Rockets to suspend Kevin Porter, Christian Wood

The Houston Rockets are suspending Kevin Porter Jr., and Christian Wood for Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, disciplining both for poor behavior surrounding Saturday’s loss to Denver, sources told ESPN.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
“(Wood) was late to pregame warmups and came off the bench to start the game, but he informed coaches at halftime that he had no desire to play in the 2nd half, sources said.”
“(Wood) was late to pregame warmups and came off the bench to start the game, but he informed coaches at halftime that he had no desire to play in the 2nd half, sources said.”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood for behavior in loss to Nuggets, per report
Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood for behavior in loss to Nuggets, per report
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood for one game houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 12:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story with @Tim MacMahon on Rockets suspending Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood vs. Sixers tonight: es.pn/3pR799e – 12:14 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: The Houston Rockets are suspending Kevin Porter Jr., and Christian Wood for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, disciplining both for poor behavior surrounding Saturday’s loss to Denver. – 12:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets face key decisions on Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood ift.tt/3sR4TAt – 6:18 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Antonio Brown and Kevin Porter Jr. are really feeling their emotions in 2022. Tom Brady has some damage control to do. Not sure what Rockets wind up doing with KPJ.. – 3:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kevin Porter Jr & Antonio Brown right now pic.twitter.com/JgBV4mnkjB – 3:23 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Kevin Porter Jr. is no longer Cavs’ problem, and that was a good thing the moment they moved him! Wish him best, but gonna have to change some things and grow up – 12:14 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr have gotten all the headlines after last night, but Jalen Green was the Rockets best player in that game, and he was able to play great on the second night of a back-to-back after missing a month with a hamstring strain – 11:56 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
For the second time in 12 months, Kevin Porter Jr. was involved in an altercation with a team decision-maker that escalated to objects being thrown. This time, it was assistant coach John Lucas.
For the second time in 12 months, Kevin Porter Jr. was involved in an altercation with a team decision-maker that escalated to objects being thrown. This time, it was assistant coach John Lucas.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly left arena at half after “heated” argument with coach
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly left arena at half after “heated” argument with coach
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. leaves arena after halftime confrontation with assistant coach Lucas
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. leaves arena after halftime confrontation with assistant coach Lucas
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. leaves Toyota Center after halftime quarrel ift.tt/3eHFD7z – 2:18 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Christian Wood benched for start of Rockets-Nuggets game for violating team rule ift.tt/3FMjiBR – 2:18 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Full details on events involving Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and center Christian Wood after assistant coach John Lucas calls out players: theathletic.com/news/rockets-k… – 1:00 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Wrote earlier this season on the tough-love dynamic between assistant coach John Lucas and the Rockets’ young players, particularly Kevin Porter Jr. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:35 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. leaves Toyota Center after halftime quarrel houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 12:25 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story with @Tim MacMahon on Houston’s Kevin Porter Jr., leaving arena early after halftime blowup with assistant coach: es.pn/3mJjfz9 – 12:22 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
You almost forget that there was a game earlier this year where Christian Wood refused to shoot for like a half after complaining about touches the night before. – 12:21 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: After Rockets assistant John Lucas called out multiple players including Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood at halftime tonight vs. Nuggets, Porter had a heated exchange with Lucas, threw an object and promptly left the arena – and Wood refused to sub into second half. – 12:06 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Kevin Porter Jr. is eligible to negotiate a big contract extension this offseason. There’s more to learn about what happened but straight up leaving the arena at halftime? That’s the kind of thing that could cost him millions. – 12:03 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. lost his temper during a heated halftime discussion and didn’t return to the court, leaving the Toyota Center during the second half of tonight’s loss to the Nuggets, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski and me.
Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. lost his temper during a heated halftime discussion and didn’t return to the court, leaving the Toyota Center during the second half of tonight’s loss to the Nuggets, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski and me.
