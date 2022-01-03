Timberwolves vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (18-18) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 24, Los Angeles Clippers 15 (Q1 02:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Great start for the Wolves. Naz Reid is everywhere, Josh Okogie swatting shots, getting out in transition – 10:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said pregame that he needed to do a better job of blending lineups so as to get offense to sustain when they go to the bench.
Chris Finch said pregame that he needed to do a better job of blending lineups so as to get offense to sustain when they go to the bench.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
A day after I asked Naz Reid about his shooting struggles at shootaround, he has gone 14 of his last 21. Yes, I’m saying I’m solely responsible for this turnaround. – 10:56 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The Force is strong with this Mann.
The Force is strong with this Mann.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
attack mode
attack mode
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Josh Okogie, who hasn’t seen much time of late, getting ready to check in. – 10:54 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
A night after committing 24 turnovers, Timberwolves with 3 in the first six minutes which would put them on pace for (checks notes) … 24. – 10:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We already got through six minutes without a stoppage. Clippers lead 13-12 despite allowing 54.5% FGs to Timberwolves and getting outrebounded.
We already got through six minutes without a stoppage. Clippers lead 13-12 despite allowing 54.5% FGs to Timberwolves and getting outrebounded.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
First three buckets of the game tonight go to Naz Reid — all generated by middle pick and roll
1st bucket: pick and pop, catches then pumps and goes to rim
2nd bucket: pick and roll for a dunk
First three buckets of the game tonight go to Naz Reid — all generated by middle pick and roll
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
picking up where he left off
picking up where he left off
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Patrick Beverley scores, and now Reggie Jackson is too small 😂 – 10:47 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Locked in.🔒
Locked in.🔒
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That rolling dunk Naz Reid got from Bev… he must have hit the Lakers with that three times last night – 10:44 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Decent chance for the Timberwolves to actually get a win tonight with the Clippers down so many people. Grab some coffee and stay up late! – 10:40 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
May the Force be with you, #ClipperNation. pic.twitter.com/CmZ4W5A4S1 – 10:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The need to know for tonight’s meeting.
The need to know for tonight’s meeting.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wow. The Brooklyn Nets getting smacked at home by Memphis. After inexcusably losing to the Clippers. Amazing – 9:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Nash and Kevin Durant weren’t happy after the Clippers loss and I can’t imagine this one is going to improve their moods any. – 9:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Clippers
Beasley over 17.5 pts
– Without KAT/DLo, a near-lock to be in this range
Bledsoe over 14.5 pts
– Looked great last game, scored 15+ in 5 of last 6
Ibaka under 8.5 pts
– Really unimpressive lately
Jackson over 2.0 made FTs
– Wolves foul a lot – 9:21 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Chris Finch’s perspective on the Clippers: “We’re all in this tough patch-it-together — regardless of the record, they’ve played some good basketball, the last games I’ve checked out.” – 9:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brian Shaw will wait on Minnesota starting lineup before announcing his own
Brian Shaw will wait on Minnesota starting lineup before announcing his own
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nico won’t play, Jay Scrubb will — acting coach Brian Shaw says. – 8:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nico Batum will not play tonight but Jay Scrubb will, per Brian Shaw – 8:45 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The Grizzlies have knocked down 4 threes in the 1st qtr and there is still 5 min left 👀 – 7:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant with an early candidate for play of the night, hunting down Minnesota’s Jarrett Culver for a chasedown block that led to a James Johnson transition 3. – 7:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No Zubac or Hartenstein for the Clippers tonight — so another small frontcourt against the Wolves.
The available Clippers bigs will be: Ibaka, Morris and maybe Batum (who is listed as questionable).
Other small ball options the Clippers used last game: Winslow, Gabriel, Ennis. – 7:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from Barclays Center. I just had an oatmeal raisin cookie. I’m game-ready. Nets-Grizzlies tip in a bit. First game for the Nets since that ugly Clippers loss and the last before Kyrie Irving returns. Memphis has eight replacement players. Updates to come. – 7:20 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
After covering the Timberwolves I finally got to check out the Carole King and James Taylor concert doc. Excellent. (surprise coming from me) Captured how good Carole is at communicating the emotion in her songs as well as any other live performances of hers out there. – 7:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s the Nuggets updated now-six game road trip to end January. Two sets of back-to-backs. Six games in nine days.
Jan. 25 at Detroit
Jan. 26 at Brooklyn
Jan. 28 at New Orleans
Jan. 30 at Milwaukee
Feb. 1 at Minnesota
Feb. 2 at Utah – 6:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
▪️@Eric Bledsoe recorded 27 points, shooting 66.7% from the field.
▪️@Terance Mann shot 58.3% from the field.
▪️@coffeyshop_ posted 14 points, shooting 60.0% from deep.
📼 Clippers CourtVision powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/Ji8G5Ui957 – 6:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
vote N:OW to see @D’Angelo Russell at #NBAAllStar
vote N:OW to see @D’Angelo Russell at #NBAAllStar
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The postponed Warriors-Nuggets game in Denver will now be played on March 7th, extending a 3-game Warriors trip into a 4-gamer. It’ll now be the first night of a back-to-back for them. They get the Clippers at home on March 8th. – 5:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The value of Jarred Vanderbilt + Nate Knight as offensive rebounders is not how much they individually rebound; it’s about how *the team* rebounds when they’re on the floor.
Wolves grab 33.3% of their own misses when Vando is on, 31.3% when Knight is on (98th + 94th percentile). – 5:09 PM
The value of Jarred Vanderbilt + Nate Knight as offensive rebounders is not how much they individually rebound; it’s about how *the team* rebounds when they’re on the floor.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves turned the ball over on 24.2% of their possessions last night — their highest turnover frequency game of the season.
The next highest turnover frequency game was against the Clippers on 11/5 (23.1%).
D’Angelo Russell missed both of those games. – 4:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
don’t blink when A1 is on the court.
don’t blink when A1 is on the court.
