Jazz vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (26-10) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-23) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022
Utah Jazz 62, New Orleans Pelicans 52 (Q3 09:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
What’s your pick for the @Socios top moment of the first half? 👀 – 9:16 PM
What’s your pick for the @Socios top moment of the first half? 👀 – 9:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike leads all scorers with 12 points at the half 🏔
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/mZCVdv9jbY – 9:10 PM
Mike leads all scorers with 12 points at the half 🏔
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/mZCVdv9jbY – 9:10 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Seemed like Brandon Ingram’s three-point shot was a little early, but ended up being perfectly timed, giving Herbert Jones enough time to grab the board and push up a banker at the buzzer. Jones 11 opportunistic first-half pts, after he had career-high 26 last home game vs. Cle – 9:09 PM
Seemed like Brandon Ingram’s three-point shot was a little early, but ended up being perfectly timed, giving Herbert Jones enough time to grab the board and push up a banker at the buzzer. Jones 11 opportunistic first-half pts, after he had career-high 26 last home game vs. Cle – 9:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 52, Pelicans 49. Not great shooting by the Jazz (40.9% FGs, though at least 9-20 from 3 to help offset only 9 FTAs). Fortunately, worse shooting by NO — 38.6% overall, 6-23 from 3. – 9:09 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 52, Pelicans 49. Not great shooting by the Jazz (40.9% FGs, though at least 9-20 from 3 to help offset only 9 FTAs). Fortunately, worse shooting by NO — 38.6% overall, 6-23 from 3. – 9:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Jazz 52, Pelicans 49
Jones 11 pts
Valanciunas 10 pts & 5 rebs
NAW 7 pts
Pels keeping this one close despite shooting 38.6 percent from the field, 6-23 on 3s. They’ve gotta get BI going (1-9 FG) and prevent Donovan Mitchell (10 pts) from getting hot. – 9:08 PM
End of the 1st half: Jazz 52, Pelicans 49
Jones 11 pts
Valanciunas 10 pts & 5 rebs
NAW 7 pts
Pels keeping this one close despite shooting 38.6 percent from the field, 6-23 on 3s. They’ve gotta get BI going (1-9 FG) and prevent Donovan Mitchell (10 pts) from getting hot. – 9:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 52-49 at the half. Conley has 12 to lead all scorers, Clarkson has 11. It’s been a little bit of tough sledding, with a lot of late shot-clock looks from both teams. – 9:08 PM
Jazz up 52-49 at the half. Conley has 12 to lead all scorers, Clarkson has 11. It’s been a little bit of tough sledding, with a lot of late shot-clock looks from both teams. – 9:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb makes it at the buzzer 🚨
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/ABqlGoIl4g – 9:08 PM
Herb makes it at the buzzer 🚨
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/ABqlGoIl4g – 9:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Utah 52, Pelicans 49
– Jonas: 10p, 5r, 2/4 3P
– Herb: 11p, 2r, 2s, 4/5 FG
– Ingram: 4p, 4a, 3r, 1/9 FG
Pels: 38.6 FG%, 6/23 3P, 9/14 FT
Utah: 40.9 FG%, 9/20 3P, 7/9 FT – 9:07 PM
HALF: Utah 52, Pelicans 49
– Jonas: 10p, 5r, 2/4 3P
– Herb: 11p, 2r, 2s, 4/5 FG
– Ingram: 4p, 4a, 3r, 1/9 FG
Pels: 38.6 FG%, 6/23 3P, 9/14 FT
Utah: 40.9 FG%, 9/20 3P, 7/9 FT – 9:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ball slipped out of Jaxson Hayes’ hands super easily and now Herb Jones just punted the ball out of bounds during a 2-1 break?
Pelicans only trail 52-49, but here’s my halftime proposal: pic.twitter.com/Qoy0oBPZHc – 9:07 PM
Ball slipped out of Jaxson Hayes’ hands super easily and now Herb Jones just punted the ball out of bounds during a 2-1 break?
