Magic vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (7-30) play against the Chicago Bulls (10-10) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022
Orlando Magic 53, Chicago Bulls 60 (Q3 06:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
vet move from the rook @Franz Wagner
📺: https://t.co/4HTWHBSJkG pic.twitter.com/N0PAkQTT5a – 9:22 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
More does anyone even remember Michael Jordan anymore stuff from DeMar DeRozan with first Bulls dual Player of Week awards in one month since 1990.
on.nba.com/3mSxba5 – 9:21 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
👁️ Magic Vision 👁️
@Luka Doncic | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/qjVZYBrpJr – 9:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
If you hit a three in the NBA, would you hold up three fingers like Derrick or like Vooch? pic.twitter.com/3uPa6OAdMe – 9:12 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Furky Magic.
@Furkan Korkmaz tonight:
22 PTS / 7-11 fg / 7 REB / 3 AST
and 7 minutes to go. – 9:07 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
intermission
@Wendell Carter Jr. leads the way with 10 PTS pic.twitter.com/B9DcdCWTKc – 9:04 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Bulls 45, Magic 40
Chicago outscores Orlando 30-19 in the 2nd
Wendell Carter Jr. leads ORL with 10 pts & 6 rebs
DeMar DeRozan leads CHI with 15 pts – 9:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Intermission.
DeMar DeRozan: 15 points
Nikola Vucevic: 7 pts, 9 rebs pic.twitter.com/OzCfjzUR6B – 9:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Chicago 45, Orlando 40 pic.twitter.com/y9jEiHhAxU – 9:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Smoooooooth transition pass by Zo!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/M9CjeixG0Q – 8:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 45, Magic 40 at half
DeRozan 15 pts
Vucevic 7 pts, 9 rebs
Ball 3 pts, 4 assists, 3 rebs
Carter 10 pts, 6 rebs
Both teams under 39% – 8:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Longball Lonzo!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/RTxDNUbeAb – 8:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
When these teams met in Orlando earlier this season, Nikola Vucevic said he has a strong relationship with Wendell Carter Jr. Said he has always liked his game and thinks he has a special future.
Both centers headed to double-double land tonight. – 8:55 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
you have one job tonight @Orlando Magic and that’s to be winning this game by 1 or 2 points with less than 24 seconds remaining thank you – 8:54 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the cross + the finish 🤧
📺: https://t.co/4HTWHBSJkG pic.twitter.com/LZ8uvxPJuc – 8:52 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Troy Brown Jr. appears ahead of Alfonzo McKinnie, who returned from protocols tonight, in Bulls’ rotation
And Brown Jr. continues to make most of minutes. 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 stl/blk and a made 3-pointer already midway through second quarter – 8:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Nets, Bucks, Bulls and Heat end up being the East’s final four, who would you like to face who in the second round?
I think I want Bucks-Heat and Nets-Bulls. Really build up that Bucks-Heat rivalry, and DeMar/LaVine trying to match buckets with the Nets would be awesome. – 8:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Put him in the spin cycle!
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/hSpB14yPak – 8:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
I’m too far away to photograph it but Alex Caruso is in a ski hat, plaid shirt and carrying what looks like an iced coffee or smoothie in a plastic up with a straw sticking out of it. #hipsteralert – 8:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Use “Terrence Ross” and “shot selection” in the same sentence.
Lotta possibilities. – 8:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Getting good shots, just need them to fall. pic.twitter.com/mkqfxwrHq3 – 8:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu 3-pointer saved Bulls from lowest-scoring first quarter of season. It remains the season opener, when they trailed Pistons 20-14 after one
Tonight, Magic lead 21-15. Bulls shot 5-22 and missed first eight 3s – 8:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 21-15..Considering how poorly the Bulls played in the 1st quarter–a 6 point deficit isn’t bad. Bulls shot 22%, 1-9-3s. – 8:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Check that, they waved off Coby’s last-second bucket, so #Bulls trail 21-15 – 8:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 21, Chicago 17 pic.twitter.com/WbiWZoiEtW – 8:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Real sluggish start for #Bulls vs. Orlando. They were 3-for-19 from field, 0-for-8 from 3-pt line, until late flurry got them within 21-17 after 1stQ. Maybe they won’t have to switch to Fleming to coach 2nd half. – 8:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the chemistry is ~elite~
@Franz Wagner 👀 @Wendell Carter Jr.
