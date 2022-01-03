Nuggets vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (18-16) play against the Dallas Mavericks (18-18) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022
Denver Nuggets 26, Dallas Mavericks 36 (Q2 06:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me weeping tears of blood, my face slowly melting off watching this game: please bring Jokic back in… – 9:22 PM
Me weeping tears of blood, my face slowly melting off watching this game: please bring Jokic back in… – 9:22 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Ja Morant has recorded his 7th game with 20 paint points this season, passing Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis for the 2nd-most this season.
Only Giannis Antetokounmpo has more games with 20 paint points. – 9:20 PM
Ja Morant has recorded his 7th game with 20 paint points this season, passing Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis for the 2nd-most this season.
Only Giannis Antetokounmpo has more games with 20 paint points. – 9:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch DEN/DAL with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 9:20 PM
Watch DEN/DAL with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 9:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets have the four starters other than Jokić on the court right now, which is what I like to call the “kitchen sink protocol” and it just doesn’t matter. They can’t create good looks. – 9:18 PM
The Nuggets have the four starters other than Jokić on the court right now, which is what I like to call the “kitchen sink protocol” and it just doesn’t matter. They can’t create good looks. – 9:18 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
👁️ Magic Vision 👁️
@Luka Doncic | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/qjVZYBrpJr – 9:18 PM
👁️ Magic Vision 👁️
@Luka Doncic | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/qjVZYBrpJr – 9:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
My very official count on #Nuggets who’ve checked Luka so far: Austin, AG, Davon, Rayjon, Vlatko, Facu and JaMychal. – 9:17 PM
My very official count on #Nuggets who’ve checked Luka so far: Austin, AG, Davon, Rayjon, Vlatko, Facu and JaMychal. – 9:17 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets have not scored since Nikola Jokic has went to the bench.
Denver trails by 11.
Mavericks are currently on a 13-0 run. – 9:15 PM
The Nuggets have not scored since Nikola Jokic has went to the bench.
Denver trails by 11.
Mavericks are currently on a 13-0 run. – 9:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Austin Rivers just ripped his tape job protecting his sprained thumb off mid-play. – 9:14 PM
Austin Rivers just ripped his tape job protecting his sprained thumb off mid-play. – 9:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Denver shot 50% in the first quarter, but here’s where shooting stats can be misleading, and why Dallas leads 24-20: Dallas had 3 blocked shots, forced 7 Denver turnovers and Brunson drew 2 offensive fouls. – 9:10 PM
Denver shot 50% in the first quarter, but here’s where shooting stats can be misleading, and why Dallas leads 24-20: Dallas had 3 blocked shots, forced 7 Denver turnovers and Brunson drew 2 offensive fouls. – 9:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Really entertaining first quarter, with Mavs up 24-20 after one. Rivers/AG/Reed/Tucker/Vlatko all took turns checking Luka. Truly a team effort. He’s got 7 but just 2-of-6 from the field.
Jok/AG with 8 each. – 9:10 PM
Really entertaining first quarter, with Mavs up 24-20 after one. Rivers/AG/Reed/Tucker/Vlatko all took turns checking Luka. Truly a team effort. He’s got 7 but just 2-of-6 from the field.
