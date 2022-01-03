Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell clear COVID protocols

Mark Medina: Minnesota Timberwolves rule out Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell for tomorrow’s game vs the L.A. Clippers. Towns and Russell have cleared the NBA’s league and safety protocols. But they are listed as out for “return to competition reconditioning.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are no longer in COVID protocols, the team says.
However, both players are listed as out for Monday’s game as they ramp back up their conditioning. Chris Finch said yesterday that Towns and Russell were trending towards a Wednesday return. – 3:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Without KAT + DLo Wolves lose in LA
Wolves 103, Lakers 108
Excited to talk about Nowell and Naz on the pod tomorrow — and what we’ve seen them be able to show in KAT + DLo’s absence.
I’ll be recording after tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. Maybe a LA split after tomorrow. – 11:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Lakers
– Edwards over 23.5 pts
Ant in LA… Lotta usage available without KAT + DLo
– Beasley over 18.5 pts
Been bombin lately
– LeBron over 5.5 made FTs
Wolves foul a ton, particularly big wings
– Westbrook under 9.5 asts
Think Russ looks to attack – 8:57 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are getting to the end of their COVID protocols, but said he does not anticipate either player to be back for Monday’s against the Clippers.
Finch said that wednesday against Oklahoma City is more likely for their returns. – 8:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Qualified players averaging at least one block and one steal per game this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Karl-Anthony Towns
Anthony Davis
Draymond Green
Lonzo Ball
Andre Drummond
Matisse Thybulle
Robert Covington
And… Herb Jones. – 12:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
New York Knicks PR: Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / January 3, 2022
Anthony Chiang: P.J. Tucker, who was in protocols, has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Warriors. He’s on his way to San Francisco to rejoin the team. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 3, 2022
Michael Singer: Bones Hyland is en route to Dallas now and is expected to be available tonight, sources tell @denverpost. -via Twitter @msinger / January 3, 2022