Jimmy Butler injury not serious?

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler injured his right ankle late in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors and will be evaluated on Tuesday. “He turned it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Warriors beat the Heat 115-108. “If you talk to Jimmy right now, he says he’s fine. “We will have to evaluate it and see how he feels.”
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jimmy Butler needed help to leave the floor with a right ankle injury. He will be evaluated on Tuesday espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:18 AM
Jimmy Butler needed help to leave the floor with a right ankle injury. He will be evaluated on Tuesday espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:18 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will be evaluated tomorrow. He said if you talk to Butler right now, Jimmy says he’s feeling good but Heat will wait to see how his turned ankle feels. – 12:42 AM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will be evaluated tomorrow. He said if you talk to Butler right now, Jimmy says he’s feeling good but Heat will wait to see how his turned ankle feels. – 12:42 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler’s injury:
“He turned it. So I don’t have anything more than that. If you talk to Jimmy right now, he says he’s fine.”
@5ReasonsSports – 12:41 AM
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler’s injury:
“He turned it. So I don’t have anything more than that. If you talk to Jimmy right now, he says he’s fine.”
@5ReasonsSports – 12:41 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler turned his ankle “but I don’t have anything more than that.” He’ll be evaluated tomorrow. – 12:41 AM
Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler turned his ankle “but I don’t have anything more than that.” He’ll be evaluated tomorrow. – 12:41 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler lost with ankle injury as Heat fall 115-108 to Warriors. https://t.co/fo2Oh98KOX pic.twitter.com/iANdIabpyM – 12:27 AM
Jimmy Butler lost with ankle injury as Heat fall 115-108 to Warriors. https://t.co/fo2Oh98KOX pic.twitter.com/iANdIabpyM – 12:27 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Guy, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker each finished with more made threes than Steph Curry, but the Heat still lost. Strange game. – 12:26 AM
Kyle Guy, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker each finished with more made threes than Steph Curry, but the Heat still lost. Strange game. – 12:26 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat lose to the Warriors 115-108. Not bad, all things considered. Biggest thing to monitor now will be Jimmy Butler’s right ankle. – 12:23 AM
Heat lose to the Warriors 115-108. Not bad, all things considered. Biggest thing to monitor now will be Jimmy Butler’s right ankle. – 12:23 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jimmy Butler injury update: Heat star helped off of court vs. Warriors, ruled out with apparent foot issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/jimmy… – 12:21 AM
Jimmy Butler injury update: Heat star helped off of court vs. Warriors, ruled out with apparent foot issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/jimmy… – 12:21 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat say Jimmy Butler is out for the rest of the game with a right ankle injury. Lucky it’s not something worse. – 11:57 PM
Heat say Jimmy Butler is out for the rest of the game with a right ankle injury. Lucky it’s not something worse. – 11:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The Heat ruled Jimmy Butler out for the remainder of the game with a right ankle injury. – 11:54 PM
The Heat ruled Jimmy Butler out for the remainder of the game with a right ankle injury. – 11:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Jimmy Butler (right ankle injury) will not return to tonight’s game against the Warriors. – 11:53 PM
The Heat say Jimmy Butler (right ankle injury) will not return to tonight’s game against the Warriors. – 11:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat announces that Jimmy Butler will not return tonight because of a right ankle injury. – 11:53 PM
Heat announces that Jimmy Butler will not return tonight because of a right ankle injury. – 11:53 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat rule Jimmy Butler out for rest of game with a right ankle injury. – 11:53 PM
Heat rule Jimmy Butler out for rest of game with a right ankle injury. – 11:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler out, Kyle Lowry sitting with five fouls, Tyler Herro struggling…
It’s gonna be Kyle Guy vs Steph and Draymond. – 11:51 PM
Jimmy Butler out, Kyle Lowry sitting with five fouls, Tyler Herro struggling…
It’s gonna be Kyle Guy vs Steph and Draymond. – 11:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The best case scenario is that’s a recurrence of Jimmy Butler’s right ankle issue from last week. – 11:45 PM