Jok/AG with 8 each. – 9:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Seven turnovers for the Nuggets in the first quarter. Bol Bol had two of them. Strong start for Aaron Gordon who’s 4-5 with eight points already. Nuggets down 24-20 heading to the 2nd quarter. – 9:10 PM
Seven turnovers for the Nuggets in the first quarter. Bol Bol had two of them. Strong start for Aaron Gordon who’s 4-5 with eight points already. Nuggets down 24-20 heading to the 2nd quarter. – 9:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs lead 24-20 at qtr. Score the final 6 pts of the qtr after Jokic leaves the game. To repeat from earlier today. DEN is +10.3 net rating when Jokic plays, -13 when he doesn’t – 9:10 PM
Mavs lead 24-20 at qtr. Score the final 6 pts of the qtr after Jokic leaves the game. To repeat from earlier today. DEN is +10.3 net rating when Jokic plays, -13 when he doesn’t – 9:10 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Mavs have scored 9 points off of 7 Nuggets turnovers in the first quarter and Denver is only down 24-20 after one. Gotta clean things up. – 9:09 PM
The Mavs have scored 9 points off of 7 Nuggets turnovers in the first quarter and Denver is only down 24-20 after one. Gotta clean things up. – 9:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bol Bol gets rejected at the rim by Marquese Chriss and then stands fully out of bounds receiving a corner three. – 9:09 PM
Bol Bol gets rejected at the rim by Marquese Chriss and then stands fully out of bounds receiving a corner three. – 9:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chriss blocking dunk by 7-2 Bol Bol, who has a 7-8 wingspan, was something to see. Crowd still buzzing.
After one quarter: Dallas 24, Denver 20. – 9:08 PM
Chriss blocking dunk by 7-2 Bol Bol, who has a 7-8 wingspan, was something to see. Crowd still buzzing.
After one quarter: Dallas 24, Denver 20. – 9:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
That’s Denver’s second tech. First was on Rivers, this one on Jokic. I’m surprised Gordon didn’t get one, the way he hopped off the bench.
Doncic seemed to find the whole episode amusing. – 9:06 PM
That’s Denver’s second tech. First was on Rivers, this one on Jokic. I’m surprised Gordon didn’t get one, the way he hopped off the bench.
Doncic seemed to find the whole episode amusing. – 9:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Starting to feel like Denver needs to implement an “Everyone Plays With Jokic” plan, because Bol looks fine with Nikola out there. Jokic is gonna have to start, then take a breather, then play with the bench so everyone can be their best selves. I don’t make the rules. – 9:05 PM
Starting to feel like Denver needs to implement an “Everyone Plays With Jokic” plan, because Bol looks fine with Nikola out there. Jokic is gonna have to start, then take a breather, then play with the bench so everyone can be their best selves. I don’t make the rules. – 9:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not gonna lie, watching Bol Bol hustle and be rewarded for it is pretty cool. – 9:04 PM
Not gonna lie, watching Bol Bol hustle and be rewarded for it is pretty cool. – 9:04 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Nuggets/Mavs with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 9:00 PM
Watch Nuggets/Mavs with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 9:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bol Bol checking in after this TO. It’ll be him, Jok, Bones, Vlatko and Davon. – 8:57 PM
Bol Bol checking in after this TO. It’ll be him, Jok, Bones, Vlatko and Davon. – 8:57 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Love it when Kleber is SO active on defense. It puts so much in motion. Two blocks of Jokic and a steal off a Jokic pass. The left-handed shot blocking is such an advantage. – 8:57 PM
Love it when Kleber is SO active on defense. It puts so much in motion. Two blocks of Jokic and a steal off a Jokic pass. The left-handed shot blocking is such an advantage. – 8:57 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
That Dallas nightlife seems to be setting Denver back early in this game. Very out of sync. – 8:57 PM
That Dallas nightlife seems to be setting Denver back early in this game. Very out of sync. – 8:57 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for DEN/DAL live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 8:55 PM
Watch today’s cast for DEN/DAL live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 8:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Multiple times Maxi Kleber has come over from the weak side to block Jokić’s shot at the rim because he doesn’t give a damn if that player receives a pass for a corner three. It was Aaron Gordon once, Davon Reed next. – 8:51 PM
Multiple times Maxi Kleber has come over from the weak side to block Jokić’s shot at the rim because he doesn’t give a damn if that player receives a pass for a corner three. It was Aaron Gordon once, Davon Reed next. – 8:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Toss @Luka Doncic an ASSIST
🪄 1 RT = 1 VOTE 🪄
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/96STrp6wEe – 8:50 PM
Toss @Luka Doncic an ASSIST
🪄 1 RT = 1 VOTE 🪄
