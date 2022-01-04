Joe Ingles becomes first Jazz player to enter COVID protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Vlatko Cancar fractured his right foot last night, per the injury report. No timetable for his return is available yet. Austin Rivers and Zeke Nnaji are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Utah. The Jazz will be without Joe Ingles (health and safety protocols), per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/rFy4ybcB7l – 5:58 PM
Vlatko Cancar fractured his right foot last night, per the injury report. No timetable for his return is available yet. Austin Rivers and Zeke Nnaji are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Utah. The Jazz will be without Joe Ingles (health and safety protocols), per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/rFy4ybcB7l – 5:58 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Jazz’s Joe Ingles reportedly in COVID protocols https://t.co/0eFZyPGDrf pic.twitter.com/Nvb4W8DVC6 – 5:53 PM
Utah Jazz’s Joe Ingles reportedly in COVID protocols https://t.co/0eFZyPGDrf pic.twitter.com/Nvb4W8DVC6 – 5:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Joe Ingles has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Jazz had been the only team without a player in the protocols this season. pic.twitter.com/2LYE354eCI – 5:33 PM
Joe Ingles has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Jazz had been the only team without a player in the protocols this season. pic.twitter.com/2LYE354eCI – 5:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Guess there’s now a newsletter jinx to go with the old Power Rankings jinx. Ran a note in today’s Tuesday Extravaganza about the Jazz somehow sending ZERO players into health and safety protocols … unblemished mark perishes almost instantly (Joe Ingles): https://t.co/jrLm9CNESG pic.twitter.com/IRotzJ2vlp – 5:24 PM
Guess there’s now a newsletter jinx to go with the old Power Rankings jinx. Ran a note in today’s Tuesday Extravaganza about the Jazz somehow sending ZERO players into health and safety protocols … unblemished mark perishes almost instantly (Joe Ingles): https://t.co/jrLm9CNESG pic.twitter.com/IRotzJ2vlp – 5:24 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 5:20 PM
A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 5:20 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Joe Ingles turns to side eye the ref for not calling something, stalls the offense, Warriors double Clarkson again. The little moments matter – 9:44 PM
Joe Ingles turns to side eye the ref for not calling something, stalls the offense, Warriors double Clarkson again. The little moments matter – 9:44 PM
More on this storyline
Tommy Beer: Knicks announce Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are all available. Nerlens Noel (return to play reconditioning) is out for tonight’s game against Indiana. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / January 4, 2022
Scott Agness: Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb have cleared protocols, but it’s unlikely for them to play tomorrow night against the Nets. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce remains in the protocols, along with six other players. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 4, 2022
Chase Hughes: The Wizards will get Raul Neto back tomorrow, they just announced. That means 1 of their 6 PGs is now available. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / January 4, 2022