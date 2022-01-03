Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto re-scheduled for February 1

Doug Smith: NBA source confirms Lowry return game to Toronto is now going to be Feb.1; the Raptors at Atlanta game scheduled for that night will be moved, and rescheduling of other postponed Raptors games being worked on
Source: Twitter @SmithRaps
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
NBA source confirms Lowry return game to Toronto is now going to be Feb.1; the Raptors at Atlanta game scheduled for that night will be moved, and rescheduling of other postponed Raptors games being worked on – 4:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tonight is a tough game, but you feel much better about a rotation of:
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
PJ Tucker
Omer Yurtseven
Tyler Herro
Caleb Martin
Kyle Guy – 4:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spurs announce Heat game that was postponed has been rescheduled for Feb. 3, but that’s the date Kyle Lowry was supposed to make his Heat return to Toronto. – 3:41 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Pascal Siakam yesterday:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 7 AST
Siakam is just the third player in @Toronto Raptors history to record at least 20p/10r/5a in consecutive games, joining Chris Bosh (2x) and Kyle Lowry.
No player in franchise history has done so in three straight games. pic.twitter.com/gIgqfGVhCY – 9:41 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry on Jimmy Butler’s final look:
“Jimmy got a great shot. We’re gonna roll with that shot every single time.”
“He’s making that 10 out of 10 times. Well, 9 out of 10.” – 9:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kyle Lowry was set to inbound the ball, Heat burns the final timeout after seeing how the Kings will defend. – 8:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watching the Jimmy-Lowry combo for extended minutes just shows how much off-ball movement will be used
Lowry’s been outstanding with that tonight – 7:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Really feel like a push in pace needs to come in the second half
Lowry loves it, Herro loves it, Martin thrives in it
When offense is this sloppy, get out on the break as much as possible – 7:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Kings 61, Heat 57. Kyle Lowry with 12 points, and Omer Yurtseven with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Heat. Kings shooting 54.8 percent, but have nine turnovers. – 7:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Damian Jones with 14 points, Buddy Hield with 12, Harrison Barnes with 10 as the Kings lead the Heat 61-57 at the half. Sacramento shoots 55%, Miami shoots 43% – Kyle Lowry with 12 points. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Down 11 earlier, Heat go into half down 61-57 in Sacramento. Lowry with 12 for Heat. – 7:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven willing Miami right now
They just solely tied this game – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting their new normal: Yurtseven, Martin, Butler, Herro, Lowry.
Otherwise, the six G Leaguers signed last week: Chalmers, Guy, Highsmith, Stauskas, Silva and Holman.
And. No. One. Else. – 5:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Coach Spo on Kyle Guy:
“Tyler and Kyle Lowry were really looking for him…He’s a gamer. So when he knocks down a couple, he’s like several of our guys, he becomes ignitable.” – 4:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With KZ Okpala out, the Heat has 11 available again today vs. Kings: Lowry, Butler, Herro, Martin, Yurtseven, Chalmers, Guy, Holman, Silva, Highsmith and Stauskas. – 4:39 PM
The NBA today announced that the Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs game that was postponed on Dec. 29, 2021 has been rescheduled and will be played on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the AT&T; Center. -via NBA.com / January 3, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA has postponed the Golden State-Denver game source tells ESPN. Nuggets don’t have the eight players. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 30, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA has postponed the Heat-Spurs game in San Antonio tonight, source tells ESPN. Heat are short the required eight available players. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 29, 2021