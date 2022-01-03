Rockets vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-27) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022
Houston Rockets 41, Philadelphia 76ers 50 (Q2 07:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Isaiah Joe in his 6 minutes tonight thus far…
9 PTS / 3-4 fg / 2-3 3fg – 7:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Drummond in, Tate moves over to defend Harris. Nwaba on Drummond. – 7:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
Rockets: 30
Sixers: 34
@Kroger | #Rockets
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Things @Joel Embiid did in the first quarter tonight ⬇️
RT to vote Joel to #NBAAllStar
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 34, Rockets 30 at the end of the first. Rockets hanging around despite going just 7-of-23 from the floor because they went 13-of-16 from the FT line. Embiid with 13-5-4 and played the whole period. Korkmaz with 9 on 3-of-5 from deep. – 7:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sixers 34, Rockets 30 after 1. Rockets fortunate it is that close. They have made 7 of 23 shots (30.4 %;) Sixers are 12 of 24. Rockets 3 of 10 on 3s; Sixers 5 of 10. Rockets kept it tight from the line. They shoot more fts than any team. Lately, they have started making them. – 7:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
We got a super whistle happy crew tonight. Rockets just shot 16 free throws in the first quarter. – 7:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid had a few unfortunate misses with deep position on one possession, but he has been lights out otherwise. Good things happen when he runs the floor – 7:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
“Joel Embiid, pushing the ball in transition” has been one of the most enjoyable things about this Sixers season. – 7:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid had struggled finishing to start this game, but he just Euro-ed his way to a layup and then a monster one-handed dunk on back-to-back possessions. He also already has 5 boards and 2 assists. Sixers lead 22-17 late in the first quarter. – 7:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Tate checking out at the first Rockets’ sub, plan seems to be to have Tate match up with Drummond. – 7:29 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Theis picks up his 2nd foul with 4:28 remaining in the first quarter. This is where it gets interesting, as the Rockets truly don’t have a true back-up five available tonight. – 7:28 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tate taking it to the paint! 😤
RT to vote for @o_tate_! #NBAAllStar
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Surprised the #Rockets aren’t double-teaming Joel Embiid faster. #Sixers – 7:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Usman Garuba in NBA’s health and safety protocols ift.tt/3JCw9ss – 7:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets sending double-team help against Embiid earlier and more often than their usual against top centers. – 7:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Shake Milton is a quick sub for Seth Curry, who just picked up his second foul. – 7:17 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Tobias Harris had absolutely no chance to defend the first step of Jalen Green. – 7:16 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Back in the studio for this road trip. Rockets/Sixers now on @ATTSportsNetSW. pic.twitter.com/PI4NTvQzXR – 7:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ 6-8 and shorter team tonight looks tiny next to Joel Embiid. Actually, they look small next to official Kevin Cutler. – 7:10 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Curious, because it’s being used in this situation by some news outlets, would you label Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood “star players”? – 7:10 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
first Sixers basketball of 2022 🔜.
📱 @Socios
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
pregame mood 😌
what song is @Josh Christopher singing?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
#Rockets starters
Eric Gordon
Jalen Green
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Daniel Theis – 6:33 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs Philly: Mathews, Tate, Green, Gordon and Theis. – 6:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Theis, Green, Gordon.
Sixers starters: Green, Harris, Embiid, Korkmaz Curry. – 6:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Seth Curry
🏀 @RothmanOrtho
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Usman Garuba enters health and safety protocols. Unfortunate. This was a good opportunity for him to play tonight with Christian Wood suspended. – 6:12 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Usman Garuba has entered health & safety protocols, per Rockets PR. – 6:06 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
neutrals on neutrals 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Usman Garuba in NBA’s health and safety protocols houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:55 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Here is Stephen Silas’ full answer when @BigSargeSportz asked how Kevin Porter Jr can learn from this situation pic.twitter.com/1RlHXw0L6O – 5:54 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Early indication is that Thybulle had an inconclusive test, so quick return could be possible, but tough break for Maxey, who was starting to find his footing next to Embiid phillyvoice.com/sixers-tyrese-… – 5:52 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Stephen Silas on Kevin Porter Jr.: “He crossed the line. He’ll be back. And we’ll still love him. We’ll still grow with him. And everything will be okay.” #Rockets – 5:50 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
More Silas on Kevin Porter Jr: “We knew he had a past before he came here, but we hold everybody accountable to what they do. He crossed the line and he’ll be back, and we’ll still love him, and we’ll still grow with him and everything will be ok.” – 5:49 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
My guess is the #Sixers‘ starting lineup tonight: Curry, Milton, Green, Harris and Embiid, with no Maxey or Thybulle. – 5:47 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas was asked specifically about Kevin Porter Jr. He was not asked a specific question about Christian Wood, hence a Porter quote and no Wood quote – 5:45 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Tonight, the #Sixers started a stretch with four of six games at home. Those foes were a combined 78-142 going into Monday, with the lone road dates against the 7-30 Magic on Wednesday and a rescheduled date vs. Houston next Monday. #76ers – 5:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas on Kevin Porter Jr: He’s emotional. He’s a competitor. He’s a good kid. He owns up to his mistakes after he makes them.”