Pelicans only trail 52-49, but here’s my halftime proposal: pic.twitter.com/Qoy0oBPZHc – 9:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead New Orleans 52-49 at the half. Great close to the second quarter from Utah. That close is currently the difference in the game – 9:07 PM
The Jazz lead New Orleans 52-49 at the half. Great close to the second quarter from Utah. That close is currently the difference in the game – 9:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
1 RT = 1 VOTE 🌟
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/3BUqPv0Kxp – 9:07 PM
1 RT = 1 VOTE 🌟
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/3BUqPv0Kxp – 9:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
You’re not going to believe this, but Herb Jones was in the right place at the right time. His putback at the buzzer cuts the Jazz’s halftime lead to 3. – 9:07 PM
You’re not going to believe this, but Herb Jones was in the right place at the right time. His putback at the buzzer cuts the Jazz’s halftime lead to 3. – 9:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
pull up 3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/1TXqMHa7r3 – 9:06 PM
pull up 3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/1TXqMHa7r3 – 9:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
BI misses another fadeaway. He’s 1-7 from the field in his first game back after missing the last two. It’s clear he’s having some trouble getting his rhythm back.
He has done a pretty good job of keeping his teammates involved when Utah sends doubles his way. – 9:01 PM
BI misses another fadeaway. He’s 1-7 from the field in his first game back after missing the last two. It’s clear he’s having some trouble getting his rhythm back.
He has done a pretty good job of keeping his teammates involved when Utah sends doubles his way. – 9:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Wow, Jaxson’s not going to have many easier looks. Ball just slipped out of his hands, but it’s costly as the Jazz turn it into a 3-pointer. 5-point swing. – 8:59 PM
Wow, Jaxson’s not going to have many easier looks. Ball just slipped out of his hands, but it’s costly as the Jazz turn it into a 3-pointer. 5-point swing. – 8:59 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
It would be cool of Herb Jones was in a market that got more attention because he’s going to be one of the best role players in the NBA for a long time. – 8:58 PM
It would be cool of Herb Jones was in a market that got more attention because he’s going to be one of the best role players in the NBA for a long time. – 8:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz: Let’s go small.
Also Jazz: Let’s not defend on the perimeter at all so our present lack of rim protection is that much more exploitable. – 8:57 PM
Jazz: Let’s go small.
Also Jazz: Let’s not defend on the perimeter at all so our present lack of rim protection is that much more exploitable. – 8:57 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jaxson Hayes energy and hustle on the boards has been so notable lately, tracking down the ball with multiple efforts – 8:57 PM
Jaxson Hayes energy and hustle on the boards has been so notable lately, tracking down the ball with multiple efforts – 8:57 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Just really really hurts the Jazz TV product to have broadcasters not travel on road trips. – 8:57 PM
Just really really hurts the Jazz TV product to have broadcasters not travel on road trips. – 8:57 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Great pursuit by Jaxson Hayes for the offensive rebound and Herbert Jones cashes it in with an And-1, putting the Pelicans up 41-38 with 4:20 left in the first half.
More great hustle by Jax. 💪 – 8:57 PM
Great pursuit by Jaxson Hayes for the offensive rebound and Herbert Jones cashes it in with an And-1, putting the Pelicans up 41-38 with 4:20 left in the first half.
More great hustle by Jax. 💪 – 8:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
smooth moves @Nickeil Alexander-Walker 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/LTZ0MBlHwR – 8:56 PM
smooth moves @Nickeil Alexander-Walker 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/LTZ0MBlHwR – 8:56 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
What’s the opposite of a shoutout? That’s what every Pel not named Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who was apparently the only dude on media day who was willing to dance for the camera. Pels dance cam comes on and in the corner they have clips of players, everyone else mailed it in. – 8:54 PM
What’s the opposite of a shoutout? That’s what every Pel not named Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who was apparently the only dude on media day who was willing to dance for the camera. Pels dance cam comes on and in the corner they have clips of players, everyone else mailed it in. – 8:54 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
A+ sequence from Trent Forrest.
Gets under Valanciunas on the defensive end pushing him off balance on his jumper, then gets his defender in jail and gets the and one.
He couldn’t do that earlier in the year. – 8:50 PM
A+ sequence from Trent Forrest.
Gets under Valanciunas on the defensive end pushing him off balance on his jumper, then gets his defender in jail and gets the and one.