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/96STrp6wEe – 8:50 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Austin Rivers is called for his second foul four minutes in. He asks the bench to challenge, but it doesn’t happen. Mavs up 8-4 early. Davon Reed enters for Rivers. – 8:48 PM
Austin Rivers is called for his second foul four minutes in. He asks the bench to challenge, but it doesn’t happen. Mavs up 8-4 early. Davon Reed enters for Rivers. – 8:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Austin Rivers just picked up a tech on the bench. He’s still hot over that second foul call. – 8:47 PM
Austin Rivers just picked up a tech on the bench. He’s still hot over that second foul call. – 8:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That’s a terrible charge call to open the game. Austin Rivers was up in the air already on the drive. – 8:43 PM
That’s a terrible charge call to open the game. Austin Rivers was up in the air already on the drive. – 8:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
During player introductions, Mavericks announce the #Nuggets are coached by Michael Malone … not acting head coach Popeye Jones. Yes, team staffers saw and laughed. – 8:37 PM
During player introductions, Mavericks announce the #Nuggets are coached by Michael Malone … not acting head coach Popeye Jones. Yes, team staffers saw and laughed. – 8:37 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Nuggets/Mavs with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 8:35 PM
On the call for Nuggets/Mavs with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 8:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Here’s a new one: The Mavericks blasting “Zicer” by Olga Karleusa during pre-game warmups. Naturally, Nikola Jokic sung along. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/cGKFMiyuTu – 8:33 PM
Here’s a new one: The Mavericks blasting “Zicer” by Olga Karleusa during pre-game warmups. Naturally, Nikola Jokic sung along. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/cGKFMiyuTu – 8:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Nuggets/Mavs! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 8:30 PM
We’re live for Nuggets/Mavs! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 8:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will travel with the team on its upcoming back-to-back at Dallas and New Orleans. James Wiseman, who has cleared protocols, will not travel with team as he continues to make his way back. – 8:24 PM
Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will travel with the team on its upcoming back-to-back at Dallas and New Orleans. James Wiseman, who has cleared protocols, will not travel with team as he continues to make his way back. – 8:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole will come off the bench again tonight. Gary Payton II will start.
Steve Kerr says this is decision is based on the matchup against the Heat. Could see Poole back in the starting lineup in Dallas. – 8:21 PM
Jordan Poole will come off the bench again tonight. Gary Payton II will start.
Steve Kerr says this is decision is based on the matchup against the Heat. Could see Poole back in the starting lineup in Dallas. – 8:21 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/uFsRY1KYjc – 8:20 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/uFsRY1KYjc – 8:20 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka and Jokic exchange a big, long hug at midcourt as the teams start pregame warmups. The European Union is strong in the NBA. – 8:19 PM
Luka and Jokic exchange a big, long hug at midcourt as the teams start pregame warmups. The European Union is strong in the NBA. – 8:19 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on starting Denver point guard Facundo Campazzo: “They have two point guards. Campazzo is playing at a high level. He’s a very smart player. You got to make it tough on him. He can cause problems.
“At the same time, it’s Joker first, Joker second and Joker third.” – 8:11 PM
Jason Kidd on starting Denver point guard Facundo Campazzo: “They have two point guards. Campazzo is playing at a high level. He’s a very smart player. You got to make it tough on him. He can cause problems.
“At the same time, it’s Joker first, Joker second and Joker third.” – 8:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Sticking with the same 5⃣ tonight!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/WluYlz86FY – 8:10 PM
Sticking with the same 5⃣ tonight!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/WluYlz86FY – 8:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
DEN starters: Barton, Gordon, Jokic, Rivers, Campazzo
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:06 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
DEN starters: Barton, Gordon, Jokic, Rivers, Campazzo
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Spoke with Michael Porter Jr. briefly ahead of tonight’s game in Dallas. After he got shots up pre-game, he told me he’s in a “really good place” after back surgery barely a month ago.
denverpost.com/2022/01/03/den… – 8:03 PM
Spoke with Michael Porter Jr. briefly ahead of tonight’s game in Dallas. After he got shots up pre-game, he told me he’s in a “really good place” after back surgery barely a month ago.
denverpost.com/2022/01/03/den… – 8:03 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Hitting play on the pregame show. Lots of good topics. Come join.
