Kristaps Porzingis enters COVID protocols

Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tonight would’ve been just the 16th game Luka and KP played together in the Mavs’ first 37.
COVID said nah.
Mavs add Kristaps Porzingis to NBA’s COVID-19 protocol — one day after Luka Doncic’s return: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:33 PM
Tonight would’ve been just the 16th game Luka and KP played together in the Mavs’ first 37.
COVID said nah.
Mavs add Kristaps Porzingis to NBA’s COVID-19 protocol — one day after Luka Doncic’s return: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:33 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Adding Porzingis, this makes 11 players and at least 14 members of the organization.
Mavs and COVID-19: Tracking which players and coaches have missed time because of the coronavirus dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:17 PM
Adding Porzingis, this makes 11 players and at least 14 members of the organization.
Mavs and COVID-19: Tracking which players and coaches have missed time because of the coronavirus dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:17 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis has entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:09 PM
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis has entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:09 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Thunder about to start on BSSW. Luka, Hardaway and Kleber return from health and safety protocols. Jason Kidd said before the game he expects them to be on a minutes limit. Porzingis is out on the front end of back to back before a home game vs Denver tomorrow – 6:58 PM
Mavs at Thunder about to start on BSSW. Luka, Hardaway and Kleber return from health and safety protocols. Jason Kidd said before the game he expects them to be on a minutes limit. Porzingis is out on the front end of back to back before a home game vs Denver tomorrow – 6:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have played together in just 15 of the Mavs’ 35 games this season.
Ain’t gonna happen again tonight: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:06 PM
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have played together in just 15 of the Mavs’ 35 games this season.
Ain’t gonna happen again tonight: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
State of the Mavs’ union tomorrow vs. OKC:
Maybe in: Luka, THJ, Maxi
Maybe out: Kristaps Porzingis
The latest on fluid availabilities: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:21 PM
State of the Mavs’ union tomorrow vs. OKC:
Maybe in: Luka, THJ, Maxi
Maybe out: Kristaps Porzingis
The latest on fluid availabilities: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Late-in-day addition to injury report: Porzingis doubtful to play at OKC due to rest. Wasn’t mentioned in media notes or afternoon injury reports. pic.twitter.com/r44O87xER2 – 7:07 PM
Late-in-day addition to injury report: Porzingis doubtful to play at OKC due to rest. Wasn’t mentioned in media notes or afternoon injury reports. pic.twitter.com/r44O87xER2 – 7:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Mavericks, with 8 players out due to COVID-19 health & safety protocols, crown the Kings 112-96 in Sacramento. Kristaps Porzingis with 24 points, 9 boards and 6 assists. Tyrese Haliburton 17 points & 10 assists for Sacramento. – 8:12 PM
The Mavericks, with 8 players out due to COVID-19 health & safety protocols, crown the Kings 112-96 in Sacramento. Kristaps Porzingis with 24 points, 9 boards and 6 assists. Tyrese Haliburton 17 points & 10 assists for Sacramento. – 8:12 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings went 7:28 without a bucket from the floor, Mavs go on a 24-2 run, outscore Sacramento 32-20 in the 3rd, and take a 94-76 lead into the 4th. Kristaps Porzingis with 19 points, Jalen Brunson 17 for Dallas. Tyrese Haliburton with 17 for Sac. – 7:46 PM
Kings went 7:28 without a bucket from the floor, Mavs go on a 24-2 run, outscore Sacramento 32-20 in the 3rd, and take a 94-76 lead into the 4th. Kristaps Porzingis with 19 points, Jalen Brunson 17 for Dallas. Tyrese Haliburton with 17 for Sac. – 7:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
20-2 Dallas run with Kristaps Porzingis headed to the free throw line – 7:37 PM
20-2 Dallas run with Kristaps Porzingis headed to the free throw line – 7:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A bad 2nd qtr got the Mavs in trouble on Wed (Outscored 35-13). An outstanding 2nd qtr (28-17) has them in front 62-56 at half. Porzingis & Bullock both w/12 (Bullock 9 in 2nd),as Mavs shot 54.8. Haliburton 14 to lad SAC. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 7:06 PM
A bad 2nd qtr got the Mavs in trouble on Wed (Outscored 35-13). An outstanding 2nd qtr (28-17) has them in front 62-56 at half. Porzingis & Bullock both w/12 (Bullock 9 in 2nd),as Mavs shot 54.8. Haliburton 14 to lad SAC. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 7:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks respond to their poor first quarter with a very stout defensive effort in the second, outscoring the Kings 28-17 and taking a 62-56 lead into halftime. Kristaps Porzingis with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Bullock with 12 points, Brunson with 11. – 7:04 PM
Mavericks respond to their poor first quarter with a very stout defensive effort in the second, outscoring the Kings 28-17 and taking a 62-56 lead into halftime. Kristaps Porzingis with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Bullock with 12 points, Brunson with 11. – 7:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings held to just 17 points in the 2nd quarter, Mavs carry a 62-56 lead into the half in Sacramento. Reggie Bullock & Kristaps Porzingis with 12 points apiece for Dallas. Kings get 14 points & 6 assists from Tyrese Haliburton, 10 points from De’Aaron Fox. – 7:04 PM
Kings held to just 17 points in the 2nd quarter, Mavs carry a 62-56 lead into the half in Sacramento. Reggie Bullock & Kristaps Porzingis with 12 points apiece for Dallas. Kings get 14 points & 6 assists from Tyrese Haliburton, 10 points from De’Aaron Fox. – 7:04 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Defense Optional 1st Qtr. SAC lead Mavs 39-34 shoot 60% 6-9 from 3pt. Mavs shoot 54.5% 3-6 from 3. Porzingis with 8. Fox has 10 for SAC Haiburton 6 pts 6 asts @theeagledallas – 6:38 PM
Defense Optional 1st Qtr. SAC lead Mavs 39-34 shoot 60% 6-9 from 3pt. Mavs shoot 54.5% 3-6 from 3. Porzingis with 8. Fox has 10 for SAC Haiburton 6 pts 6 asts @theeagledallas – 6:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Should Monte McNair be paying very close attention to Kristaps Porzingis in these games? – 6:13 PM
Should Monte McNair be paying very close attention to Kristaps Porzingis in these games? – 6:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
SAC starters: Barnes, Bagley, Holmes, Haliburton, Fox
5:10 tip @theeagledallas – 5:46 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
SAC starters: Barnes, Bagley, Holmes, Haliburton, Fox
5:10 tip @theeagledallas – 5:46 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Lakers assistant David Fizdale has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Fizdale was acting head coach for six games in Frank Vogel’s absence. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 3, 2022
Christopher Hine: News from Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. He said they’re “at the end of their protocol run.” Have to get up to speed physically. Did not anticipate they’d be ready tomorrow vs. Clippers. Said Wednesday at home against OKC is a “more realistic target.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / January 2, 2022
Law Murray: Clippers injury updates for Monday night at Minnesota: – Luke Kennard not listed at all due to health and safety – Jay Scrubb out of protocols, out due to reconditioning – Nicolas Batum questionable due to right ankle -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / January 2, 2022