He couldn’t do that earlier in the year. – 8:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
It still isn’t pretty, but there’s something to be said for the Jazz at least playing with some energy this quarter. Don’t know if the time zone change threw off the nap schedule or what, but they seem with it now. – 8:47 PM
It still isn’t pretty, but there’s something to be said for the Jazz at least playing with some energy this quarter. Don’t know if the time zone change threw off the nap schedule or what, but they seem with it now. – 8:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Pelicans 24, Jazz 23. Utah shoots 7-18 and commits three turnovers. Generally just looks a step slow doing pretty much everything. Clarkson at least got rolling: 9p on 3-4 from 3. – 8:40 PM
End 1Q: Pelicans 24, Jazz 23. Utah shoots 7-18 and commits three turnovers. Generally just looks a step slow doing pretty much everything. Clarkson at least got rolling: 9p on 3-4 from 3. – 8:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 24, Jazz 23
Valanciunas 5 pts
NAW 5 pts
Jones 4 pts
Pels only had 2 assists on their 9 made field goals. I’m sure Willie Green will be encouraging his team to get more ball movement going in the 2nd Q. – 8:39 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 24, Jazz 23
Valanciunas 5 pts
NAW 5 pts
Jones 4 pts
Pels only had 2 assists on their 9 made field goals. I’m sure Willie Green will be encouraging his team to get more ball movement going in the 2nd Q. – 8:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson has nine points on three threes….the Jazz trail the Pelicans 24-23 at the end of the first quarter – 8:38 PM
Jordan Clarkson has nine points on three threes….the Jazz trail the Pelicans 24-23 at the end of the first quarter – 8:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Feels like the Pelicans are 90/10 on 50/50 balls in the first quarter. – 8:37 PM
Feels like the Pelicans are 90/10 on 50/50 balls in the first quarter. – 8:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Rudy Gobert really tried to dribble the basketball with four Pelicans swarming around him. He’s fortunate that didn’t result in a steal, but gotta love New Orleans’ level of activity defensively throughout this first quarter. – 8:36 PM
Rudy Gobert really tried to dribble the basketball with four Pelicans swarming around him. He’s fortunate that didn’t result in a steal, but gotta love New Orleans’ level of activity defensively throughout this first quarter. – 8:36 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Mike Conley got away with a nice shove of Jose Alvarado on that last drive. – 8:34 PM
Mike Conley got away with a nice shove of Jose Alvarado on that last drive. – 8:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
GIVE EM 2+1
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/VtpXe4zAxO – 8:33 PM
GIVE EM 2+1
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/VtpXe4zAxO – 8:33 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Heck of a putback by Jaxson Hayes as he was halfway to the ground before releasing the shot. Gets the And-1 to drop and New Orleans leads 19-13 with 3:19 left in the first quarter.
Good sign since it’s all reserves in for the Pelicans right now. – 8:32 PM
Heck of a putback by Jaxson Hayes as he was halfway to the ground before releasing the shot. Gets the And-1 to drop and New Orleans leads 19-13 with 3:19 left in the first quarter.
