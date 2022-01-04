Jazz trade Miye Oni to Oklahoma City

Shams Charania: The Utah Jazz are finalizing trading Miye Oni to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell me and @Tony Jones.
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
With the Oklahoma City Thunder set to waive someone before acquiring Miye Oni, and then subsequently waive him, they will be at 14 players after.
I’d keep an eye on them finally converting Aaron Wiggins to a standard contract now that they’ll have an open roster spot. – 4:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Miye Oni, a 6-5 wing, played three years at Yale.
He was drafted 58th in 2019. Has appeared in 80 games for the Jazz over the last three seasons. – 4:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz are finalizing a deal to send Miye Oni to the Oklahoma City Thunder, League Sources tell @Shams Charania and myself – 3:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Oklahoma City will have to waive a player to acquire Miye Oni.
Jazz will lower their tax bill some, but eventually will add another player. Utah will now have two open roster spots. Look for Utah to add players on 10-day deals until they finalize their roster for the playoffs. – 3:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Utah Jazz are finalizing trading Miye Oni to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. – 3:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Thunder are waiving Gabriel Deck to make roster room for the trade, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 4, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City is acquiring Utah’s Miye Oni and a 2028 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Thunder will waive Oni and open up a roster spot ahead of the February trade deadline. Utah saves money and opens a roster spot too. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 4, 2022