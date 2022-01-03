Onyeka Okongwu: COVID really messed me up

Chris Kirschner: Onyeka Okongwu said “COVID really messed me up.” Okongwu said he experienced pretty much every symptom he could possibly have. He couldn’t work out much at all because of how bad his symptoms were.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Onyeka Okongwu said “COVID really messed me up bad.”
Had trouble breathing and couldn’t sleep some nights, he shared at shootaround in Portland. Said he experienced probably every symptom of COVID.
“Feel better now, feel good now, but that was an experience for sure.” – 2:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks announce the following are expected to join the team in Portland after exiting health and safety protocols: Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright.
Nate McMillan is in health and safety protocols. – 4:47 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright have all exited protocols. – 4:35 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Hawks say Head Coach Nate McMillan today entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Exiting and expected to join the team in Portland: Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright. – 4:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright all out of protocols for Hawks.
But now in protocols: Nate McMillan. – 4:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright have exited protocols.
Nate McMillan entered the protocols. – 4:32 PM
