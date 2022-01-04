Kings vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (16-22) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 4, 2022
Sacramento Kings 102, Los Angeles Lakers 101 (Q4 05:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings scored 100+ points!
The Kings scored 100+ points!
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Not sure if Austin Reaves lacks confidence from deep or if he’d just rather put the ball on the deck but he passes up too many clean looks from 3. – 12:32 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves have been the most fun Lakers players to watch this season – 12:32 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The lakers are gonna be on the phone with every team in the league tomorrow talking about see I told y’all about THT – 12:29 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
SAC ripped off an 11-0 run early in the 4th Q to take a 96-89 lead, matching their largest of the evening.
Both LeBron and Westbrook are 6 for 18 from the field. – 12:25 AM
SAC ripped off an 11-0 run early in the 4th Q to take a 96-89 lead, matching their largest of the evening.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Damian Jones & Davion Mitchell guarding LeBron James without fear! Love to see it. 11-0 Kings run. – 12:24 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
One day, LeBron will get the same respect around the league as Austin Reaves, and in turn draw an offensive foul against Damian Jones. AK – 12:19 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Coming off a 9 turnover game, Russell Westbrook has yet to turn it over tonight. He also has two assists, as he’s been more aggressive looking for his shot, going 6 of 17 from the field towards 13 points. – 12:17 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 85, Kings 83
LeBron has 17 points. THT has 15 points. The Lakers have hung around largely because of their productive bench minutes. LA has 12 offensive rebounds and 46 points in the paint. They’re just 6 of 24 (25%) on 3s. – 12:16 AM
Third quarter: Lakers 85, Kings 83
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Bench stepping up.
@Talen Horton-Tucker: 15 pts (7/10 FG)
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 85-83 heading to the fourth. Fox leads with 24 points. Buddy Hield has 18 and Harrison Barnes is up to 14 points. – 12:15 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Buddy Hield swiped the ball out of Russell Westbrook’s hands. Then Westbrook swatted him right at the rim. Fun seeing them go back and forth – 12:14 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Fox was 1 for 13 from 3 in his last 5 games, but tonight is 2 for 3 from 3, and 5 for 7 on jumpers, towards his 10 of 16 FG’s overall.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🦊 is on FIRE.
Bill Oram @billoram
Granted, the last couple games haven’t exactly been the spiciest matchups, but for the second straight game Crypto.com Arena (shudder) is not sold out for a Lakers game. That’s pretty rare. 18,343 vs. Minnesota and 17,919 tonight. A sellout is 18,997. – 12:01 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Camera has caught De’Aaron Fox communicating a lot with his teammates tonight. Showing the leadership (without screaming and yelling) you want out of your top guy.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Even Spectrum SportsNet’s on-screen graphics are calling LeBron a center now. Not sure if they have multiple graphics to use for different lineups but I thought this was interesting. pic.twitter.com/SRgYGWoMwP – 11:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James took the Dukiest-type charge that ended with a loud thud on the floor. Didn’t get rewarded for the effort. – 11:52 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“All’s fair in love and basketball.”
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Lakers 59-57.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 19 PTS, 3 AST
👑 @Buddy Hield: 15 PTS, 2 REB
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
A basket by De’Aaron Fox gives the Kings at 59-57 lead over the Lakers at the half. Fox has a game-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Buddy Hield came off the bench to score 15 points, knocking down 4 of 7 from 3-point range. LeBron James has 13 points for the Lakers. – 11:38 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Westbrook is 4-13 from the field in the first half, but he’s also got zero turnovers. The Lakers can absorb struggles with one or the other. “Both” is when things generally go sideways. AK – 11:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Kings 59, Lakers 57
THT leads LA with 13 points off the bench. Dwight Howard has 12 points and 8 rebounds. LeBron has 11 points. The Kings are winning the 3PT and FT battles. The Lakers are dominating in the paint offensively. LA has taken care of the ball (one TO). – 11:36 PM
Halftime: Kings 59, Lakers 57
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead Lakers 59-57 heading to the half . De’Aaron Fox has 19 points. 15 off the bench from Hield on 4-of-7 from 3. – 11:35 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Tyrese Haliburton is rocking “Love & Basketball” custom KDs tonight. pic.twitter.com/BNklg7TQHO – 11:31 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Arm is for buckets … and also dimes 💰 pic.twitter.com/kaGvBvzssJ – 11:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes took a shot to the head. Elbow on top of the head from LeBron. – 11:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Excellent shift from Dwight Howard, who joins THT in making a big impact off the bench.