Good sign since it’s all reserves in for the Pelicans right now. – 8:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans going with Jaxson at the five so they can switch everything since the Jazz went small. Donovan Mitchell immediately hunted Jaxson on switches but the Jazz didn’t get any points on those two possessions. – 8:27 PM
Pelicans going with Jaxson at the five so they can switch everything since the Jazz went small. Donovan Mitchell immediately hunted Jaxson on switches but the Jazz didn’t get any points on those two possessions. – 8:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado with some mid-first quarter minutes, something we have not seen all season for the rookie. He was ACC Defensive Player of the Year at Georgia Tech and is matched up vs. Royce O’Neale right now – 8:25 PM
Jose Alvarado with some mid-first quarter minutes, something we have not seen all season for the rookie. He was ACC Defensive Player of the Year at Georgia Tech and is matched up vs. Royce O’Neale right now – 8:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will travel with the team on its upcoming back-to-back at Dallas and New Orleans. James Wiseman, who has cleared protocols, will not travel with team as he continues to make his way back. – 8:24 PM
Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will travel with the team on its upcoming back-to-back at Dallas and New Orleans. James Wiseman, who has cleared protocols, will not travel with team as he continues to make his way back. – 8:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike with the 𝒻𝓁𝑜𝒶𝓉𝑒𝓇 🏔
#NBAAllStar | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/XgQgLzx1KP – 8:23 PM
Mike with the 𝒻𝓁𝑜𝒶𝓉𝑒𝓇 🏔
#NBAAllStar | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/XgQgLzx1KP – 8:23 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jose Alvarado checks in as the backup point guard. We’ll see how these minutes go and if Willie Green sticks to this rotation in the second half. – 8:22 PM
Jose Alvarado checks in as the backup point guard. We’ll see how these minutes go and if Willie Green sticks to this rotation in the second half. – 8:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado checks in halfway thru the 1st quarter to get his first backup point guard minutes of the season – 8:22 PM
Jose Alvarado checks in halfway thru the 1st quarter to get his first backup point guard minutes of the season – 8:22 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I like where the Jazz have been defensively so far tonight. Some good rotations and extra effort on close outs. Shots will fall if they continue to stay that engaged on the other side – 8:22 PM
I like where the Jazz have been defensively so far tonight. Some good rotations and extra effort on close outs. Shots will fall if they continue to stay that engaged on the other side – 8:22 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Few notes for you.
Pelicans take the 2nd fewest off the bounce three point shots and only make 27%. Jazz take the most and hit on 36% 3rd best in NBA
Donovan Mitchell has shot 3 of 14 when guarded by Herb Jones in two games this year. Jones is a bonafide defender as a rookie – 8:21 PM
Few notes for you.
Pelicans take the 2nd fewest off the bounce three point shots and only make 27%. Jazz take the most and hit on 36% 3rd best in NBA
Donovan Mitchell has shot 3 of 14 when guarded by Herb Jones in two games this year. Jones is a bonafide defender as a rookie – 8:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb going coast to coast 🤫
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/nCTjmnN2FO – 8:20 PM
Herb going coast to coast 🤫
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/nCTjmnN2FO – 8:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Not a fantastic start for the Jazz — 3 for 9 shooting, two turnovers. They trail the Pelicans 12-8 with 6:25 left 1Q. – 8:20 PM
Not a fantastic start for the Jazz — 3 for 9 shooting, two turnovers. They trail the Pelicans 12-8 with 6:25 left 1Q. – 8:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have eight points in six minutes. Safe to say they haven’t been all that sharp offensively to this point – 8:19 PM
The Jazz have eight points in six minutes. Safe to say they haven’t been all that sharp offensively to this point – 8:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones just took the ball away from Donovan Mitchell on a drive then went coast-to-coast and hit a layup against Rudy Gobert while absorbing contact.
Nice sequence for the rook. – 8:19 PM
Herb Jones just took the ball away from Donovan Mitchell on a drive then went coast-to-coast and hit a layup against Rudy Gobert while absorbing contact.
Nice sequence for the rook. – 8:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting where he left off 🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/PfDRms9SPM – 8:18 PM
Starting where he left off 🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/PfDRms9SPM – 8:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan gets us started (RT to vote!) 🌟
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/n8e6aMpwJ5 – 8:16 PM
Donovan gets us started (RT to vote!) 🌟
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/n8e6aMpwJ5 – 8:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Welcome back JV!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/mkijFtoq6m – 8:16 PM
Welcome back JV!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/mkijFtoq6m – 8:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas had two fouls in first 3 minutes, both kind of bad luck where Jazz player went out of bounds, then he stumbled into Gobert. Willy Hernangomez with an early call to the bullpen – 8:15 PM
Jonas Valanciunas had two fouls in first 3 minutes, both kind of bad luck where Jazz player went out of bounds, then he stumbled into Gobert. Willy Hernangomez with an early call to the bullpen – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3-pointer to put the Pelicans up 8-3.
Believe it or not, that’s just his fifth made 3 since the start of December and first against Utah this season. (He was 0-7 from deep entering tonight.) – 8:14 PM
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3-pointer to put the Pelicans up 8-3.