✅ Nuggets receive a schedule update
✅ Why are the Nuggets so bad in the 2nd half?
✅ Bones Hyland is back!
youtube.com/watch?v=atyXrd… – 8:00 PM
Hitting play on the pregame show. Lots of good topics. Come join.
✅ Nuggets receive a schedule update
✅ Why are the Nuggets so bad in the 2nd half?
✅ Bones Hyland is back!
youtube.com/watch?v=atyXrd… – 8:00 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Out tonight for the Mavs: Porzingis added to the health and safety protocols group today with Boban, Jaquori McLaughlin and Isaiah Thomas. Trey Burke is listed as out but has cleared protocols based on him being out to shoot on the AAC floor pregame. Mavs vs Denver, 730p on BSSW – 7:55 PM
Out tonight for the Mavs: Porzingis added to the health and safety protocols group today with Boban, Jaquori McLaughlin and Isaiah Thomas. Trey Burke is listed as out but has cleared protocols based on him being out to shoot on the AAC floor pregame. Mavs vs Denver, 730p on BSSW – 7:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Popeye Jones pregame on Nikola Jokic: “I think the biggest thing right now is the MVP is really locked in. He had a heck of a workout yesterday. Probably worked out harder than anybody.” – 7:46 PM
Popeye Jones pregame on Nikola Jokic: “I think the biggest thing right now is the MVP is really locked in. He had a heck of a workout yesterday. Probably worked out harder than anybody.” – 7:46 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
These guys drove “1333!” to see Doncic. Miles or kilometers? pic.twitter.com/gX3bAwA4lb – 7:41 PM
These guys drove “1333!” to see Doncic. Miles or kilometers? pic.twitter.com/gX3bAwA4lb – 7:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Trey Burke is listed as out, but he’s apparently cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/oQIIUwca2r – 7:40 PM
Trey Burke is listed as out, but he’s apparently cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/oQIIUwca2r – 7:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Trey Burke was listed as being in protocols, but here he is, out on AAC court, shooting, which I guess means he’s out of protocols. pic.twitter.com/Gyco9GzM4p – 7:36 PM
Trey Burke was listed as being in protocols, but here he is, out on AAC court, shooting, which I guess means he’s out of protocols. pic.twitter.com/Gyco9GzM4p – 7:36 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Apparently, Trey Burke has exited the protocols. pic.twitter.com/RsDeWkDtGL – 7:35 PM
Apparently, Trey Burke has exited the protocols. pic.twitter.com/RsDeWkDtGL – 7:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Cozy fits on a Monday
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/YtJGfA4sHZ – 7:30 PM
Cozy fits on a Monday
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/YtJGfA4sHZ – 7:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for DEN/DAL live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast – 7:30 PM
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for DEN/DAL live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast – 7:30 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
MPJ getting shots up in Dallas.
You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/sBAcZ7EwWW – 7:27 PM
MPJ getting shots up in Dallas.