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Nice production from Dwight and THT off the bench…
-Dwight 12pts 8rebs
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dwight Howard doing a good job with turning this game around and reducing LeBron James’ workload at the 5. – 11:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield is feeling comfortable regardless of what you call the Lakers arena. – 11:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I feel like Damian Jones could make a decent living just charging people to watch him jump. It’s a pretty fun audience experience. AK – 11:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
THT’s best stint in a while keys a 9-0 Lakers run to start the 2nd Q, producing a 35-31 lead after they’d trailed by 5 entering the period.
Horton-Tucker has 11 bench points on 5 of 6 FG’s, plus 3 boards, and a key steal digging down on screen/roll action. – 11:10 PM
THT’s best stint in a while keys a 9-0 Lakers run to start the 2nd Q, producing a 35-31 lead after they’d trailed by 5 entering the period.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers have opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 35-31 lead. THT is feeling it w/ 11 points. – 11:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
These have been the best, most under control minutes Talen Horton-Tucker has played in quite some time. AK – 11:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Kings 31, Lakers 26
Malik Monk has 7 points. Frank Vogel said pregame he’d consider whether to go bigger based on the context of the game. He clearly felt the need to by going to Dwight Howard early w/ SAC attacking LAL on the glass. LAL is shooting just 35.7%. – 11:06 PM
First quarter: Kings 31, Lakers 26
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
a step back from Off-Night that we can watch all-night. pic.twitter.com/MuqsHRdZrf – 11:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Lakers 31-26 after 1Q. Fox leads leads with 8 points. 7 for Hield off the bench. – 11:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Davion Mitchell absolutely locked up Westbrook on that possession, forcing the timeout. Really impressive stuff. AK – 10:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 27-20 with 2:03 left in the 1st Q, struggling to hit shots (8 for 23) while Sacramento has converted 12 for 21 attempts. Kings have 4 TO’s to LAL’s 1 thus far. – 10:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Buddy Hield drained a 3 right over Russell Westbrook. I’m sure there’s some symbolism there…. – 10:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All seven Kings to step on the court so far have made a bucket. Fox leads with 6 points. – 10:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron grabbed his right knee after his missed layup. But he’s walking it off and seems fine. – 10:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’ll always admire Buddy Hield’s confidence, even if it get him in trouble sometimes. – 10:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox blows by Bradley for the lay-in. Kings up 15-13 midway through the 1Q. – 10:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Marvin Bagley has become great at creating mismatches and taking advantage of them. He hasn’t been rushing & has picked his spots, but moves quick enough to avoid double teams. – 10:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Big rebound from Bagley. Big finish through contact for the And-1. Misses the FT. – 10:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The most impressive part of LeBron’s game that hasn’t aged: the LeBron chase-down block – 10:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Good start for the Kings. Harrison Barnes drills the triple. 9-2. – 10:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Cool to see every pre-game Melo wrap his hands around the ball like he’s holding onto his favorite Christmas present – 10:40 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Pod! An NBA deep dive on the Curry/LeBron Legacy Battle, Ja’s big leap, the stealth sleeper Grizzlies, the biding their time Suns, Jabari/Chet/Paolo roulette and much more w/ @Seerat Sohi @Rob Mahoney @J. Kyle Mann
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Tristan Thompson breaks out a new GT Jump. pic.twitter.com/0S1NEXBk3h – 10:27 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Alvin Gentry pregame on facing the Lakers with LeBron James starting at center: “If he’s at 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 6, 7, 8 – it doesn’t matter. Obviously he’s playing at such a high level right now. The fact that he’s doing what he’s doing at the age that he is, it’s phenomenal, really.” – 10:27 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First start of the season for TA.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Trevor gets the start.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Trevor Ariza gets the start while Stanley Johnson is away from the team. LAL going with its 21st starting lineup in Game No. 39 pic.twitter.com/OIhq9PcUGA – 10:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starting lineups: Kings @ Lakers pic.twitter.com/clUX9F2cbU – 10:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Trevor Ariza starts in Stanley Johnson’s place tonight, the 21st starting lineup of the season. pic.twitter.com/Lqooq0jF0h – 10:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers – 1/4:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook downplaying his 9 turnovers in win over T-Wolves pic.twitter.com/MMt6gR9jOr – 9:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Looking fresh for the first road game of the year 💧
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Two more days until the Off the Record with The Kings Beat virtual Happy Hour part Deux. @Sean Cunningham and @Sam Amick are joining the festivities. Become a premium subscriber to get an invite! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/off-record-k… – 9:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Grizzlies have won 6 in a row.