Believe it or not, that’s just his fifth made 3 since the start of December and first against Utah this season. (He was 0-7 from deep entering tonight.) – 8:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jonas Valanciunas picks up two quick fouls against Rudy Gobert. Willy Hernangomez will be checking in to take his spot. – 8:14 PM
Jonas Valanciunas picks up two quick fouls against Rudy Gobert. Willy Hernangomez will be checking in to take his spot. – 8:14 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Big Easy starters 🃏
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/gv2kvHvQL2 – 8:02 PM
Big Easy starters 🃏
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/gv2kvHvQL2 – 8:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans are starting Devonte Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jonas Valanciunas.
They are 7-3 this season with that starting lineup.
Those 5 have an offensive rating of 108.7 and a defensive rating of 100.3. – 7:45 PM
Pelicans are starting Devonte Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jonas Valanciunas.
They are 7-3 this season with that starting lineup.
Those 5 have an offensive rating of 108.7 and a defensive rating of 100.3. – 7:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:41 PM
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5️⃣
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/9FzXNpbMyw – 7:41 PM
Starting 5️⃣
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/9FzXNpbMyw – 7:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Fitted for the first game of 2022 🤫
@MichelobULTRA | #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/mPvSooMMLV – 7:35 PM
Fitted for the first game of 2022 🤫
@MichelobULTRA | #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/mPvSooMMLV – 7:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram will play tonight.
Pelicans will only be without Tomas Satoransky from the guys who have been playing lately. – 7:30 PM
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram will play tonight.
Pelicans will only be without Tomas Satoransky from the guys who have been playing lately. – 7:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram (left Achilles soreness) will be available to play tonight, per the Pelicans. – 7:29 PM
Brandon Ingram (left Achilles soreness) will be available to play tonight, per the Pelicans. – 7:29 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is a go tonight. He will play after missing two games with left Achilles soreness. – 7:29 PM
Brandon Ingram is a go tonight. He will play after missing two games with left Achilles soreness. – 7:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram makes his return tonight after missing a few games with left Achilles soreness. – 7:29 PM
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram makes his return tonight after missing a few games with left Achilles soreness. – 7:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram (Left Achilles Soreness) is available for tonight’s game – 7:29 PM
Brandon Ingram (Left Achilles Soreness) is available for tonight’s game – 7:29 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 7:25 PM
The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 7:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost game time! Make sure to download the Pelicans app to follow along with tonight’s game!
🤳: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/jSvpBzEQKA – 7:19 PM
Almost game time! Make sure to download the Pelicans app to follow along with tonight’s game!
🤳: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/jSvpBzEQKA – 7:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram, who is questionable with left Achilles soreness, is going through a pregame workout to see if he can play in tonight’s matchup against the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/BmrZMjhcPS – 7:08 PM
Brandon Ingram, who is questionable with left Achilles soreness, is going through a pregame workout to see if he can play in tonight’s matchup against the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/BmrZMjhcPS – 7:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Whose rockin these kicks tonight? 👀
#Pelicans | @spacerunnersnft – 6:58 PM
Whose rockin these kicks tonight? 👀
#Pelicans | @spacerunnersnft – 6:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s the Nuggets updated now-six game road trip to end January. Two sets of back-to-backs. Six games in nine days.
Jan. 25 at Detroit
Jan. 26 at Brooklyn
Jan. 28 at New Orleans
Jan. 30 at Milwaukee
Feb. 1 at Minnesota
Feb. 2 at Utah – 6:45 PM
Here’s the Nuggets updated now-six game road trip to end January. Two sets of back-to-backs. Six games in nine days.
Jan. 25 at Detroit
Jan. 26 at Brooklyn
Jan. 28 at New Orleans
Jan. 30 at Milwaukee
Feb. 1 at Minnesota
Feb. 2 at Utah – 6:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Willie Green speaks with the media prior to tonight’s game against the Jazz.
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/v8YdCHdbhS – 6:44 PM
Willie Green speaks with the media prior to tonight’s game against the Jazz.
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/v8YdCHdbhS – 6:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans app to win a basketball autographed by some of your favorite Pels players courtesy of @seatgeek !
📲: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/ahaWHmaykY – 6:41 PM
Play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans app to win a basketball autographed by some of your favorite Pels players courtesy of @seatgeek !