You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/sBAcZ7EwWW – 7:27 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
MPJ here doing some standstill shooting pic.twitter.com/xGw4mjCtHV – 7:24 PM
MPJ here doing some standstill shooting pic.twitter.com/xGw4mjCtHV – 7:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Porter Jr. is out on the court at American Airlines Arena getting shots up. He had back surgery on Dec. 1. pic.twitter.com/czbcAYUfmy – 7:23 PM
Michael Porter Jr. is out on the court at American Airlines Arena getting shots up. He had back surgery on Dec. 1. pic.twitter.com/czbcAYUfmy – 7:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland will play tonight in short 3-4 minute spurts in his first game back from COVID protocols, Popeye Jones says. Austin Rivers will also play and start the game guarding Luka Doncic. Aaron Gordon will spend time on Doncic too but is on a minute restriction. – 7:09 PM
Bones Hyland will play tonight in short 3-4 minute spurts in his first game back from COVID protocols, Popeye Jones says. Austin Rivers will also play and start the game guarding Luka Doncic. Aaron Gordon will spend time on Doncic too but is on a minute restriction. – 7:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Popeye Jones said he expects Vlatko (nasal fracture) and Austin Rivers (sprained thumb) to go. Said Bones (who’s arrived at the arena) will play in 3-4 minute stints. He joked that Bones told him he’s more than ready to go. – 7:08 PM
Popeye Jones said he expects Vlatko (nasal fracture) and Austin Rivers (sprained thumb) to go. Said Bones (who’s arrived at the arena) will play in 3-4 minute stints. He joked that Bones told him he’s more than ready to go. – 7:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Popeye Jones said that he and the team are excited to have Bones back given that Facu was the only healthy ball handler,
Also noted that they could slide Aaron Gordon to the 5 against the Mavs to match faster lineups, though Gordon is still on a minute restriction. – 7:07 PM
Popeye Jones said that he and the team are excited to have Bones back given that Facu was the only healthy ball handler,
Also noted that they could slide Aaron Gordon to the 5 against the Mavs to match faster lineups, though Gordon is still on a minute restriction. – 7:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd mentioned that Josh Green, who he wants to get more minutes, leads the Mavs in plus-minus (+72). “It’s just a stat, but the eye test supports it,” Kidd said.
Mavs’ worst plus-minus? Luka Doncic (-88) – 7:07 PM
Jason Kidd mentioned that Josh Green, who he wants to get more minutes, leads the Mavs in plus-minus (+72). “It’s just a stat, but the eye test supports it,” Kidd said.
Mavs’ worst plus-minus? Luka Doncic (-88) – 7:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd on how Doncic, Hardaway and Kleber fared physically in their first games back from COVID. pic.twitter.com/DYJmkkjocF – 7:04 PM
Kidd on how Doncic, Hardaway and Kleber fared physically in their first games back from COVID. pic.twitter.com/DYJmkkjocF – 7:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“It’s just the nature of the season,” Kidd says of losing Porzingis to COVID a day after getting Doncic back. – 6:57 PM
“It’s just the nature of the season,” Kidd says of losing Porzingis to COVID a day after getting Doncic back. – 6:57 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Feels good to be home 🏠
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/y9OoqnxuFk – 6:48 PM
Feels good to be home 🏠
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/y9OoqnxuFk – 6:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s the Nuggets updated now-six game road trip to end January. Two sets of back-to-backs. Six games in nine days.
Jan. 25 at Detroit
Jan. 26 at Brooklyn
Jan. 28 at New Orleans
Jan. 30 at Milwaukee
Feb. 1 at Minnesota
Feb. 2 at Utah – 6:45 PM
Here’s the Nuggets updated now-six game road trip to end January. Two sets of back-to-backs. Six games in nine days.
Jan. 25 at Detroit
Jan. 26 at Brooklyn
Jan. 28 at New Orleans
Jan. 30 at Milwaukee
Feb. 1 at Minnesota
Feb. 2 at Utah – 6:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Based on the postponements and new schedule, the Nuggets will now have no more than one off day in a row during the month of January.
They also have no more than one off day in a row from March 2nd to April 7th.
I’m worried about the condensed schedule. denverstiffs.com/2022/1/3/22865… – 5:55 PM
Based on the postponements and new schedule, the Nuggets will now have no more than one off day in a row during the month of January.
They also have no more than one off day in a row from March 2nd to April 7th.