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We don’t have all the details of what happened, but my too-soon feeling on it: Breaking a team rule isn’t necessarily a strike against Christian Wood. His poor play/response to being benched for it is. Leadership includes taking responsibility. – 11:14 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas said Kevin Porter Jr didn’t play in the 2nd half b/c they were evaluating that leg again. Porter’s left thigh contusion was the issue again. – 11:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas on Christian Wood : “He broke a team rule, so I decided not to start him. ‘Coaches decision” to not play him in the 2nd half.” @SportsTalk790 – 10:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood broke a team so he did not start. Silas said Wood did not play in the second half because of a “coach’s decision.” – 10:58 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas on Christian Wood:
Stephen Silas on Christian Wood:
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Christian Wood broke a team rule and the plan was not to start him and then he decided not to play him after halftime – 10:58 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas said Christian Wood broke a team rule, which kept him out of the starting lineup. It was a coach’s decision to keep him out in the second half. – 10:57 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas: Christian Wood did not start due to breaking a team rule. He won’t go into details. – 10:57 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Such a weird day:
• Eric Gordon (groin) out
• Alperen Sengun (ankle) out at least a week
• Christian Wood mysteriously benched (disciplinary move?), not an option in second half
Such a weird day:
• Eric Gordon (groin) out
• Alperen Sengun (ankle) out at least a week
• Christian Wood mysteriously benched (disciplinary move?), not an option in second half
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Porter Jr.’s left thigh is being evaluated. He is questionable to return. He missed 12 straight games with the left thigh contusion. – 9:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr.’s left thigh is being evaluated, Rockets said. He was listed as probable with the issue he has had much of the season. – 9:58 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets say Kevin Porter Jr is questionable to return tonight (Left thigh) – 9:57 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
For those wondering- Christian Wood is on the Rockets bench, Kevin Porter Jr is not – 9:51 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Usman Garuba checks in at center for Daniel Theis. Not Christian Wood, who was 0-4 in the first half.
Usman Garuba checks in at center for Daniel Theis. Not Christian Wood, who was 0-4 in the first half.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Usman Garuba, who is not Christian Wood, checking in midway through the third quarter for Theis. – 9:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Usman Garuba will check in ahead of Christian Wood in the second half – 9:45 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
During the 2ndQ under the Nuggets basket, Kevin Porter Jr looked like he tweaked something with his leg, did not come out of the game, but now did not start the second half, Brooks gets the call instead. #Rockets – 9:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Armoni Brooks starting the second half instead of Kevin Porter Jr. Wood again not starting the half. – 9:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Facu nutmegs Christian Wood, who got benched tonight because he can’t handle Jokić. Not a great day for Christian Wood. – 8:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
First bench appearance in 76 games as a Rocket for Christian Wood – 8:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Tonight is Christian Wood’s 76th game with the #Rockets – he’s coming off the bench for the 1st time. He’s checked in at the 2:50 mark of 1stQ, Hou up 26-18 – 8:31 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Rockets broadcast doesn’t know either why Christian Wood isn’t starting. No one is talking about that just yet. – 8:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood has started every game he’s appeared in since joining the Rockets – 8:06 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
As I noted earlier, #Rockets Christian Wood was on the court before the game, and has now joined the team for pregame, pre-tipoff warmups … – 8:01 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
There is no word on why Christian Wood is not in the starting lineup tonight or if he is available – 7:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr
David Nwaba
Jae’Sean Tate
Rockets starters
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr
David Nwaba
Jae’Sean Tate
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Popeye Jones on defending Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green:
Popeye Jones on defending Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green:
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I tried to get Stephen Silas to tip his hand on how the absence of Alperen Sengun will impact how the Rockets handle Nikola Jokic, but he didn’t take the bait.
I tried to get Stephen Silas to tip his hand on how the absence of Alperen Sengun will impact how the Rockets handle Nikola Jokic, but he didn’t take the bait.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets have ruled out Alperen Sengun from tonight’s game against the Nuggets with a right ankle sprain. Eric Gordon is doubtful (right groin tightness), while Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr are probable. No change with the players currently in health and safety protocols – 2:52 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Charlotte fan hit by errant Christian Wood pass wants direct apology sports.yahoo.com/charlotte-fan-… via @Yahoo
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Christian Wood: “I think the referees got into our head a little bit.” – 10:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. hit with a technical foul after Lowry drew a foul on him, his third. Heat up 14. Butler doing pretty much whatever he pleases. – 8:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. diving after a loose ball seemed to impress Jimmy Butler, who rushed over to help him up. Takes one to know one, I guess. – 7:18 PM
Porter Jr., and Wood traveled with the Rockets to Philadelphia on Sunday, but coach Stephen Silas made the decision to sit out both players after separate episodes involving the two players, sources said. Neither Porter or Wood played in the second half of the Rockets’ loss to the Nuggets, which included Porter leaving the arena after a halftime locker room confrontation with assistant coach John Lucas, sources said. -via ESPN / January 3, 2022
Porter has well-documented anger-management issues — which the team believes he’s made progress on — but those surfaced again Saturday and ultimately drove him to leave the arena instead of rejoining the team for the second half, sources said. -via ESPN / January 3, 2022