📲: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/ahaWHmaykY – 6:41 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Hassan Whiteside is officially out for tonight’s game against the Pelicans as he remains in concussion protocol. Eric Paschall is also still out for non Covid personal reasons. – 6:35 PM
Hassan Whiteside is officially out for tonight’s game against the Pelicans as he remains in concussion protocol. Eric Paschall is also still out for non Covid personal reasons. – 6:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
First calamity on the @Utah Jazz road trip, the wifi at Smoothie King Center is failing so we weren’t able to talk to Quin Snyder for his pregame availability. – 6:35 PM
First calamity on the @Utah Jazz road trip, the wifi at Smoothie King Center is failing so we weren’t able to talk to Quin Snyder for his pregame availability. – 6:35 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Hassan Whiteside (concussion protocol) and Eric Paschall (personal reasons) remain out for the Jazz tonight against New Orleans. – 6:33 PM
Hassan Whiteside (concussion protocol) and Eric Paschall (personal reasons) remain out for the Jazz tonight against New Orleans. – 6:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hassan Whiteside (concussion protocol) and Eric Paschall (personal reasons) remain OUT for the Jazz tonight vs. the Pelicans. – 6:32 PM
Hassan Whiteside (concussion protocol) and Eric Paschall (personal reasons) remain OUT for the Jazz tonight vs. the Pelicans. – 6:32 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
No Hassan Whiteside tonight for the @Utah Jazz against the @New Orleans Pelicans. – 6:31 PM
No Hassan Whiteside tonight for the @Utah Jazz against the @New Orleans Pelicans. – 6:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green on #Pelicans this week facing Uta, Phx, GSW, the West’s top 3 squads: “We play three really good Western Conference teams. I talked to our guys earlier about it, and this is what we want. We want an opportunity to play against the best and see where we are.” – 6:26 PM
Willie Green on #Pelicans this week facing Uta, Phx, GSW, the West’s top 3 squads: “We play three really good Western Conference teams. I talked to our guys earlier about it, and this is what we want. We want an opportunity to play against the best and see where we are.” – 6:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
No new additions to the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans. Ayton, Crowder, McGee and Nader remain out due to health and safety protocols. Still nothing new for Kaminsky or Saric either – 6:26 PM
No new additions to the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans. Ayton, Crowder, McGee and Nader remain out due to health and safety protocols. Still nothing new for Kaminsky or Saric either – 6:26 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says team will look at Jose Alvarado for backup point minutes tonight but also indicated they could give those minutes to Nickeil Alexander-Walker also. – 6:24 PM
Willie Green says team will look at Jose Alvarado for backup point minutes tonight but also indicated they could give those minutes to Nickeil Alexander-Walker also. – 6:24 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NBA announces rescheduling of COVID-impacted games…
Celtics affected only by a time change for January 29 game at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/fidAtwFC22 – 6:03 PM
NBA announces rescheduling of COVID-impacted games…
Celtics affected only by a time change for January 29 game at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/fidAtwFC22 – 6:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In NBA’s 5:30 pm injury report, Mitchell Robinson & Jericho Sims are listed as questionable for tomorrow vs. IND due to conditioning. Both missed time due to health/safety protocols. Kemba Walker is listed as out due to left knee soreness. NBA’s injury reports are released hourly – 5:41 PM
In NBA’s 5:30 pm injury report, Mitchell Robinson & Jericho Sims are listed as questionable for tomorrow vs. IND due to conditioning. Both missed time due to health/safety protocols. Kemba Walker is listed as out due to left knee soreness. NBA’s injury reports are released hourly – 5:41 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Did to the Brooklyn game being scheduled for 1/26, the Nuggets at New Orleans game has now moved to 1/28 in New Orleans. It’ll be 3 games in 4 nights now for the #Nuggets at the start of that road trip. – 5:32 PM
Did to the Brooklyn game being scheduled for 1/26, the Nuggets at New Orleans game has now moved to 1/28 in New Orleans. It’ll be 3 games in 4 nights now for the #Nuggets at the start of that road trip. – 5:32 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Outside of Branden Carlson missing two games, Utah has been spared of the COVID problems a ton of other programs are dealing with.