Silas called this a “bump in the road” – 5:38 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Stephen Silas says he hopes “everybody grows” from the incidents that happened with Porter Jr. and Christian Wood. Says everybody knows, “what lines can be crossed and what lines can’t.” – 5:35 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Sixers Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey are now in the health and safety protocols & are OUT for tonight’s game vs #Rockets – 5:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says the suspensions of Kevin Porter Jr and Christian Wood are different circumstances – 5:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Matisse Thybulle and now Tyrese Maxey have been ruled out for tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Danny Green will start in his first game back from protocols, and it’s fair to assume Shake Milton will have a big role tonight as well. – 5:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Sixers have signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day hardship deal after Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brown recently completed a similar 10-day deal with Dallas. – 5:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
The PPD 76ers vs. Pelicans game has been rescheduled for Tues. Jan 25th at 7pm.
All previously purchased tickets and prepaid parking will be valid for the rescheduled game date.
In addition, the 76ers @ Rockets game on Mon, Jan 24th has been rescheduled for Mon, Jan 10th @ 8pm. pic.twitter.com/U9nW8kxG7Y – 5:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke: ‘I don’t know (if Ben Simmons worked out this afternoon at WFC).’ Says he was meeting with coaches and didn’t see Simmons. – 5:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Also, Matisse Thybulle has been ruled out for tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. The #sixers signed 👇 to a 10-day hardship exception. pic.twitter.com/iACosRd8Xz – 5:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle have entered the protocols, and they’ve signed former St. Joe’s star Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship deal. – 5:23 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are out (health and safety protocols) tonight. Danny Green set to return.
Also, Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. via hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Thybulle and Maxey out for the Sixers vs. Rockets tonight in health and safety protocols. Sixers re-signed Charlie Brown Jr. – 5:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey ruled out for tonight, both in health and safety protocols.
The team signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey and Thybulle are out tonight (health and safety protocols) – 5:21 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are ruled out tonight as they are in the health and safety protocol #Sixers – 5:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The Spurs’ Dec. 29 game with Miami that was postponed due to the Heat lacking the 8 required players has been moved to Feb. 3, the NBA & the Spurs have announced.
The rescheduled contest will start at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. The Spurs will host Houston on Feb. 4. – 5:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets vs. Sixers tonight will have a rematch next Monday in Toyota Center. Was rescheduled from Jan. 24 because of the revised schedules to make up for postponed games around the league. – 5:21 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The NBA has announced a slate of postponements.
The @Philadelphia 76ers updates are:
76ers @ Rockets – next Monday, 1/10/22, 8:00 PM ET (previously was 1/24).
76ers vs. Pelicans – 1/25/22, 7:00 PM ET (previously was 12/19). pic.twitter.com/7m7P2MgOIM – 5:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🚨🗓 As part of the rescheduling of postponed games around the league, our home game vs. Philadelphia originally set for Monday, Jan. 24 has been moved up to Monday, Jan. 10.
Tipoff remains at 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/J0KfPW34gG – 5:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets announce their home game against the Sixers on January 24 has been moved to next Monday, January 10 as the league shuffles its schedule. Tip off will be at 7, and it will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Rockets – 5:20 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Houston Rockets home game vs. Philadelphia originally set for Monday, Jan. 24 has been moved up to Monday, Jan. 10 – 5:18 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA just announced a host of schedule changes related to recent game postponements. One #Rockets game was also rescheduled b/c of these changes.
– Sixers at #Rockets now on Mon, Jan. 10 (was scheduled for Jan. 24) – 5:17 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Hearing rumblings Ben Simmons is in the building. Unclear if he’s working out, getting treatment or something else. – 4:37 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
new year. same grind.
new year. same grind.
🎥The Grind, hydrated by @BioSteelSports 💪
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood for 1 game ift.tt/3HxcwAd – 4:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood vs. 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/03/rep… – 4:06 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
back on road. see you soon, @Philadelphia 76ers! 👋
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/H04Avtqgr5 – 4:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
First #Sixers home game of 2022 starts in a little over three hours. They host the shorthanded #Rockets tonight. pic.twitter.com/Vm5FiC2btJ – 3:54 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Background on the complexities of Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and the tough love from John Lucas:
nba.com/news/the-man-t… – 3:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Kyrie’s return, tweaks to the Rondo trade, Rockets troubles, Grizzlies transactions, Warriors transactions and more. We cracked 13K in subscribers. Join the fun below as we push towards 15K next!
youtu.be/vacPIxKg1mc – 3:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 44 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a win over the Warriors.
It was the last of five straight games in which Harden recorded at least 40p/5a, tied with Allen Iverson for the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/RFZ1Ko3OUn – 3:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Rockets vs. #Sixers injury report: pic.twitter.com/j8JpCaKJmD – 1:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🔢🏀 The #Rockets & @ChevronHouston have teamed up to take part in @NBAMathHoops. An exciting, basketball-themed online board game to teach fundamental math skills to students through the game of basketball.
Houston-area educators ➡️ Register Now: https://t.co/p6hvyHIqhy pic.twitter.com/pk0fgZOtxz – 1:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After the Philadelphia Eagles beat the WFT yesterday to go 2-0 against them this season and reiterate what a trash franchise Daniel Snyder’s organization remains in every way, my thought naturally went to this classic photo of huge Birds fan @Tony Jones. pic.twitter.com/U7siHWh2ES – 1:24 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1989, the @Utah Jazz‘s John Stockton had 26 points, 24 assists, and six steals in a loss to the Rockets.
Since the NBA started tracking steals in 1973-74, Stockton and Phil Ford are the only players to record at least 25p/20a/5s in a game. pic.twitter.com/YYaxc8GMrf – 1:01 PM
