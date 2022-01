Gabriel Deck waived by Thunder

Players like Deck always will have a solid plan B. Before the season, Deck firmly denied rumors about negotiations with FC Barcelona. But BasketNews sources around the EuroLeague suggest that Barcelona might be the top landing spot for Deck if he decides to return to Europe. However, Deck remains determined to stay in the NBA, sources say BasketNews. If not the OKC, Deck hopes there’s another NBA organization that could give him an appropriate NBA opportunity. -via BasketNews / December 11, 2021