For now, Utah’s upcoming set against the Washington schools looks good. UW plays tonight, Wazzu is just off a pause and is at Colorado on Thursday. – 5:29 PM
Outside of Branden Carlson missing two games, Utah has been spared of the COVID problems a ton of other programs are dealing with.
For now, Utah’s upcoming set against the Washington schools looks good. UW plays tonight, Wazzu is just off a pause and is at Colorado on Thursday. – 5:29 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
The PPD 76ers vs. Pelicans game has been rescheduled for Tues. Jan 25th at 7pm.
All previously purchased tickets and prepaid parking will be valid for the rescheduled game date.
In addition, the 76ers @ Rockets game on Mon, Jan 24th has been rescheduled for Mon, Jan 10th @ 8pm. pic.twitter.com/U9nW8kxG7Y – 5:29 PM
The PPD 76ers vs. Pelicans game has been rescheduled for Tues. Jan 25th at 7pm.
All previously purchased tickets and prepaid parking will be valid for the rescheduled game date.
In addition, the 76ers @ Rockets game on Mon, Jan 24th has been rescheduled for Mon, Jan 10th @ 8pm. pic.twitter.com/U9nW8kxG7Y – 5:29 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets will be playing their rescheduled games as follows:
DEN @ BRK on 1/26 at 5:30MST
DEN @ NOP on 1/28 at 7:00MST
GSW @ DEN on 3/7 at 7:00MST pic.twitter.com/B2KT7r9PSC – 5:23 PM
Nuggets will be playing their rescheduled games as follows:
DEN @ BRK on 1/26 at 5:30MST
DEN @ NOP on 1/28 at 7:00MST
GSW @ DEN on 3/7 at 7:00MST pic.twitter.com/B2KT7r9PSC – 5:23 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The NBA has announced a slate of postponements.
The @Philadelphia 76ers updates are:
76ers @ Rockets – next Monday, 1/10/22, 8:00 PM ET (previously was 1/24).
76ers vs. Pelicans – 1/25/22, 7:00 PM ET (previously was 12/19). pic.twitter.com/7m7P2MgOIM – 5:20 PM
The NBA has announced a slate of postponements.
The @Philadelphia 76ers updates are:
76ers @ Rockets – next Monday, 1/10/22, 8:00 PM ET (previously was 1/24).
76ers vs. Pelicans – 1/25/22, 7:00 PM ET (previously was 12/19). pic.twitter.com/7m7P2MgOIM – 5:20 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers vs. #Pelicans matchup that was postponed last month is now scheduled for January 25 at 7 PM EST. – 5:20 PM
The #Sixers vs. #Pelicans matchup that was postponed last month is now scheduled for January 25 at 7 PM EST. – 5:20 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Previously postponed Sixers-Pelicans game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 25th at 7 pm, NBA says – 5:19 PM
Previously postponed Sixers-Pelicans game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 25th at 7 pm, NBA says – 5:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rescheduled games for Denver:
– Nuggets at Nets is Jan. 26
– Warriors at Nuggets is March 7
– Nuggets at Pelicans is moving from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 – 5:19 PM
Rescheduled games for Denver:
– Nuggets at Nets is Jan. 26
– Warriors at Nuggets is March 7
– Nuggets at Pelicans is moving from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 – 5:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
There’s 3 schedule changes for New Orleans:
– Game at Philly is now Jan. 25
– Home game against Denver now pushed back two days to Jan. 28
– Home game against Boston on Jan. 29 is now pushed back an hour because of the back-to-back created by the Denver game moving pic.twitter.com/FsG1N5yyu1 – 5:19 PM
There’s 3 schedule changes for New Orleans:
– Game at Philly is now Jan. 25
– Home game against Denver now pushed back two days to Jan. 28
– Home game against Boston on Jan. 29 is now pushed back an hour because of the back-to-back created by the Denver game moving pic.twitter.com/FsG1N5yyu1 – 5:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
NBA announces postponed Sixers-Pelicans game is now set for Jan. 25 at 7. – 5:17 PM
NBA announces postponed Sixers-Pelicans game is now set for Jan. 25 at 7. – 5:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have been cleared from health and safety protocols. They’re back with the team. – 4:19 PM
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have been cleared from health and safety protocols. They’re back with the team. – 4:19 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have cleared health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 4:14 PM
Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have cleared health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 4:14 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 4:13 PM
