; he’s questionable for return in the second half. – 7:16 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro has a left elbow injury, and he is questionable to return – 7:14 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is holding his left arm, and now heading back to the locker room with the training staff. – 6:57 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game against the Pacers:
Kevin Pangos, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:29 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game against Atlanta:
Kevin Pangos, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:16 PM

More on this storyline

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Isaac Okoro told multiple people he was “OK” following tonight’s game despite a hard fall late, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. But at that point coach J.B. Bickerstaff hadn’t yet heard from the training staff who examined Okoro. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / November 11, 2021
Evan Dammarell: “If everything goes well then tomorrow he’ll play.” #Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Isaac Okoro’s recovery from his hamstring injury. -via Twitter / November 10, 2021

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home