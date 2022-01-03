Knicks acquiring Denzel Valentine in Rajon Rondo trade

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing trading Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks as part of what is now a three-team deal sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic .@Stadium.
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Cavs get Rondo from Lakers. Knicks receive guard Denzel Valentine from Cleveland and draft rights to Wang Zhelin (57th pick in 16) and Brad Newley (54th in 07) and cash considerations from Lakers. Lakers get draft rights to Louis Labeyrie (57th pick in 2014 NBA Draft) from NY – 1:09 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks announce in this 3-way deal they get draft right to Zehlin and Newley. They have waived Wayne Selden and likely will waive Denzel Valentine so they’d pick up a roster spot and $1.2M in cash. Knicks usually are ones giving cash away. – 1:09 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs make it official, acquire G Rajon Rondo from Lakers in three-team deal including the Knicks. Rondo, a 2-time NBA champ, 4-time All-Star and 4-time All Defensive team performer during 16-yr career, played in 18 gms with LAL this year.
Full release: https://t.co/oIZhrASvAa pic.twitter.com/JTEnf2K2vb – 1:08 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made the signing of Rajon Rondo official. He will wear No. 1.
nba.com/cavaliers/rele… – 1:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks announce they’ve acquired draft rights to Wang Zhelin and Brad Newley as part of deal to acquire Denzel Valentine. NYK has waived Wayne Selden to make room on roster for Valentine. As previously noted, NYK is not expected to keep Valentine long-term. Details here: pic.twitter.com/Lypweh3URu – 1:07 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
It’s officially official. Rajon Rondo is no longer a part of the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/EtBp5zKm1c – 1:07 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Like this trade for @Rajon Rondo and the Cavaliers. Gets the veteran to a place where they really need him and he can have a great influence on their young players. pic.twitter.com/MBfDZkWX9a – 1:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers-Cavs-Knicks trade is official. Rajon Rondo is no longer with LAL. pic.twitter.com/C7HIzgtf7w – 1:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have officially announced their three-way trade with the Cavs and Knicks. Rajon Rondo is out, creating a roster space. pic.twitter.com/ebbsTkYz9N – 1:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rajon Rondo trade grades: Lakers clear roster spot; Cavs replace Ricky Rubio; Knicks make it three-team deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/rajon… – 12:24 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
One note on the Denzel Valentine deal: hearing Knicks are unlikely to keep Valentine long-term. Valentine’s 2021-22 contract becomes fully guaranteed on Jan. 10. To initially acquire Valentine, NYK needs to waive current player. FWIW, Wayne Selden’s deal is guaranteed on 1/10. – 12:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Hearing the Knicks plan to waive Wayne Selden to (at least temporarily) make room on the roster for Denzel Valentine. – 11:37 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
League source confirms that the deal bringing Lakers guard Rajon Rondo to the #Cavs is now a three-team trade that will sends the Cavs’ Denzel Valentine to the NY Knicks – 11:33 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Sources confirm Knicks have acquired Denzel Valentine as part of 3-team deal that sends Rajon Rondo from LA to Cleveland. Valentine has $500,000 of his 2021-22 salary guaranteed. His full 2021-22 salary ($1,940,000) becomes guaranteed on Jan. 10. First reported by The Athletic. – 11:32 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Knicks are acquiring Denzel Valentine in a three-way deal with Lakers and Cavs for $1.1M, two draft-rights players for the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie, sources tell ESPN. Knicks will make a decision today on keeping Valentine or providing him opportunity to sign elsewhere. – 11:22 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing trading Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks as part of what is now a three-team deal sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:10 AM
