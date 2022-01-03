Klay Thompson may return on Sunday against Cavs

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Klay Thompson update: Warriors star could make long-awaited return Sunday vs. Cavs, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/klay-… – 4:39 PM
Klay Thompson update: Warriors star could make long-awaited return Sunday vs. Cavs, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/klay-… – 4:39 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The get-in price for Sunday’s Warriors-Cavs game was was $109 before this season but after reports that Klay Thompson could make his return in that game, the get-in price is now $267, making it one of the most expensive get-in prices so far this season, according to @TickPick. – 4:23 PM
The get-in price for Sunday’s Warriors-Cavs game was was $109 before this season but after reports that Klay Thompson could make his return in that game, the get-in price is now $267, making it one of the most expensive get-in prices so far this season, according to @TickPick. – 4:23 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Klay Thompson could be making his (very) long-awaited a week from now
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:03 PM
Klay Thompson could be making his (very) long-awaited a week from now
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:03 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The rest of the NBA seeing Klay Thompson is returning to the Warriors soon pic.twitter.com/4NsZGlU9s7 – 3:51 PM
The rest of the NBA seeing Klay Thompson is returning to the Warriors soon pic.twitter.com/4NsZGlU9s7 – 3:51 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Potential for eventful days at the United Center next week. #Bulls could host Nets with Kyrie on 1/12 and Warriors with Klay on 1/14.
Golden State is on a back to back, playing in Milwaukee on Thu, so it’s possible Thompson won’t play in one of those if he is back. – 3:46 PM
Potential for eventful days at the United Center next week. #Bulls could host Nets with Kyrie on 1/12 and Warriors with Klay on 1/14.
Golden State is on a back to back, playing in Milwaukee on Thu, so it’s possible Thompson won’t play in one of those if he is back. – 3:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. – 3:39 PM
There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. – 3:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Klay Thompson shooting at end of Warriors shootaround today pic.twitter.com/a7bsedzCRe – 1:49 PM
Klay Thompson shooting at end of Warriors shootaround today pic.twitter.com/a7bsedzCRe – 1:49 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane is getting stat comparisons to sophomore year Klay Thompson, and he and Ja Morant are getting talked about as a top-5 backcourt. @PAKA_FLOCKA highlights Bane’s rise this season, and the consolidation trade approach could change because of it https://t.co/yG8gz2kykC pic.twitter.com/tkaH2NKdzi – 8:15 AM
Desmond Bane is getting stat comparisons to sophomore year Klay Thompson, and he and Ja Morant are getting talked about as a top-5 backcourt. @PAKA_FLOCKA highlights Bane’s rise this season, and the consolidation trade approach could change because of it https://t.co/yG8gz2kykC pic.twitter.com/tkaH2NKdzi – 8:15 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is still out tomorrow against the Heat, as expected. Next Warriors home game is next Sunday, Jan. 9th, against Cleveland. – 7:32 PM
Klay Thompson is still out tomorrow against the Heat, as expected. Next Warriors home game is next Sunday, Jan. 9th, against Cleveland. – 7:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green and Damion Lee have both cleared protocols and aren’t listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Heat. Warriors (minus Klay/Wiseman) have their full rotation back. – 7:31 PM
Draymond Green and Damion Lee have both cleared protocols and aren’t listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Heat. Warriors (minus Klay/Wiseman) have their full rotation back. – 7:31 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson said he feels “very close” -Target date? “That’s up to Mr. Celebrini.” -Set on it being a home return? “Yeah. I want it to be in front of our fans. They deserve it.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 31, 2021
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson: “I feel like it’s going to take a few games, maybe a few weeks to get to feeling like an All-Star again.” Sounds like the plan remains around an 18-minute limit to start with a ramp up -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 31, 2021
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson took part in a scrimmage today in Denver on the same team as Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. First time he’s ever played with Wiggins. Here is Kerr on it. pic.twitter.com/nemwSrNSoP -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 31, 2021