Klay Thompson may return on Sunday against Cavs

Klay Thompson may return on Sunday against Cavs

Klay Thompson may return on Sunday against Cavs

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

