Lakers keeping Avery Bradley?

Avery Bradley is 18-of-37 from 3 in his last eight games (48.6%). He was shooting below 35% on 3’s before that.That mirrors his first season with the Lakers. He shot 22.6% from 3 in his first 20 games during the 2019-20 season and 42.5% in his last 29 (on much higher volume). – 11:47 PM