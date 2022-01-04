USA Today Sports

Klay Thompson to play limited minutes in return

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said “my guess” is Klay Thompson will play around 15-20 minutes in his return and “there’s a good chance” they’ll rest him on one side of back-to-backs as he gets back into the flow. – 8:47 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
#WarriorsPlusMinus New episode with @Tim Kawakami and @Anthony Slater talking Klay Thompson’s return, Jordan Poole’s development and Steph Curry’s shooting struggles
Apple: https://t.co/hOs7nQj4Sc 
Spotify: https://t.co/1r6Z8UWgiq 
TA: https://t.co/NLbOODslQF pic.twitter.com/XXbqYJsNTB8:20 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
There is reportedly optimism Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return to the Warriors on Sunday against the Cavaliers at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/03/rep…8:00 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond “Klay Thompson” Bane – 7:26 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon. We have a lot of love to the Grizzlies and DeRozan, talked Nets, Simons, Trae, Grant, and much more. Klay and Kyrie too. Loaded show. open.spotify.com/episode/3DTdc1…5:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors’ pregame shootaround on Monday, Klay Thompson potentially teased his return date with a message as he left the court. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/03/wat…4:00 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Let’s say Klay Thompson and Wiseman average about 25-30 minutes, between them, to start out. Whose minutes are getting taken? – 12:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
There is reportedly optimism Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return to the Warriors on Sunday against the Cavaliers at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/03/rep…10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors’ pregame shootaround on Monday, Klay Thompson potentially teased his return date with a message as he left the court. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/03/wat…7:00 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
FWIW, @KlayThompson dunked with two hands at the end of his lengthy shooting workout pre-game tonight. – 2:40 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green talked about warming up with Klay Thompson before the game against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/ynQeJwgucT1:07 AM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Warriors have so many excellent 3-point shooters. And now they’re going to add Klay? 5 for 8 tonight and Steph doesn’t yet have one. – 10:27 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are back on the floor together at the Chase Center.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/EvrBzmvOLz9:24 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph, Draymond and Klay all warming up together for the first time in over two years pic.twitter.com/VlDLkyFmFh9:19 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thomspon just walked out on the court for his warm up slot and was greeted by big cheers from the crowd that’s already here. – 9:07 PM

Clutch Points: Klay Thompson left pregame of Warriors-Heat by holding up six fingers. 🖐🏽☝🏽 His rumored return, Sunday vs. the Cavs, is six days away. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UgO2XJXUR5 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 4, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steve Kerr says “it’s possible” if Klay Thompson could return on Sunday against the Cavs. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that there’s optimism that Klay could come back then. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / January 3, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will travel with the team on its upcoming back-to-back at Dallas and New Orleans. James Wiseman, who has cleared protocols, will not travel with team as he continues to make his way back. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / January 3, 2022