📺: https://t.co/4HTWHBSJkG pic.twitter.com/Wo9iUC0tNg – 8:27 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Franz Wagner doing it all tonight. Scoring. Playmaking.
Wagner with a quick 7 points and 2 assists.
Magic 17, Bulls 6 with 5:58 left in the 1st. – 8:23 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
(as an aside, the Magic picked Franz Wagner with the selection they received from Chicago in the Nikola Vučević trade) – 8:23 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
what’s the over/under for Franz Wagner career All-Star appearances? 0.5? Is 1.5 too ambitious? – 8:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Anyone miss watching Lonzo Ball play basketball?
From his throw-ahead passes to his defensive IQ, he’s quite the show. – 8:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zo is back and so is his court vision 🔥
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/HOP5AOX73q – 8:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,167 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wendell Carter Jr. has made no secret about desire to beat Bulls. He appreciates the organization and city but says he has extra motivation against the team that traded him. Had 19 pts, 12 rebs, 4 assists in Magic win here last year. Asked him if he has repeat in him, he smiled. – 8:15 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
big guard flow 😈 @Franz Wagner
📺: https://t.co/4HTWHBSJkG pic.twitter.com/UQiHZpR6MQ – 8:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This is my first time in Milwaukee, finally checking that box. After four-ish years covering the league, only NBA city I haven’t been to is Orlando pic.twitter.com/FufWuaV2TV – 8:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Flight 8 is ready! ✈️
@Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/8ksKpOjgWN – 8:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls lose Javonte Green 2-4 weeks with a groin injury, and other important news that will shape your next 20 minutes …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/3… – 7:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We might need to come up with a hashtag for all our shoe game posts… pic.twitter.com/vrXyvfw5NX – 7:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
January 3 at Chicago pic.twitter.com/vAjnXJRXz9 – 7:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Welcome back Zo to the starting lineup!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/vDtImr1afj – 7:30 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The Chicago Bulls had four games postponed due to health and safety protocols. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/03/the… – 7:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zo back in the building!
@zennioptical | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/iZZPsGTk1X – 6:55 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso (foot) is doing great, per Billy Donovan. He’s been doing some individual work, but Bulls want him to have a full contact practice before he plays in a game.
He should have a chance this week before Fridays game – 6:52 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Some Raptors scheduling changes: Lowry return on Feb 3 has now been moved to Feb. 1., Bulls game from Dec. 16 is now Feb. 3. Magic game originally Dec. 20 now on March 4. Bulls game in Chicago on Dec. 22 now moved to Jan. 26. Raps Feb. 1 game in Atlanta moved to Jan. 31 … more – 6:49 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Tim Frazier, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba against the @Chicago Bulls tonight. – 6:40 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 38 at CHICAGO
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
8️⃣G: @Timfraz23
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan says Javonte Green out 2-4 weeks with a groin injury. Tyler Cook – 2 weeks ( ankle). – 6:26 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green will also be sidelined 2-4 weeks with a groin injury, Donovan said. – 6:25 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Javonte Green has groin injury. He’ll be out 2-4 weeks, Donovan says – 6:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Tyler Cook is likely out a couple weeks with significant ankle sprain. Alex Caruso may be able to return after getting some contact practice in the next few days. Javonte Green likely out 2-4 weeks. #Bulls – 6:25 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Javonte Green will miss two to four weeks with a groin strain. – 6:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Javonte Green will probably miss 2-4 weeks with his right adductor strain – 6:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan said Javonte Green will be out 2-4 weeks with his groin injury. – 6:24 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Donovan says Tyler Cook has a pretty significant ankle sprain. He’ll be out for at least a couple weeks – 6:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
“Pretty significant ankle sprain” for Tyler Cook, Billy Donovan says. Adds Cook will probably be out a couple weeks – 6:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan said Tyler Cook suffered a “pretty significant ankle sprain” and will be out a couple weeks. – 6:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Donovan worked Alex Caruso out here in Chicago after being cleared this weekend. He says Caruso is “doing great” but hasn’t returned to contact training yet. – 6:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso just needs to pass the contact part of practice and he’ll be good to go. – 6:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said he worked out Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie in person over the weekend. Caruso just needs to get through contact before returning. – 6:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said he didn’t think the Bulls were going to get a shot up in time when DeRozan hit his 1st game-winner and on his second one Donovan “almost fell over the coffee table” with excitement. – 6:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Moe Wagner has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. the Bulls with a non-COVID illness. – 6:19 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls assistant Josh Longstaff is in the health and safety protocol now. – 6:18 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls assistant coach Josh Longstaff is out in health and safety protocols, Billy Donovan says – 6:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan is back tonight for the Bulls. He was originally cleared from COVID-19 protocol for the Washington game, but the snowstorm prevented him from being able to fly out in time for the game.
