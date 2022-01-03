Knicks waiving Denzel Valentine

Shams Charania: The Knicks are waiving Denzel Valentine, freeing the five-year veteran to enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Knicks getting involved as a third team turned out to be a smart business decision.
$891,655K cap hit on the Denzel Valentine waiver but
will pocket over $1.05M:
$1.1M from LAL minus what they owe Valentine in 3 days of salary. – 5:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Knicks have made it official that they have waived Denzel Valentine, completing the trade from today and leaving them with an open roster spot. – 5:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Knicks are waiving Denzel Valentine, freeing the five-year veteran to enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:57 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Cavs get Rondo from Lakers. Knicks receive guard Denzel Valentine from Cleveland and draft rights to Wang Zhelin (57th pick in 16) and Brad Newley (54th in 07) and cash considerations from Lakers. Lakers get draft rights to Louis Labeyrie (57th pick in 2014 NBA Draft) from NY – 1:09 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks announce in this 3-way deal they get draft right to Zehlin and Newley. They have waived Wayne Selden and likely will waive Denzel Valentine so they’d pick up a roster spot and $1.2M in cash. Knicks usually are ones giving cash away. – 1:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks announce they’ve acquired draft rights to Wang Zhelin and Brad Newley as part of deal to acquire Denzel Valentine. NYK has waived Wayne Selden to make room on roster for Valentine. As previously noted, NYK is not expected to keep Valentine long-term. Details here: pic.twitter.com/Lypweh3URu – 1:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
One note on the Denzel Valentine deal: hearing Knicks are unlikely to keep Valentine long-term. Valentine’s 2021-22 contract becomes fully guaranteed on Jan. 10. To initially acquire Valentine, NYK needs to waive current player. FWIW, Wayne Selden’s deal is guaranteed on 1/10. – 12:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Hearing the Knicks plan to waive Wayne Selden to (at least temporarily) make room on the roster for Denzel Valentine. – 11:37 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
League source confirms that the deal bringing Lakers guard Rajon Rondo to the #Cavs is now a three-team trade that will sends the Cavs’ Denzel Valentine to the NY Knicks – 11:33 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Sources confirm Knicks have acquired Denzel Valentine as part of 3-team deal that sends Rajon Rondo from LA to Cleveland. Valentine has $500,000 of his 2021-22 salary guaranteed. His full 2021-22 salary ($1,940,000) becomes guaranteed on Jan. 10. First reported by The Athletic. – 11:32 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Knicks are acquiring Denzel Valentine in a three-way deal with Lakers and Cavs for $1.1M, two draft-rights players for the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie, sources tell ESPN. Knicks will make a decision today on keeping Valentine or providing him opportunity to sign elsewhere. – 11:22 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing trading Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks as part of what is now a three-team deal sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:10 AM
Fred Katz: The Knicks have now officially waived Denzel Valentine. -via Twitter @FredKatz / January 3, 2022