4 of their opponents were the Suns, Nets, Cavs and Lakers.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he is considering a change to his starting lineup vs. the Lakers tonight, saying it might depend on who the Lakers decide to start. – 9:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Terence Davis (ankle) is still out for tonight’s game vs. the Lakers. Gentry says Maurice Harkless will get more minutes tonight with Chimezie Metu out due to health and safety protocols. – 9:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Gentry, there is a good chance the starting lineup changes tonight. Terence Davis is still out. Moe Harkless is likely to get some minutes. – 9:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says the team is also calling up Neemias Queta from the G League for tonight’s game vs. the Lakers. – 9:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
With Chimezie Metu in health and safety protocols, the Kings have recalled Neemias Queta. – 9:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kings coach Alvin Gentry on LeBron James’ positional versatility: “It doesn’t matter if he’s at 5,4,3,2,1, 6, 7 or 8.” – 9:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says there is still a major role planned for Kendrick Nunn: “Kendrick’s going to get a ton of minutes when he gets back healthy” – 8:57 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel: “Kendrick [Nunn] is going to get a ton of minutes when he gets back healthy.” – 8:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Austin Reaves: “I definitely didn’t envision him being a rotational player early on. …. He’s playing really solid basketball on both ends.” – 8:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says the team is “still undecided” on Talen Horton-Tucker’s role due to his struggles this season. – 8:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said it’s a bit of a surprise that L.A.’s 5th-most used line up (Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson, LeBron) has played only 36 min. together (13.5 net rating), but not really. Injuries/absences been story of season. Huge diff. compared to GSW PHX and UTA’s top lineups: pic.twitter.com/BOfYU1LeOG – 8:50 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “Russell is a winning player. He’s really helping us.” – 8:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Damian Jones warming up ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/68AnU7fvIt – 8:35 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Gary Payton believes he knows what is preventing Russell Westbrook from finding his footing with the #Lakers
#LakeShow #NBA
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Pat Beverley congratulating LeBron James for finally joining him in Deck The Hoops. pic.twitter.com/TqRyEa2n6E – 8:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Sacramento:
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable
Trae Young (low back soreness) is questionable
Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Gorgui Dieng and Jalen Johnson are still in protocols and are out.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
It’s just something 👑special👑 about the Kings in So-Cal.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu has joined Richaun Holmes in health and safety protocols. – 7:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have recalled Jahmi’us Ramsey from their NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 7:57 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have recalled Jahmi’us Ramsey from G League Stockton in the wake of losing Chimezie Metu to health and safety protocols. – 7:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento has recalled Jahmi’us Ramsey from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 7:56 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
This feels like the Grizz/Lakers game from last week — Grizz hanging around down 4-6 but just can’t quite get over that hump yet – 7:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento Kings have added Chimezie Metu to the NBA’s COVID-19 health & safety protocols. He’s out for tonight’s game vs Lakers.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Chimezie Metu has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Lakers due to NBA health and safety protocols. – 7:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
My West All-Star starters: Steph Curry, Chris Paul, LeBron James, Draymond Green & Nikola Jokic https://t.co/0icNylOwWX pic.twitter.com/WGRf4jm9Ed – 5:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Rajon Rondo trade saved money and opened up on extra roster spot for the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
