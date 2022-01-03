USA Today Sports

Knicks acquiring Denzel Valentine in Rajon Rondo trade

January 3, 2022- by

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rajon Rondo trade grades: Lakers clear roster spot; Cavs replace Ricky Rubio; Knicks make it three-team deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/rajon…12:24 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
One note on the Denzel Valentine deal: hearing Knicks are unlikely to keep Valentine long-term. Valentine’s 2021-22 contract becomes fully guaranteed on Jan. 10. To initially acquire Valentine, NYK needs to waive current player. FWIW, Wayne Selden’s deal is guaranteed on 1/10. – 12:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Hearing the Knicks plan to waive Wayne Selden to (at least temporarily) make room on the roster for Denzel Valentine. – 11:37 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
League source confirms that the deal bringing Lakers guard Rajon Rondo to the #Cavs is now a three-team trade that will sends the Cavs’ Denzel Valentine to the NY Knicks – 11:33 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing trading Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks as part of what is now a three-team deal sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:10 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
Frank Vogel said Rajon Rondo has cleared Covid protocols but that he is not at The Crypt. Read into that as you will. – 7:54 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel acknowledges Rajon Rondo is not here tonight at the arena. Obviously Rondo is expected to be traded but the team cannot acknowledge the deal until it’s completed. – 7:54 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Former Cavs Coach Mike Fratello does TV work for the L.A. Clippers. He has seen quite a bit of Rajon Rondo in the last few years. trib.al/27Tj3Gl8:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Also, tonight is the Daniel Oturu #RevengeGame … he was thrown in the Eric Bledsoe trade, a transaction that ensured that none of the four players involved (Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo) actually played a game for the Memphis Grizzlies
Oturu is one of nine Raptors off bench. – 7:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Denzel Valentine getting traded away from a top 5 Eastern Conference playoff team to a struggling Western Conference play-in team and immediately getting waived is a really tough end-of-year blow for @cbefred. – 6:50 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with the signing of guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract: #Cavaliers acquire guard Rajon Rondo from #Lakers for Denzel Valentine beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal5:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has @Dan Woike with this news: Lakers are trading Rajon Rondo to Cleveland Cavaliers latimes.com/sports/lakers/…3:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rajon Rondo trade grades: Lakers clear spot to improve roster; Cavs replace Ricky Rubio with veteran guard
https://t.co/RBRIY9y33x pic.twitter.com/CB3pbZkBGu12:31 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Grades up for the Rajon Rondo-Denzel Valentine trade: es.pn/3zbF4MN (ESPN+) – 12:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – making sense of the Cavs-Lakers Rajon Rondo trade.
theathletic.com/3044327/2021/1…12:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers trading Rajon Rondo to Cavaliers for Denzel Valentine nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/31/rep…12:03 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks are acquiring Denzel Valentine in a three-way deal with Lakers and Cavs for $1.1M, two draft-rights players for the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie, sources tell ESPN. Knicks will make a decision today on keeping Valentine or providing him opportunity to sign elsewhere. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 3, 2022
Ian Begley: Sources confirm Knicks have acquired Denzel Valentine as part of 3-team deal that sends Rajon Rondo from LA to Cleveland. Valentine has $500,000 of his 2021-22 salary guaranteed. His full 2021-22 salary ($1,940,000) becomes guaranteed on Jan. 10. First reported by The Athletic. -via Twitter @IanBegley / January 3, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Knicks saved the Lakers approximately $4M in salary and luxury tax — and give LA the open roster spot that they wanted with the Rondo deal. Adding Valentine to deal gets his entire salary and tax off LA’s books. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 3, 2022