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 4:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have cleared the health and safety protocols and have rejoined the team. New York plays Indiana tomorrow, and then has a home and home with Boston Thursday and Saturday. – 4:12 PM
The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have cleared the health and safety protocols and have rejoined the team. New York plays Indiana tomorrow, and then has a home and home with Boston Thursday and Saturday. – 4:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Good news for NY:
They get two big back, as both Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 4:12 PM
Good news for NY:
They get two big back, as both Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 4:12 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 4:11 PM
Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 4:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After back-to-back losses, ESPN drops the Nets from 3rd to 6th in their NBA Power Rankings behind:
1. Warriors
2. Suns
3. Bulls
4. Jazz
5. Bucks – 4:00 PM
After back-to-back losses, ESPN drops the Nets from 3rd to 6th in their NBA Power Rankings behind:
1. Warriors
2. Suns
3. Bulls
4. Jazz
5. Bucks – 4:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Mike Conley in March of 2019 is the last Memphis Grizzlies player to win Player of the Week. Before, Marc Gasol won it in December of 2016. Big-time honor for Ja Morant. – 3:50 PM
Mike Conley in March of 2019 is the last Memphis Grizzlies player to win Player of the Week. Before, Marc Gasol won it in December of 2016. Big-time honor for Ja Morant. – 3:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Check in with Jonas Valanciunas after today’s morning shootaround 🎙
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/AarvkRnoYX – 3:30 PM
Check in with Jonas Valanciunas after today’s morning shootaround 🎙
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/AarvkRnoYX – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram chats with the media about how he is feeling and how the team plans to prep for tonight’s matchup 🏀
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/Eu6LME1VwY – 3:17 PM
Brandon Ingram chats with the media about how he is feeling and how the team plans to prep for tonight’s matchup 🏀
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/Eu6LME1VwY – 3:17 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Forgot about this: The X Carlton transfer, plus the Peter Costelli transfer, gives Utah room to sign 27 new players. Limit is 32 under a one-year NCAA waiver.
Wrote about how that works here: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 2:50 PM
Forgot about this: The X Carlton transfer, plus the Peter Costelli transfer, gives Utah room to sign 27 new players. Limit is 32 under a one-year NCAA waiver.
Wrote about how that works here: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 2:50 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic : The Week That Was
* How the most expensive team in league history crushing the league with their cheap guys
* Scouting Kings rookie Davion Mitchell
* N.C. State’s Dereon Seabron rising draft stock
theathletic.com/3048678/2022/0… – 2:49 PM
New for @The Athletic : The Week That Was
* How the most expensive team in league history crushing the league with their cheap guys
* Scouting Kings rookie Davion Mitchell
* N.C. State’s Dereon Seabron rising draft stock
theathletic.com/3048678/2022/0… – 2:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s episode, Jazz television announcer Craig Bolerjack joins @dsallerson and @Jim Eichenhofer to discuss tonight’s game between the Pelicans and the Jazz.
Full episode: https://t.co/DjE0rXx9wE
#WBD | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/zr1atPY6ow – 2:38 PM
On today’s episode, Jazz television announcer Craig Bolerjack joins @dsallerson and @Jim Eichenhofer to discuss tonight’s game between the Pelicans and the Jazz.
Full episode: https://t.co/DjE0rXx9wE
#WBD | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/zr1atPY6ow – 2:38 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Utes DE Xavier Carlton reportedly enters transfer portal https://t.co/x1CcTe4gTj pic.twitter.com/7Miv1ucMdR – 2:27 PM
Utah Utes DE Xavier Carlton reportedly enters transfer portal https://t.co/x1CcTe4gTj pic.twitter.com/7Miv1ucMdR – 2:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Sources: Anthony Tolliver has cleared health and safety protocols and is eligible to be signed immediately.
Tolliver’s 10-day hardship deal with the Pelicans was voided due to a positive test. – 2:25 PM
Sources: Anthony Tolliver has cleared health and safety protocols and is eligible to be signed immediately.
Tolliver’s 10-day hardship deal with the Pelicans was voided due to a positive test. – 2:25 PM