I’m worried about the condensed schedule. denverstiffs.com/2022/1/3/22865… – 5:55 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors game at Denver re-scheduled for Monday, March 7 pic.twitter.com/E2TRz4I7XU – 5:46 PM
Warriors game at Denver re-scheduled for Monday, March 7 pic.twitter.com/E2TRz4I7XU – 5:46 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Did to the Brooklyn game being scheduled for 1/26, the Nuggets at New Orleans game has now moved to 1/28 in New Orleans. It’ll be 3 games in 4 nights now for the #Nuggets at the start of that road trip. – 5:32 PM
Did to the Brooklyn game being scheduled for 1/26, the Nuggets at New Orleans game has now moved to 1/28 in New Orleans. It’ll be 3 games in 4 nights now for the #Nuggets at the start of that road trip. – 5:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Sixers have signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day hardship deal after Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brown recently completed a similar 10-day deal with Dallas. – 5:31 PM
The Sixers have signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day hardship deal after Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brown recently completed a similar 10-day deal with Dallas. – 5:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
New #Nets slate. Jan. 9 vs. #Spurs at noon (originally 7:30 pm), Jan. 10 at #Trailblazers – 10 pm (originally Dec. 23), Jan. 26 vs. #Nuggets – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 19), Feb. 17 vs. #Wizards – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 21), Feb. 28 vs. #Raptors – 7:30 pm (originally Jan. 26) – 5:28 PM
New #Nets slate. Jan. 9 vs. #Spurs at noon (originally 7:30 pm), Jan. 10 at #Trailblazers – 10 pm (originally Dec. 23), Jan. 26 vs. #Nuggets – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 19), Feb. 17 vs. #Wizards – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 21), Feb. 28 vs. #Raptors – 7:30 pm (originally Jan. 26) – 5:28 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke: ‘I don’t know (if Ben Simmons worked out this afternoon at WFC).’ Says he was meeting with coaches and didn’t see Simmons. – 5:27 PM
#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke: ‘I don’t know (if Ben Simmons worked out this afternoon at WFC).’ Says he was meeting with coaches and didn’t see Simmons. – 5:27 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
🗓️ Schedule updates 🗓️
The NBA has announced new dates for two of our previously scheduled games.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/GNShnUpXs9 – 5:24 PM
🗓️ Schedule updates 🗓️
The NBA has announced new dates for two of our previously scheduled games.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/GNShnUpXs9 – 5:24 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke on current stretch vs. lesser teams: ‘That’s what makes the #NBA fun … we’ve lost some games we should’ve won.’ – 5:24 PM
#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke on current stretch vs. lesser teams: ‘That’s what makes the #NBA fun … we’ve lost some games we should’ve won.’ – 5:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets will be playing their rescheduled games as follows:
DEN @ BRK on 1/26 at 5:30MST
DEN @ NOP on 1/28 at 7:00MST
GSW @ DEN on 3/7 at 7:00MST pic.twitter.com/B2KT7r9PSC – 5:23 PM
Nuggets will be playing their rescheduled games as follows:
DEN @ BRK on 1/26 at 5:30MST
DEN @ NOP on 1/28 at 7:00MST
GSW @ DEN on 3/7 at 7:00MST pic.twitter.com/B2KT7r9PSC – 5:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle have entered the protocols, and they’ve signed former St. Joe’s star Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship deal. – 5:23 PM
The Sixers say Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle have entered the protocols, and they’ve signed former St. Joe’s star Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship deal. – 5:23 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are out (health and safety protocols) tonight. Danny Green set to return.
Also, Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. via hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are out (health and safety protocols) tonight. Danny Green set to return.
Also, Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. via hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Thybulle and Maxey out for the Sixers vs. Rockets tonight in health and safety protocols. Sixers re-signed Charlie Brown Jr. – 5:22 PM
Thybulle and Maxey out for the Sixers vs. Rockets tonight in health and safety protocols. Sixers re-signed Charlie Brown Jr. – 5:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey ruled out for tonight, both in health and safety protocols.
The team signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey ruled out for tonight, both in health and safety protocols.
