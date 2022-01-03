Pistons vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (6-28) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (13-13) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022
Detroit Pistons 74, Milwaukee Bucks 67 (Q3 09:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons open the third with a 13-3 run to take a 74-67 lead over the Bucks. Cade’s scored or assisted the last eight points – 9:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham: 12 pts, 2 rebs 6 assts
DET is shooting 53% FG and 44% 3FG. This is the best they’ve played vs. #Bucks in … a while. – 9:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons just ran the weirdest 13-0 run I think I’ve seen in a while.
Lots of #Hoodrat stuff going on tonight. pic.twitter.com/SiApjP5YjT – 9:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons come out hot to start the second half. They were down 64-61 less than three minutes ago. They now lead 74-67. – 9:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey has two quick 3-pointers and DET has regained the lead, 69-67, 10:16 3Q. – 9:23 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Ja Morant has recorded his 7th game with 20 paint points this season, passing Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis for the 2nd-most this season.
Only Giannis Antetokounmpo has more games with 20 paint points. – 9:20 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid is the first 76ers player with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a game since Charles Barkley in 1989.
He is the 2nd player to do that this season, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo on January 1. – 9:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Down by a score at the half.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 14 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST . 3-6 3PT
🔹 @Josh Jackson: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 5-6 FG
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 5-8 FG pic.twitter.com/gf6fFBh5wl – 9:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Maintaining the lead heading into the half. pic.twitter.com/BHkxU8YaLY – 9:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Bucks 64, Pistons 61. Milwaukee closed the quarter with an 18-8 run to take the lead.
Bey: 14 points, 4 rebounds
Josh Jackson: 13 points, 5-6 overall, 3-3 from 3
Lyles: 11 points – 9:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was an entertaining half of basketball. Some good, some ugly from both sides.
Bucks 64, Pistons 61
Bey: 14 points
Josh Jackson: 13 points
Trey Lyles 7 points
Cade Cunningham: 7 points – 9:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Bucks 64, #Pistons 61
Bey: 14 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts
J. Jackson: 13 pts, 2 rebs
Lyles: 11 pts, 3 rebs
Diallo: 7 pts, 4 rebs
Each team is shooting 50% FG; DET is at 40% 3FG. – 9:06 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo are taking over…
It’s a story as old as time (or at least the last two weeks). At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3043886/2022/0… – 9:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks are on an 11-0 run including this Bobby Bucket. pic.twitter.com/RAUowQmMoO – 9:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade just snapped a 13-0 Bucks run with that 3. Milwaukee’s taken control of the game – 9:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday (12) now joins Giannis Antetokounmpo in double digits. #Buck lead 55-53. – 9:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Fiserv Forum played “How We Do” by The Game earlier. The Bucks’ official fan section sung along, but replaced the lyrics to the hook with “Let’s go, let’s go Bucks, let’s go, let’s go Bucks.” That was new – 8:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson have 72 percent of the Pistons’ points against the world champs … and lead by five. – 8:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Pistons have 10 second chance points and lead the #Bucks 53-48. – 8:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey knocks down his third 3, and the Pistons are leading the defending champion Bucks by seven – 8:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Josh Jackson coming out of protocols pic.twitter.com/Tr0ua3Mvab – 8:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Josh Jackson has 10 of his 13 pts in 2Q.
Jackson and Lyles have 17 of DET’s 20 pts in the quarter. – 8:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Josh Jackson just stared down Giannis and pulled a 3, and hit it. He’s got 13 points in eight minutes. – 8:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pistons up 43-40 on the #Bucks with 7:36 to go in the first half. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 15. Middleton/Holiday a combined 10. – 8:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Nets, Bucks, Bulls and Heat end up being the East’s final four, who would you like to face who in the second round?
I think I want Bucks-Heat and Nets-Bulls. Really build up that Bucks-Heat rivalry, and DeMar/LaVine trying to match buckets with the Nets would be awesome. – 8:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Boogie showing the rook a thing or two. 😤 pic.twitter.com/ux8aJAqfqo – 8:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Josh Jackson hits a 3 (he has 10 points), Lyles hits a 3. The Pistons lead the Bucks by 5. – 8:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A smooth jumper at the buzzer?!
What can’t @Giannis Antetokounmpo do? #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/QCl2gmtuzg – 8:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
KILLIAN WITH A DIME THAT JUST LED TO JOSH JACKSON YAMMING ON BOOGIE OMG
(Someone clip that dunk) – 8:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Josh Jackson has initiated hoodrat protocols, with that dunk alone. Sheesh… – 8:43 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
This and this happened to Jordan Nwora in the same game, in case you’re wondering how to teach your children about the circle of life. pic.twitter.com/JqV8IAJaEK – 8:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Keeping it c l o s e after 1.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2-4 FG
🔹 @Josh Jackson: 3 PTS / 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/iTsZ75unQ9 – 8:41 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
A poor shooting quarter from the Bucks (44 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from 3), but they still take a lead on a Giannis Antetokounmpo turnaround J. Bucks up, 30-28, at the end of one.
