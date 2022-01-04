Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-14) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-16) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 4, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 76, Cleveland Cavaliers 75 (Q4 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a battle after three quarters. we lead 76-75.
12 min to the finish line.
📺 Watch on @GrizzOnBally 📺
📻 Listen on @929espn 📻 pic.twitter.com/5Va22oGppT – 8:50 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Even though #Cavs outscored Memphis 20-19 in the third quarter, they are down 76-75 to the Grizzlies at the end of the third.
Darius Garland has a team-high 19 pts. Jarrett Allen has a double-double of 18 pts and 10 rebounds. – 8:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies up one entering the 4th quarter. Figure out how to slow Garland, Memphis can pull away. But…you know…Garland/Cleveland is good at basketball as well. – 8:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BIG GUARD. BIG GUARD. BIG GUARD.
22 through three quarters for @Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/HCYFf6oEyp – 8:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I like this Jarrett Culver. He can stay (maybe not long-term, but you know) – 8:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jaren Jackson Jr. definitely taking this Evan Mobley matchup personally – 8:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Screw it. Jaren Jackson Jr. to the sellers of his stock again. pic.twitter.com/4NaCXvD38t – 8:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Non-Ja minutes coming soon for the Grizzlies. This will be a critical stretch. They have to find enough offense to give themselves a chance. – 8:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Objectively funny that Darius Garland is outperforming Ja on the same night that FVV is going off because both fan bases are starting to hate each other over All-Star takes. – 8:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jarrett Culver out here looking like an NBA player the last two nights good on you. – 8:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs largest deficits without Murray in the last 5 games:
vs DET -1, won
vs UTA – 18, lost
@ MEM -19, lost
@ DET -9, lost
@ TOR -18, ??? – 8:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Good luck stopping these two. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/F1qZoxUbEO – 8:28 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
nah. you can’t guard that. 🦄
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NsMxbmatZD – 8:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“Old dog, new tricks!”
Join @Lamar Stevens and the rest of your Cavs for the second half on @BallySportsCLE! 🐶 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6BPJYS3uNX – 8:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant. Peas and Carrots. Milk and Cookies. Thelma and Louise. – 8:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
GREAT extra pass by Bane to Tillie for the wide open three. The unselfishness is a beautiful sight – 8:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Nice stat from @GrizzOnBally. Morant and Bane have been the league’s highest scoring duo of late. pic.twitter.com/3CgmbELRib – 8:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Would ya look at that. Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing terrific tonight. – 8:18 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Grizz held CLE to 37% shooting in 2nd quarter. Defense improved as game went on. – 8:13 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Grizz close 1H on 13-0 run – lead, 57-54, at the break; MEM, 49%FG, CLE, 48%; reb: CLE, 24, MEM, 19; CLE, 16asst on 23FGM; Garland, 14pts, 5-12FG, 2-4 3ptFG, game-hi 6asst, 3reb; Allen, 14pts, 7-9FG, 6reb, 2asst, 2blk; Love, 12pts, 3-7 3ptFG, 6reb; Mobley, 10pts, 5-8FG, 3reb. pic.twitter.com/sBloZbXtiP – 8:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies closed the half on a 13-0 run. They lead by 2.
Ja Morant is good at basketball. – 8:04 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, Memphis leads #Cavs 57-55. One area of emphasis heading into tonight’s game for Cleveland was to limit the Grizzlies’ offensive rebounds. Memphis has 5. The Cavs have 17 defensive rebounds.
Both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen also have 14 pts. – 8:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies trailed all half just to finish on a 13-0 run. JJJ is being aggressive and looks better on offense today. Leads team with 14 points. Ja’s ability to finish with the off hand is on display today against Cleveland’s size.
57-55 Grizzlies lead at half – 8:04 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies take the lead just in time!
HALFTIME: Grizzlies up 57-55 – 8:04 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies lead 57-55 at halftime, their first lead of the game came with a Ja Morant layup with about 4 seconds left in the half. Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Clarke helped chip away. Ja remains his All-Star self. – 8:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
13-0 RUN TO CLOSE THE HALF.
RT IF YOU LIKE 13-0 RUNS TO CLOSE HALVES. – 8:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
There is reportedly optimism Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return to the Warriors on Sunday against the Cavaliers at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/03/rep… – 8:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#LetEmKnow, JA 🗣️🗣️🗣️
#NBAAllStar | @Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/Km2DLng3Zl – 7:58 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
A Cleveland-Memphis NBA Finals would be NBA Twitter Heaven and Adam Silver’s Hell. – 7:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Cleveland has controlled this entire game. The glass, the pace, the paint.
