LeBron James passes Oscar Robertson in career free throws

While James doesn’t talk about it, the all-time scoring record must be somewhere on his mind. In the never-ending debate about greatest player of all-time, the more accomplishments and records to a résumé, the better the argument. If James plays in at least 40 of the Lakers’ remaining 48 games and averages 25 points, he will pass Malone late in the season and trail only Abdul-Jabbar by nearly 1,400 points headed into next season. As long as he’s healthy and continues to average at least 22 points, he will become the league’s all-time leading scorer in the 2022-23 season. -via USA Today Sports / December 30, 2021