Advanced Stats:
OffRtg: 115.4
DefRtg: 108.0
Net Rtg: +7.4
ORB%: 14.3%
DRB%: 71.4% – 8:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons played really well in 1Q, but they (like most teams) don’t have an answer for Giannis. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks take a 30-28 lead on the #Pistons after one thanks to a buzzer-beating 17-foot fading jumper from Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had 11 points in the quarter. Saddiq Bey had 11 for Detroit. – 8:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Bucks 30, Pistons 28. Giannis hit a long jumper at the buzzer to give Milwaukee the lead.
Bey: 11 points
Lyles: 4 points
Pistons shot 11-25 overall, 3-10 from 3 – 8:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Giannis with a fadeaway jumper to end the first quarter, giving the Bucks a 30-28 lead over Detroit.
Saddiq Bey: 11 points – 8:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Bucks 30, #Pistons 28 Bey: 11 pts, 2 rebs
Lyles: 4 pts
J. Jackson: 3 pts – 8:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu 3-pointer saved Bulls from lowest-scoring first quarter of season. It remains the season opener, when they trailed Pistons 20-14 after one
Tonight, Magic lead 21-15. Bulls shot 5-22 and missed first eight 3s – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Justin Robinson is listed at 6-1 (listed)
He took a charge from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was always very complimentary of Robinson in his time with the team at the start of the year. – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was T’d up, but everything had stopped as if there were a timeout. – 8:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq’s scored 10 of Detroit’s last 12 points, and the Pistons are leading the Bucks 22-19 with 2:46 to play in the 1st – 8:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey wanna be startin’ hoodrat protocols.
He has 10 pts, including a pair of 3-pointers, and a tough, tough, baseline fadeaway. – 8:26 PM
#Pistons Saddiq Bey wanna be startin’ hoodrat protocols.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Headband Saddiq Bey has extended hoodrat activities to the other side of Lake Michigan. Pistons lead Bucks by 3 and Bey has a game-high 10 points – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
NBA live stats are sometimes just as enjoyable to watch. Apparently it has confused Sandro Mamukelashvili for Pat Connaughton. – 8:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If the Bucks are going to keep shooting this poorly, Detroit might snap its 1,000 game losing streak against Milwaukee. – 8:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Nice vision for #Pistons Cade Cunningham, getting that pass off in the last second for an open 3 for Saddiq Bey. – 8:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 13, Bucks 13 with 6:19 to play in the first. Bey hit a 3 to tie the game – 8:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 13, #Bucks 13, 6:19 1Q
All 5 DET starters have scored
Lyles: 4 pts
Diallo: 2 pts, 3 rebs, 2 fls
DET is shooting 43% FG – 8:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It’s 13-all after that Saddiq Bey 3. Pistons are moving the ball fairly well. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bucks fan section chanting “Brick…City”
Pistons shooting 3-for-10 to open this game. But, the Bucks are also helping with the construction at 3-for-11. – 8:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Not sure if it’s just happenstance, but #Pistons are cutting a lot more than normal, it seems. – 8:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Interesting that Milwaukee is starting with Jrue covering Saddiq. – 8:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This is my first time in Milwaukee, finally checking that box. After four-ish years covering the league, only NBA city I haven’t been to is Orlando pic.twitter.com/FufWuaV2TV – 8:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks “big three” are back together to start, along with Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen in the starting lineup. – 8:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is averaging 33 points, 11.5 rebounds. & 6.5 assists in the last 4 games.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/ZShoH1EhlO – 7:59 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Welcome back to the @Kia Starting 5 @Killian Hayes, @Cade Cunningham, and @Trey Lyles 🤝 pic.twitter.com/PA1Ro6GQUN – 7:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Looking for lucky No. 7 in a row tonight.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/NWcHjpbWrQ – 7:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Trey Lyles will start tonight – 7:43 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/LSBainF0Qv – 6:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s the Nuggets updated now-six game road trip to end January. Two sets of back-to-backs. Six games in nine days.
Jan. 25 at Detroit
Jan. 26 at Brooklyn
Jan. 28 at New Orleans
Jan. 30 at Milwaukee
Feb. 1 at Minnesota
Feb. 2 at Utah – 6:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In the previous meeting with Detroit, the Bucks started the game on a 14-0 run and never looked backed, cruising to a 114-93 win on November 24th.
