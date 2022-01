Jimmy Butler injury not serious?

Butler was assisted to the locker room with 3:14 left in the third period after twisting his right ankle on a drive, not fouled on the play. The Heat were down 80-74 when he exited. It was the same ankle that Butler sprained late in last Tuesday’s victory over the Washington Wizards, an injury that would have kept him out the following night had that game against the San Antonio Spurs not been postponed. “If you talk to Jimmy right now, he says he’s fine,” Spoelstra said. “We’ll have to evaluate him.” The Heat next play on Wednesday night in Portland. “It’s one of those things where he played through this before,” Lowry said of Butler. “Hopefully we should be getting some guys back.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / January 4, 2022