Memphis looks a little sluggish. – 7:54 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Yeah, it’s 2021, but we once again have to find Kevin Love on the perimeter because he’s a threat. – 7:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kevin Love has been in prime All-Star mode lately and the Grizz getting a taste of how. – 7:53 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Made ya jump 🤷
@Evan Mobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/s2PhpLJz7l – 7:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Darius Garland is poetry in motion 🔥🎯🤩
pic.twitter.com/ZudH5gnITg – 7:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
This is art.
#NBAAllStar | @Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/yczHfw90R8 – 7:49 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Cavaliers are good. Mobley is great. Memphis needs to get the energy/communication up defensively, but right now Cleveland is just outplaying the Grizzlies – 7:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Throw it down, @Lauri Markkanen 😤 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Bc2ZkdELzX – 7:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
what did we tell yall bout that island? 🌴
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0g1koqdwFL – 7:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️
-3 after the first stanza.
@Ja Morant leads with 9 points
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/ihZhICOVcR – 7:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have a 30-27 lead over the Memphis at the end of the first quarter. Cavs have 8 assists on 13 made shots, with Garland dishing four of those assists.
Cavs shot 13-of-21 from the field (61.9%) and 3-of-5 from 3 (60%). – 7:38 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
On the podcast w/ @matt_pennie, I talked about why I think Evan Mobley is the clear pick for rookie of the year right now. He’s essentially the most important player on a top-10 team in the league, which is crazy to be true about a rookie.
FULL PODCAST: https://t.co/kDyAlSatQW pic.twitter.com/6MeNnVDCQq – 7:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
30-27 Cavs at the end of one. Cleveland is massive and good. This should be a fun game as long as Memphis can keep their legs on the second night of a back to back. – 7:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
If Brandon Clarke would’ve hit Ziaire on the behind the back pass @PAKA_FLOCKA would’ve ascended in to the heavens – 7:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Me watching Ziaire Williams and Jarrett Culver playing at the same time wearing the same headbands and shirts under their jerseys pic.twitter.com/ekh37HHDXI – 7:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Another #NBA75 Mixtape Night, another look back at franchise history!
With #NBAAllStar right around the corner, tonight we remember Mark Price’s back-to-back Three Point Contest wins in ’93-’94 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/EEvsFCoTcx – 7:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
WE MISSED YOU, #DariusGarland ❤️💛
RT if you did too.
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/KZHENA7Xqs – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Once I processed it, I was like, ‘Man, I got to call Kev.'”
Monty Williams on calling associate head coach Kevin Young morning of Memphis game he was going into health/safety protocols.
Young was acting head coach for last 4 games. Williams back tonight at #Pelicans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ou4dm627Xo – 7:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies need stops to play how they want. Not getting many stops, so the Cavs’ long frontcourt is altering and making shots tough. Grizz still only down five in the first. 23-18 – 7:28 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Welcome back #Cavs Darius Garland. He looks good in his first game back so far. He’s up to 8 points after that pretty 3 and four assists, two of which on lobs to Jarrett Allen. – 7:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that clip is automatic.
@Desmond Bane x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/gh8zGLImLV – 7:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Rajon Rondo is on the bench with the #Cavs tonight. He’s not in uniform, but he is here in Cleveland.
Fans in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse cheering pretty loudly for him. – 7:22 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Cleveland’s length is a problem. Grizz need to get sharper cuts and ball movement to unlock the Cavs defense. – 7:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
UNICORN BUSINESS 🦄
@Jaren Jackson Jr. x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4m8exC5P4o – 7:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That Ja defense/Bane pull-up three sequence pic.twitter.com/t86SuaxrBU – 7:20 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
I find myself, week after week, drawn to watching whatever Cleveland Cavaliers game happens to be on League Pass. – 7:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Wait, Kevin Love has scored how many points in five straight games? – 7:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#DariusGarland is back and so is the signature hop 😏
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5ahqOIWXGe – 7:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Darius Garland becoming a star-level player is pleasantly surprising. Enjoyed his game at Vanderbilt. Glad he’s putting it together – 7:17 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Kinda weird the Grizz had Ray Acosta as a ref last night in Brooklyn and then again tonight in Cleveland – 7:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Welcome back, @Darius Garland 👌
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/wVdUfOenVX – 7:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
First, some shoutouts.
– Welcome back, Ziaire Williams.
– Welcome to NBA Head Coaching, Brad Jones.
And we wish Coach Taylor Jenkins the very best during this difficult time for he, his wife, and their family. – 7:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight we join together in a moment of silence to honor a special member of @CLEpolice.