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/zfPxeb1pLv – 6:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he told the G League guys he’d have them on his team any day. Had praise for Derrick Walton Jr. and Cassius Stanley, called them NBA guys. Also called Cheick Diallo a shot-blocker. – 6:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he told the G League players who went back to the Cruise that he’d have them on his team any day. – 6:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Cade’s play this season: “A typical rookie, ups and downs, but we like his growth and where he is right now.” Said Detroit’s win-loss record doesn’t indicate where Cade is now. – 6:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said the six players who got out of protocols will play tonight. Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saben Lee, Josh Jackson, Rodney McGruder and Trey Lyles, for those keeping count – 6:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says the players coming out of protocols will be available to play tonight at #Bucks. – 6:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said that Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saben Lee, Rodney McGruder, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson will all be available tonight against the Bucks. All were out due to healthy and safety protocols for the past week-ish. – 6:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In other injury news, the Spurs have upgraded Bates-Diop (tight hamstring) to questionable after he sat out Saturday’s loss at Detroit. – 6:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Quin Snyder says Draymond deserves MVP consideration. An appreciative Green: “I’m not going to make an MVP case stacking my numbers against Steph Curry, Kevin Durant or Giannis. But the way I impact the game… impact winning, there is something to be said” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:47 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls will now host Det. Jan. 11, after the Dec. 14 game was postponed, the Jan. 26 game with OKC was moved to Jan. 24, the Dec. 22 game with Tor. will now be Jan. 26, the Dec. 16 game that was postponed in Tor will be on Feb. 3, and the Jan. 24 game in Atl will now be on Mar. 3 – 5:42 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The NBA has announced make-up dates: Bulls host
Detroit Jan. 11 ( 4 games in 5 nights- Pistons/Nets-b/b. Home with Golden St.@Bst).
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo rolled his surgically repaired ankle during warmups on Jan. 1, but the foot/ankle are strong. The belief is he will back in a few weeks. – 5:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
NBA announces that it has rescheduled the #Pistons matchup against the #Bulls that was postponed last month.
DET at CHI: Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
PHX at DET: Jan. 16, 1 p.m. – 5:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
NBA moved around 11 games to help with postponements, which includes the Suns’ game on Jan. 12 in Detroit. That’s now at 11a on Jan. 16 as the first game of a B2B instead of the second. A better break in the schedule IMO. Get done early and head to San Antonio in the afternoon. – 5:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns at #Pistons rescheduled for Jan. 16. pic.twitter.com/WjpLGt4nXz – 5:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons-Bulls game that was postponed and initially scheduled for Dec. 14 will now be played next Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Chicago.
The Pistons’ home game against the Suns initially scheduled for Jan. 12 will now be played on Jan. 16 at 1 pm – 5:22 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
SCHEDULE UPDATE: The Suns’ upcoming game at Detroit (previously scheduled for 1/12) will now be played on 1/16 with tip at 11am MT. pic.twitter.com/UG8X6jnfA7 – 5:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns’ upcoming game against the Pistons, previously scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, is now scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. ET – 5:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Coming to you tonight from the other side of Lake Michigan.
@BallySportsDET | 8:00PM ET pic.twitter.com/eFsk1dlJRW – 5:00 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
By the numbers the Bucks have played the easiest schedule in the league (even though injuries have made it not feel as such). It does start to turn in 2022 but it really doesn’t come until March – 4:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A week of wins means plenty of great plays. 🔥
Plays of the Week presented by @BMOHarrisBank. pic.twitter.com/qM6RFQV9OC – 4:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🧪 Building chemistry in Milwaukee 🧪 pic.twitter.com/lsrQw4Tm9M – 4:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After back-to-back losses, ESPN drops the Nets from 3rd to 6th in their NBA Power Rankings behind:
1. Warriors
2. Suns
3. Bulls
4. Jazz
5. Bucks – 4:00 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Potential for eventful days at the United Center next week. #Bulls could host Nets with Kyrie on 1/12 and Warriors with Klay on 1/14.
Golden State is on a back to back, playing in Milwaukee on Thu, so it’s possible Thompson won’t play in one of those if he is back. – 3:46 PM
Potential for eventful days at the United Center next week. #Bulls could host Nets with Kyrie on 1/12 and Warriors with Klay on 1/14.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“While Pistons are happy with what [Jerami] Grant provides both on and off the court to the organization, the franchise is currently in the business of capitalizing on its small asset pool of which Grant takes up the most real estate.” 👀
theathletic.com/3047385/2022/0… – 3:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
King Buck takes on the 414 in our new Milwaukee Originals tee.
Score yours today: https://t.co/NVy3qChLgp pic.twitter.com/jzdArvXflJ – 3:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Man, if the Bulls are willing to give up Pat Williams for a win-now forward, if I were the Pistons or Kings, I’d be asking myself what else I can include with Barnes/Grant to ensure I get him rather than the other team. Guys like Williams are almost never moved for non-stars. – 2:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Share a pic of you and your favorite #Pistons fan for our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/d10xWFDOGD pic.twitter.com/jtbT1afedG – 2:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The @BMOHarrisBank Custom Cap Series tips off Wednesday with our first cap giveaway designed by @olskool888!! pic.twitter.com/3ykUvxbqFN – 2:03 PM
