Gabriel Deck waived by Thunder

Adrian Wojnarowski: Thunder are waiving Gabriel Deck to make roster room for the trade, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The real tragedy in all of this, is that Josh Giddey couldn’t wear the number six because they just had to have 56 Gabriel Deck minutes this year. Pour one out. – 4:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC waived Gabriel Deck for a 2nd round pick and to open a roster spot.
While Deck didn’t fit with the Thunder’s rebuilding plans, I’ll remain a fan of La Tortuga’s inspiring story and the many passionate Argentinian fans who followed Gabi in OKC.
Wish Deck luck and success.🐢 – 4:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked On #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : Aaron Wiggins double-digit streak
🏀 : Gabriel Deck saga continues
🏀 : Biggest win of the year
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/VI9b0wdrui – 10:34 AM
Players like Deck always will have a solid plan B. Before the season, Deck firmly denied rumors about negotiations with FC Barcelona. But BasketNews sources around the EuroLeague suggest that Barcelona might be the top landing spot for Deck if he decides to return to Europe. However, Deck remains determined to stay in the NBA, sources say BasketNews. If not the OKC, Deck hopes there’s another NBA organization that could give him an appropriate NBA opportunity. -via BasketNews / December 11, 2021
Donatas Urbonas on Gabriel Deck: There are rumors that if he’s returning to Europe, there even might be some agreement between Barça and Gabriel Deck already. That if you return to Europe, Barça is waiting for you and this is where you play. -via Spotify / December 8, 2021