Rest in Peace, Officer Shane Bartek. pic.twitter.com/2dTIHWHkVq – 7:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL 🚨
RT IF YOU’RE TAPPED IN WITH THE GANG.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/bPRYF5mOZE – 7:07 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
please, @God, we dont ask for much — just a small, kind request for Ja Morant to meet Jarrett Allen & Evan Mobley at the rim tonight. once will do. thank you and hope all is well. – 7:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland returns to the starting lineup tonight.
The starting five: Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting five 🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers
〽️ @Ja Morant
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @KillianTillie
〽️ @Jaren Jackson Jr.
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/3W80Y9BYy7 – 6:49 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
After ballin’ out in New Jack City last night in Brooklyn, can’t wait to see what my guy D-Money gonna do tonight for @Memphis Grizzlies in Cleveland. Desmond Bane has it rolling right now, folks, like G-Money back in the day! pic.twitter.com/aKRL5Jv95p – 6:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG the PG is back in tonight’s starting 🖐 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/KmneaT3g1G – 6:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LJ showed off some acrobatic dunks in the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest.
Let’s send your Hornets to Cleveland and show the world what we have in Buzz City today!
Vote right now! 🗳⭐️
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/oI1xgpvdj1 – 6:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Make sure to watch tonight’s game on @BallySportsCLE — it’s a Box Office Buyout with half off tickets to #CavsNets on 1/17!
🎟 Take advantage now through midnight on https://t.co/gg2n11IKyz! pic.twitter.com/hvKvWe55hK – 6:00 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Grizzlies assistant Brad Jones will serve as acting head coach tonight vs. CLE. Taylor Jenkins is attending the memorial service for his father-in-law. – 5:59 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins is attending a memorial service for his father-in-law, the reason for his absence against the #Cavs – 5:57 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Looking forward to seeing Darius Garland back in action tonight, after missing the past 4 games.
JB Bickerstaff said he looked good in practice yesterday & they’ll ‘probably monitor the length of his stints, but not necessarily have him on a minutes restriction.’ #Cavs – 5:54 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Darius Garland looked good in practice yesterday.
“He feels good,” Bickerstaff continued. “We’ll probably monitor the length of his stints, but not necessarily have him on a minutes restriction.” – 5:49 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins out tonight vs #Cavs for personal reasons, with Brad Jones filling in – 5:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Brad Jones on Steven Adams: He has really turned the corner. I think he was trying to fill his way with us earlier this season.
Mentioned how Adams dominates games without scoring and doing the glamorous things. He said opposing coaches often come up to them talking about Adams. – 5:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The message repeated by Brad Jones multiple times in the pregame media availability:
If the Grizzlies play iso ball tonight, they will struggle with Cleveland’s length. They need to get in transition to be successful on offense. – 5:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones on navigating second-chance and turnover opportunities: Steven Adams gets the credit for their work on the glass. Tonight will be a good battle, but it’ll come down to guard rebounding to get out and run
“Steven Adams dominates a game without scoring” – 5:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones says he’s excited to get Ziaire Williams back, and he’s been working really hard in his rehab. He’s hopeful that he could get out there and get his feet wet — they were really excited about his progression prior to injury – 5:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones on preparing for shifts with Brooklyn and Cleveland: He gave praise to his scouting department. He said every game’s different, and they need to navigate to make adjustments against Cleveland – 5:41 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Assistant coach Brad Jones will serve as acting head coach of the Memphis Grizzles against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as Taylor Jenkins is attending a memorial service for his father-in-law. – 5:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Brad Jones said the Grizzlies are emphasizing playing with pace against the Cavs today. Cleveland has the tallest frontcourt in the NBA. – 5:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones on the changes offensively against big teams like Cleveland: He said they’re good and physical, they try to deny passes, so they have to play with pace. They want to get out and run, and they need ball movement — since length will kill them in ball-stopping situations – 5:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies will use Brad Jones as the acting head coach tonight so Taylor Jenkins can attend the memorial for his father-in -aw. – 5:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones says he sees Jaren Jackson Jr. and Evan Mobley in the same way, and they’re really exciting about this matchup tonight – 5:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones on Evan Mobley: “you don’t get rookies that come along and make the impact he has made” — he said his defensive mobility is great, and his offense has evolved since the 1st game – 5:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Brad Jones will serve as acting head coach for the Grizzlies today. Taylor Jenkins is attending a memorial for his father-in-law. – 5:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brad Jones will serve as acting head coach tonight, as Taylor Jenkins is attending a memorial service for his father in law, per Grizzlies PR – 5:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Look who’s back in The Land ❤️💛
@CollinSexton02 | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2NwZNdnxYl – 5:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hey 10 👋
RETWEET to send our guy #DariusGarland to #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/aPp1XsY0Ia – 5:09 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon. We have a lot of love to the Grizzlies and DeRozan, talked Nets, Simons, Trae, Grant, and much more. Klay and Kyrie too. Loaded show. open.spotify.com/episode/3DTdc1… – 5:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Second night of a back-to-back for the Grizz. They are 3-3 with no rest.
