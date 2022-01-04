Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Monta Ellis and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
James Harden No. 56 in steals now
Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 1,410 steals. He’s now 18 away from Tim Hardaway
Mike Conley No. 61 in assists now
Moved ahead of Kenny Anderson with 5,197 assists. He’s now 20 away from Norm Van Lier
Kyle Lowry No. 71 in steals now
Moved ahead of TR Dunn with 1,317 steals. He’s now 5 away from Paul Millsap
Tim Hardaway Jr No. 74 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins with 1,227 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from DJ Augustin
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 88 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Wesley Person and Steve Smith with 1,153 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jameer Nelson
Jrue Holiday No. 88 in steals now
Moved ahead of Dirk Nowitzki with 1,211 steals. He’s now tied with Mitch Richmond
Kevin Durant No. 98 in blocks now
Moved ahead of LeBron James with 1,014 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Andre Drummond
Nikola Vucevic No. 101 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Dan Roundfield with 7,253 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Jermaine O’Neal
Jrue Holiday No. 102 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Maurice Williams with 1,095 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye
Rudy Gobert No. 126 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Tom Chambers and Tom Meschery with 6,708 rebounds. He’s now 42 away from Tree Rollins
Zach LaVine No. 148 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Michael Adams with 951 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Raja Bell
DeMarcus Cousins No. 148 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Mike Gminski with 6,482 rebounds. He’s now 26 away from Willie Naulls
Draymond Green No. 150 in assists now
Moved ahead of Dirk Nowitzki, Elgin Baylor and Derrick Rose with 3,659 assists. He’s now 5 away from Latrell Sprewell
DeMar DeRozan No. 166 in assists now
Moved ahead of Archie Clark with 3,499 assists. He’s now 26 away from Anfernee Hardaway and Ricky Sobers
Jonas Valanciunas No. 168 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Paul Arizin with 6,132 rebounds. He’s now 22 away from Grant Long
Blake Griffin No. 168 in points now
Moved ahead of Eddie Jones with 14,157 points. He’s now 75 away from Tom Van Arsdale
Eric Bledsoe No. 169 in assists now
Moved ahead of Steve Francis with 3,475 assists. He’s now 13 away from Jack Sikma
Bradley Beal No. 175 in points now
Moved ahead of Manu Ginobili, David West and Fred Brown with 14,046 points. He’s now 7 away from Dave DeBusschere and Jerry Lucas
Draymond Green No. 176 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Michael Olowokandi with 701 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Billy Paultz
Kevin Durant No. 179 in steals now
Moved ahead of Foots Walker with 993 steals. He’s now 2 away from Jason Richardson
Donovan Mitchell No. 181 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Devin Harris with 837 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Eric Bledsoe
Terry Rozier No. 192 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Anthony Morrow, Doug Christie and Rex Chapman with 809 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Nate Robinson
Ben McLemore No. 207 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mario Chalmers with 756 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from Jamal Mashburn
Andrew Wiggins No. 209 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tracy Murray with 754 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mario Chalmers
Andre Drummond No. 213 in steals now
Moved ahead of Allen Leavell with 930 steals. He’s now 1 away from Darrell Griffith
Davis Bertans No. 223 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva, Brandon Knight and Keith Bogans with 717 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Marcus Smart
DeMarcus Cousins No. 237 in points now
Moved ahead of Mike Newlin with 12,511 points. He’s now 3 away from Marc Gasol
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.22
2. Stephen Curry: 14.42
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.31
4. Kevin Durant: 14.03
5. Trae Young: 13.62
6. LeBron James: 13.35
7. Donovan Mitchell: 13.07
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.83 pic.twitter.com/h8E7VwW0Q9 – 10:40 AM
Jazz Game Rewind- Mitchell and Conley Push Jazz Over Pelicans – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/jazz-game… – 10:13 AM
The last pair of teammates to both rank in the top-5 in total points in the 4th quarter in a season was Kevin Garnett and Sam Cassell in 2003-04 with Minnesota. – 10:06 AM
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
* Jazz win on the road again
* Rudy Gobert expanded defense on display
* Different perspective from TV to Arena
* Guards clicked in
* Power Ranking – 9:35 AM
1. Close until the end.
2. Butler turns his ankle.
3. Lowry pushes through foul trouble.
4. Tucker first among the returnees.
5. Yurtseven again is big on the boards. – 9:28 AM
✅ 56 PTS
✅ 14 AST
✅ 17-26 FG
✅ 15-15 FT
No other player in NBA history has recorded more assists in a 55-point game:
14 – Young (1/3/22)
13 – James Harden (11/5/17)
12 – Oscar Robertson (12/18/64) pic.twitter.com/Gr4ISMQxCR – 9:01 AM
56 PTS (career high)
14 AST
17-26 FG
7-12 3P
15-15 FT
He joins Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, Tony Parker, Russell Westbrook and James Harden (3x) as the only players ever with a 55p/10a game. pic.twitter.com/Qkx4yEhTac – 12:28 AM
The only player with more assists in a 50-point game is James Harden, who had 17 assists when he scored 53 points on December 31, 2016. – 12:27 AM