Emphasizes how “fortunate” he feels to have experienced mild symptoms. – 6:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan said he tried to go to Washington but flight got canceled. Was cleared to travel morning of game. #Bulls – 6:17 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
cozy szn
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/nyp3N86efG – 6:11 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
This new-look schedule will break up an ugly road trip at the end of this month, allowing the Bulls to have a home game in between, rather than 5-straight road games. League hasn’t catered to the Bulls like this since MJ was playing. – 5:47 PM
This new-look schedule will break up an ugly road trip at the end of this month, allowing the Bulls to have a home game in between, rather than 5-straight road games. League hasn’t catered to the Bulls like this since MJ was playing. – 5:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time!
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/wI5i8jxqfp – 5:45 PM
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time!
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors rescheduled games
@ Chicago, from 12/22 to 1/26
@ Atlanta from 2/1 to 1/31
vs. Miami (Lowry return) from 2/3 to 2/1
vs. Chicago from 12/16 to 2/3
@ Brooklyn from 1/26 to 2/28
vs. Orlando from 12/20 to 3/4 – 5:44 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls will now host Det. Jan. 11, after the Dec. 14 game was postponed, the Jan. 26 game with OKC was moved to Jan. 24, the Dec. 22 game with Tor. will now be Jan. 26, the Dec. 16 game that was postponed in Tor will be on Feb. 3, and the Jan. 24 game in Atl will now be on Mar. 3 – 5:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Tonight, the #Sixers started a stretch with four of six games at home. Those foes were a combined 78-142 going into Monday, with the lone road dates against the 7-30 Magic on Wednesday and a rescheduled date vs. Houston next Monday. #76ers – 5:42 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The NBA has announced make-up dates: Bulls host
Detroit Jan. 11 ( 4 games in 5 nights- Pistons/Nets-b/b. Home with Golden St.@Bst).
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
NBA announces that it has rescheduled the #Pistons matchup against the #Bulls that was postponed last month.
DET at CHI: Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The home game versus the Chicago Bulls has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. CST. pic.twitter.com/aXOlczXdq5 – 5:24 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
NBA announces ton of changes:
Raptors at Chicago, was Dec.
22, now Jan. 26
Raptors at Atlanta, was Feb. 1, now Jan. 31
Heat at Raptors, was Feb. 3, now Feb. 1
1/2 – 5:24 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Three Hawks games have been rescheduled, according to the league.
Toronto vs. Atlanta from Feb 1 to Jan 31, 7:30 ET
Chicago vs. Atlanta from Jan 24 to to March 3, 7 ET
Cleveland vs. Atlanta from Dec. 19 to March 31, 7:30 ET – 5:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder’s Jan. 26 home game against the Bulls has been moved to Jan. 24, the NBA announced. – 5:23 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors’ newly updated schedule:
Jan. 26 @ Chicago
Jan. 31 @ Atlanta
Feb. 1 vs. Miami
Feb. 3 vs. Chicago
Feb. 28 @ Brooklyn
Mar. 4 vs. Orlando pic.twitter.com/2OIduaGvt9 – 5:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons-Bulls game that was postponed and initially scheduled for Dec. 14 will now be played next Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Chicago.
