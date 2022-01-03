Rajon Rondo officially traded to Cleveland

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cavaliers acquire Rajon Rondo from Lakers in 3-team trade sportando.basketball/en/cavaliers-a… – 1:43 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs make it official, acquire G Rajon Rondo from Lakers in three-team deal including the Knicks. Rondo, a 2-time NBA champ, 4-time All-Star and 4-time All Defensive team performer during 16-yr career, played in 18 gms with LAL this year.
Full release: https://t.co/oIZhrASvAa pic.twitter.com/JTEnf2K2vb – 1:08 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made the signing of Rajon Rondo official. He will wear No. 1.
nba.com/cavaliers/rele… – 1:07 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
It’s officially official. Rajon Rondo is no longer a part of the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/EtBp5zKm1c – 1:07 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Like this trade for @Rajon Rondo and the Cavaliers. Gets the veteran to a place where they really need him and he can have a great influence on their young players. pic.twitter.com/MBfDZkWX9a – 1:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers-Cavs-Knicks trade is official. Rajon Rondo is no longer with LAL. pic.twitter.com/C7HIzgtf7w – 1:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have officially announced their three-way trade with the Cavs and Knicks. Rajon Rondo is out, creating a roster space. pic.twitter.com/ebbsTkYz9N – 1:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers have completed the Rajon Rondo-to-Cleveland trade: pic.twitter.com/Fqg8CdsJ7b – 1:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rajon Rondo trade grades: Lakers clear roster spot; Cavs replace Ricky Rubio; Knicks make it three-team deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/rajon… – 12:24 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
League source confirms that the deal bringing Lakers guard Rajon Rondo to the #Cavs is now a three-team trade that will sends the Cavs’ Denzel Valentine to the NY Knicks – 11:33 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Sources confirm Knicks have acquired Denzel Valentine as part of 3-team deal that sends Rajon Rondo from LA to Cleveland. Valentine has $500,000 of his 2021-22 salary guaranteed. His full 2021-22 salary ($1,940,000) becomes guaranteed on Jan. 10. First reported by The Athletic. – 11:32 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing trading Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks as part of what is now a three-team deal sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:10 AM
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: The Knicks have cut Wayne Selden, league sources tell The Athletic. Knicks had to make room for Denzel Valentine to complete the trade with the Lakers and Cavaliers. -via Twitter @FredKatz / January 3, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks are acquiring Denzel Valentine in a three-way deal with Lakers and Cavs for $1.1M, two draft-rights players for the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie, sources tell ESPN. Knicks will make a decision today on keeping Valentine or providing him opportunity to sign elsewhere. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 3, 2022