The team signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. as a hardship exception, a #Sixers official says – 5:22 PM
The #Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. as a hardship exception, a #Sixers official says – 5:22 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some @Philadelphia 76ers news:
The team has signed Charlie Brown Jr. as a hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
Some @Philadelphia 76ers news:
The team has signed Charlie Brown Jr. as a hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
The #Nuggets postponed game at Brooklyn has been rescheduled for Jan. 26 in New York & the postponed Golden State game has been rescheduled for March 7 at Ball Arena. – 5:20 PM
The #Nuggets postponed game at Brooklyn has been rescheduled for Jan. 26 in New York & the postponed Golden State game has been rescheduled for March 7 at Ball Arena. – 5:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The postponed Warriors-Nuggets game in Denver will now be played on March 7th, extending a 3-game Warriors trip into a 4-gamer. It’ll now be the first night of a back-to-back for them. They get the Clippers at home on March 8th. – 5:19 PM
The postponed Warriors-Nuggets game in Denver will now be played on March 7th, extending a 3-game Warriors trip into a 4-gamer. It’ll now be the first night of a back-to-back for them. They get the Clippers at home on March 8th. – 5:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rescheduled games for Denver:
– Nuggets at Nets is Jan. 26
– Warriors at Nuggets is March 7
– Nuggets at Pelicans is moving from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 – 5:19 PM
Rescheduled games for Denver:
– Nuggets at Nets is Jan. 26
– Warriors at Nuggets is March 7
– Nuggets at Pelicans is moving from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 – 5:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
There’s 3 schedule changes for New Orleans:
– Game at Philly is now Jan. 25
– Home game against Denver now pushed back two days to Jan. 28
– Home game against Boston on Jan. 29 is now pushed back an hour because of the back-to-back created by the Denver game moving pic.twitter.com/FsG1N5yyu1 – 5:19 PM
There’s 3 schedule changes for New Orleans:
– Game at Philly is now Jan. 25
– Home game against Denver now pushed back two days to Jan. 28
– Home game against Boston on Jan. 29 is now pushed back an hour because of the back-to-back created by the Denver game moving pic.twitter.com/FsG1N5yyu1 – 5:19 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 12 3-pointers for the squad tonight?
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ bit.ly/3kjwftV
#MileHighBasketball – 5:05 PM
Over/Under 12 3-pointers for the squad tonight?
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ bit.ly/3kjwftV
#MileHighBasketball – 5:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland should be available for the Nuggets tonight in Dallas as @Michael Singer reported. Austin Rivers (sprained right thumb) and Vlatko Cancar (nasal fracture) are also expected to be available. Zeke Nnaji, Jeff Green and Monte Morris are still in health and safety protocols. – 3:53 PM
Bones Hyland should be available for the Nuggets tonight in Dallas as @Michael Singer reported. Austin Rivers (sprained right thumb) and Vlatko Cancar (nasal fracture) are also expected to be available. Zeke Nnaji, Jeff Green and Monte Morris are still in health and safety protocols. – 3:53 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A very special home stand this week 🐐
@7eleven | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/S8qXAYsrFX – 3:49 PM
A very special home stand this week 🐐
@7eleven | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/S8qXAYsrFX – 3:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
It’s 𝔾𝔸𝕄𝔼 𝔻𝔸𝕐 in Dallas 😤
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/LbCAgvHoRx – 3:05 PM
It’s 𝔾𝔸𝕄𝔼 𝔻𝔸𝕐 in Dallas 😤
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/LbCAgvHoRx – 3:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland is en route to Dallas now and is expected to be available tonight, sources tell @denverpost. – 3:02 PM
Bones Hyland is en route to Dallas now and is expected to be available tonight, sources tell @denverpost. – 3:02 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
In case you need a reminder, RT to vote #NikolaJokic for #NBAAllStar ‼️ pic.twitter.com/GAG1PSEQt6 – 3:00 PM
In case you need a reminder, RT to vote #NikolaJokic for #NBAAllStar ‼️ pic.twitter.com/GAG1PSEQt6 – 3:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA MVP Rankings: Nikola Jokic leads wide-open race; why DeMar DeRozan has slight edge over LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-m… – 2:37 PM
NBA MVP Rankings: Nikola Jokic leads wide-open race; why DeMar DeRozan has slight edge over LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-m… – 2:37 PM