The Pistons’ home game against the Suns initially scheduled for Jan. 12 will now be played on Jan. 16 at 1 pm – 5:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sked changes
Raps @ Bulls (postponed Dec 22) now Jan 26
Raps @ Hawks (initially Feb 1) now Jan 31
Heat @ Raps, Lowry’s return (initially Feb 3) now Feb 1
Bulls @ Raps (postponed Dec 16) now Feb 3
Raps @ Nets (initially Jan 26) now Feb 28
Magic @ Raps (postponed Dec 20) now Mar 4 – 5:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The NBA has announced we have five rescheduled games: pic.twitter.com/OgnVAoZ5B6 – 5:20 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The #NBA has announced that the @Orlando Magic game that was postponed on December 20 at Toronto has been rescheduled to Friday, March 4 at 7:30 P.M.
#MagicTogether – 5:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam is an “honourable mention” for EC player of the week, which went to GGAB, DeMar DeRozan – 5:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
With Orlando Magic in town, Bulls are going for season-high eighth straight win tonight
Bulls’ last eight-game win streak came between Feb. 20 – March 7, 2012 – 5:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Going for 8 in a row tonight! Let’s keep the MOMENTUM!
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/LszFZ3Qeli – 4:45 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
When you look at all the reasons to explain the Magic blowing a 14p lead w/4:20 left, this sums it up. Ross tries to iso Richardson, drives directly into the single gap and Smart pulled early. No path to the rim. No passing angles. So you end up w/this pic.twitter.com/PxV8LCPUp7 – 4:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NBA’s L2M report on Celtics-Magic is a doozy. Notable: Grant Williams should have been called for a foul on a Terrence Ross three-point attempt with 1:19 to play in the fourth and the Magic up two. Three free throws would have given a big edge to Orlando. – 4:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟏𝟒, 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟎…
the one where Michael Jordan wore #12
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/kLr25RAFEm – 4:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After back-to-back losses, ESPN drops the Nets from 3rd to 6th in their NBA Power Rankings behind:
1. Warriors
2. Suns
3. Bulls
4. Jazz
5. Bucks – 4:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/demar-deroz… – 3:56 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Potential for eventful days at the United Center next week. #Bulls could host Nets with Kyrie on 1/12 and Warriors with Klay on 1/14.
Golden State is on a back to back, playing in Milwaukee on Thu, so it’s possible Thompson won’t play in one of those if he is back. – 3:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal “Rodman” Siakam earns an honourable mention for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Deservedly, the award goes to his former teammate, DeMar DeRozan, who had one hell of a week. – 3:45 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan has been named Eastern Conference player of the week. Shocking news, I know. #Bulls – 3:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Your Eastern Conference Player of the Week!
@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/lhZNSCTx7D – 3:38 PM
Your Eastern Conference Player of the Week!
@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/lhZNSCTx7D – 3:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan and Memphis #Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant have been named conference players of the week. – 3:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Chicago Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan have been named Conference Players of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of Week for Week 11: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 27 – Jan. 2). pic.twitter.com/h3wWdCqBDL – 3:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 27 – Jan. 2). pic.twitter.com/h3wWdCqBDL – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and Memphis’ Ja Morant were just named Eastern and Western Conference Player of the Week in the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Following the Bulls win on New Year’s Day and last night’s games, Zach LaVine now leads all volume scorers in scoring efficiency. pic.twitter.com/vZkgDjqTib – 3:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls injury report has been updated to show Tony Bradley out of health & safety protocols, but listed out tonight for return to conditioning. Marko Simonovic still in protocols. – 3:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Man, if the Bulls are willing to give up Pat Williams for a win-now forward, if I were the Pistons or Kings, I’d be asking myself what else I can include with Barnes/Grant to ensure I get him rather than the other team. Guys like Williams are almost never moved for non-stars. – 2:45 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
See the best shots of the Bulls celebrating DeMar DeRozan’s game-winners. lonzowire.usatoday.com/gallery/epic-p… – 2:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA MVP Rankings: Nikola Jokic leads wide-open race; why DeMar DeRozan has slight edge over LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-m… – 2:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Why is the guy on a 10-day running to collect game balls for the star?
I asked Jordan Bell that. And beyond his pre-existing relationship with DeMar DeRozan, his reason is simple.
“You always want to cherish moments like that.”
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Forever etched in NBA history.
@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6YYA784T8B – 2:00 PM