Ja Morant on 0 days rest in his career:
18.8 ppg, 6.9 ast, 4.3 reb
Ja on 0 days rest this season:
31.3 ppg, 7.3 ast, 5.8 reb
Bane on 0 days rest this season:
21.7 ppg, 2.5 ast, 5.0 reb – 5:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Rajon Rondo trade saved money and opened up on extra roster spot for the Lakers.
New for @The Athletic on Stanley Johnson, Avery Bradley and the Lakers’ flexibility as they shift their identity midseason: theathletic.com/3049845/2022/0… – 4:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It seems like most Grizzlies fans think Desmond Bane is a top candidate for most improved, but places like BetOnline.ag and FanDuel have Ja Morant as the current favorite to win the award. Bane has the seventh-best odds on FanDuel (+3300). Morant is +170. – 4:44 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The following 23 contracts will become guaranteed on Friday Jan. 7- 5PM ET.:
ATL: T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
BOS: J. Parker
BKN: D. Bembry
CHI: A.McKinnie, M. Thomas
CLE: E. Davis, L. Stevens, D. Wade
DAL: M. Brown
GSW: D. Lee, G. Payton II
IND: O. Brissett, K. Martin, K. Sykes – 4:35 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies sign Jon Teske to 10-day hardship contract sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-s… – 4:21 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
FYI: A lot more basketball content on my IG (https://t.co/e5o4OH1XIi) y’all should go follow if you’re a hoop head.
Somehow a quick Ja Morant nugget I put up hit 10K in 10 minutes. It’s lit on the gram 🙅🏾♂️🧢 pic.twitter.com/5ymzdZgSzp – 4:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have one of the best head coaches in the NBA…just in case you didn’t know.
Taylor Jenkins named December 2021 Western Conference Coach of the Month https://t.co/qEiAZRrcVt pic.twitter.com/cODm2PsXju – 4:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @NBA today announced that @Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was named the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for December 2021.
Jenkins guided the Grizzlies to a 12-4 record in December. pic.twitter.com/K4nuqbkZXU – 4:01 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra have been named the Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month. pic.twitter.com/LvGMJFmCxv – 4:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
On ESPN’s NBA Today, Matt Barnes and Richard Jefferson weren’t so sure Ja Morant will be an All-Star.
They said he could be a future MVP, and if he isn’t selected Ja still has the respect of the players in the league. But they didn’t want to pencil him in to Cleveland. 1/2 – 3:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane: Ja Morant belongs in debate of NBA’s best point guard nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/04/gri… – 3:50 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 The Grizzlies keep getting better
🏀 DeMar DeRozan is elevating the Bulls
🏀 Becky Hammon is coaching in the WNBA
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/3DTdc1… – 3:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready for some basketball in The Land!
🆚 @Memphis Grizzlies
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/d3DerplUwK – 3:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Memphis freshman Emoni Bates still dealing with pain and swelling in his finger, as well as restricted range of motion, and will not play tonight against Tulsa, source told @Stadium. – 2:47 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Desmond Bane had 29 pts last night in Brooklyn, part of an interesting trend this year…
Bane has been SIGNIFICANTLY better on the road than at home. Bane is shooting 52.5% overall & an incredible 50% from three on the road – hitting 4 threes a game – but just 41%/33% at home. pic.twitter.com/vAUIjJASvb – 2:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley was a nominee for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in December. – 2:15 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Between Trae Young’s 56-piece, Ja Morant going off in Barclays, Becky Hammon’s introductory news conference, Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement and Kyrie Irving’s impending return, we will have a packed show on NBA Today. See you at noon PT on @ESPN! – 2:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🐻 Ja Morant goes off
🏀 @Alan Hahn joins the show
🎙️ Battle of the Broadcasters!
🔊 pandora.app.link/k6LXBan8xmb – 1:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Enjoyed this look at Ja Morant’s big night as he continues to shine bright this season. Good stuff here from @SharonShyBrown. Check it out!
memphisflyer.com/monday-was-a-g… – 1:19 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Monday was a “Good Day” for Ja Morant memphisflyer.com/monday-was-a-g… – 1:09 PM
