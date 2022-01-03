Lakers keeping Avery Bradley?

Harrison Faigen: Notable: The Lakers have until Friday to decide whether to guarantee Avery Bradley’s contract for the rest of the season or cut him.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Avery Bradley is 18-of-37 from 3 in his last eight games (48.6%). He was shooting below 35% on 3’s before that.
That mirrors his first season with the Lakers. He shot 22.6% from 3 in his first 20 games during the 2019-20 season and 42.5% in his last 29 (on much higher volume). – 11:47 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Avery Bradley’s 12 points have been a killer for the Wolves – 11:31 PM
Kyle Goon: LeBron says Avery Bradley knows exactly how to make his mark on the offensive end around guys who handle and are more capable playmakers. One of the reasons he’s succeeded in both stints in L.A. is because he doesn’t try to play outside what he does well, LeBron says. -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 3, 2022
Marc Stein: The Lakers announce that they have successful reacquired Avery Bradley via a waiver claim. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 18, 2021
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed Avery Bradley off waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 18, 2021