The best case scenario is that’s a recurrence of Jimmy Butler’s right ankle issue from last week. – 11:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This doesn’t look good for Jimmy Butler. Needs help from Silva and Dedmon to be helped off the court. Didn’t look like much contact, if any. – 11:42 PM
This doesn’t look good for Jimmy Butler. Needs help from Silva and Dedmon to be helped off the court. Didn’t look like much contact, if any. – 11:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jimmy Butler was just helped off the court to the locker room without putting any weight on his right leg. – 11:42 PM
Jimmy Butler was just helped off the court to the locker room without putting any weight on his right leg. – 11:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Oh no
Jimmy Butler not even almost trying to put any pressure
Looked like he knew what it was as soon as it happened – 11:42 PM
Oh no
Jimmy Butler not even almost trying to put any pressure
Looked like he knew what it was as soon as it happened – 11:42 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jimmy Butler pivots to make a move, slips and goes down with a likely knee issue. Assisted off the court. – 11:41 PM
Jimmy Butler pivots to make a move, slips and goes down with a likely knee issue. Assisted off the court. – 11:41 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jimmy Butler is being helped off the court after appearing to injure his right knee. He’s not putting any weight on his right leg. – 11:41 PM
Jimmy Butler is being helped off the court after appearing to injure his right knee. He’s not putting any weight on his right leg. – 11:41 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jimmy Butler has a leg injury and is being helped off the court. – 11:41 PM
Jimmy Butler has a leg injury and is being helped off the court. – 11:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler has now passed P.J. Brown and Voshon Lenard to move into 24th the Heat’s all-time scoring list. – 11:32 PM
Jimmy Butler has now passed P.J. Brown and Voshon Lenard to move into 24th the Heat’s all-time scoring list. – 11:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler doing whatever he chooses over the last few minutes
Seemed like he was coasting before this point
They need this from him tonight – 11:01 PM
Jimmy Butler doing whatever he chooses over the last few minutes
Seemed like he was coasting before this point
They need this from him tonight – 11:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
P.J. Tucker not shown on initial Heat starting lineup on stats monitor of:
Omer Yurtseven
Caleb Martin
Jimmy Butler
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 9:37 PM
P.J. Tucker not shown on initial Heat starting lineup on stats monitor of:
Omer Yurtseven
Caleb Martin
Jimmy Butler
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 9:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tonight is a tough game, but you feel much better about a rotation of:
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
PJ Tucker
Omer Yurtseven
Tyler Herro
Caleb Martin
Kyle Guy – 4:12 PM
Tonight is a tough game, but you feel much better about a rotation of:
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
PJ Tucker
Omer Yurtseven
Tyler Herro
Caleb Martin
Kyle Guy – 4:12 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Will Steph Curry outscore Jimmy Butler on Monday? Make your prop bet predictions here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 12:47 PM
Will Steph Curry outscore Jimmy Butler on Monday? Make your prop bet predictions here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 12:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 115-113 loss in Sacramento: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Jimmy Butler comes up short at the close.
2. The free throws aren’t there.
3. Tyler Herro comes around.
4. Another big Omer Yurtseven night.
5. 11 players out of the mix. – 9:49 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 115-113 loss in Sacramento: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Jimmy Butler comes up short at the close.
2. The free throws aren’t there.
3. Tyler Herro comes around.
4. Another big Omer Yurtseven night.
5. 11 players out of the mix. – 9:49 AM
More on this storyline
Butler was assisted to the locker room with 3:14 left in the third period after twisting his right ankle on a drive, not fouled on the play. The Heat were down 80-74 when he exited. It was the same ankle that Butler sprained late in last Tuesday’s victory over the Washington Wizards, an injury that would have kept him out the following night had that game against the San Antonio Spurs not been postponed. “If you talk to Jimmy right now, he says he’s fine,” Spoelstra said. “We’ll have to evaluate him.” The Heat next play on Wednesday night in Portland. “It’s one of those things where he played through this before,” Lowry said of Butler. “Hopefully we should be getting some guys back.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / January 4, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (ankle) is ready to play today. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 31, 2021