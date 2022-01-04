Kyrie Irving to be available for Wednesday's game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving not listed on #Nets injury report, so his return tomorrow is official. LaMarcus Aldridge (right foot soreness) is questionable. #pacers – 3:35 PM
Kyrie Irving not listed on #Nets injury report, so his return tomorrow is official. LaMarcus Aldridge (right foot soreness) is questionable. #pacers – 3:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Indianapolis. Kyrie Irving is available. Joe Harris remains out. – 3:20 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Indianapolis. Kyrie Irving is available. Joe Harris remains out. – 3:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kyrie Irving is NOT listed on Brooklyn’s injury report for Wednesday’s game at Indiana for the first time this season, suggesting he will indeed make his season debut against the Pacers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:15 PM
Kyrie Irving is NOT listed on Brooklyn’s injury report for Wednesday’s game at Indiana for the first time this season, suggesting he will indeed make his season debut against the Pacers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving is not listed on Nets injury report for tomorrow’s game at IND, so it appears team has deemed him available to play. – 3:14 PM
Kyrie Irving is not listed on Nets injury report for tomorrow’s game at IND, so it appears team has deemed him available to play. – 3:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
For the first time this season, Kyrie Irving is NOT on the Nets injury report for tomorrow night at Indiana. – 3:14 PM
For the first time this season, Kyrie Irving is NOT on the Nets injury report for tomorrow night at Indiana. – 3:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday night
Shawn Marion (@Shawn Marion) tells @Eddie Johnson & @Mitch Lawrence why he’s happy about his former teammate’s return to the court for the @BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/KRwZFmr0h1 – 2:48 PM
Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday night
Shawn Marion (@Shawn Marion) tells @Eddie Johnson & @Mitch Lawrence why he’s happy about his former teammate’s return to the court for the @BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/KRwZFmr0h1 – 2:48 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
A @NatMelendez5 y a @Memo_Schutz le ha tocado la asignación el miércoles del primer partido de retorno de @Kyrie Irving, pero solo por NBA League Pass. @Brooklyn Nets en @Indiana Pacers con @C_Duarte5, quien en algún momento le tocará marcar a Kyrie. Suscríbete a NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/fAiwbE5ssx – 2:21 PM
A @NatMelendez5 y a @Memo_Schutz le ha tocado la asignación el miércoles del primer partido de retorno de @Kyrie Irving, pero solo por NBA League Pass. @Brooklyn Nets en @Indiana Pacers con @C_Duarte5, quien en algún momento le tocará marcar a Kyrie. Suscríbete a NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/fAiwbE5ssx – 2:21 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Between Trae Young’s 56-piece, Ja Morant going off in Barclays, Becky Hammon’s introductory news conference, Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement and Kyrie Irving’s impending return, we will have a packed show on NBA Today. See you at noon PT on @ESPN! – 2:05 PM
Between Trae Young’s 56-piece, Ja Morant going off in Barclays, Becky Hammon’s introductory news conference, Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement and Kyrie Irving’s impending return, we will have a packed show on NBA Today. See you at noon PT on @ESPN! – 2:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As Kyrie nears return, Nets owner Clara Wu Tsai talks her bond with Kyrie + players on equality, seeking criminal justice reform with Meek Mill. Joe Tsai reveals to ESPN how a moment when he feared for his life inspired him to help lead fight vs Asian Hate espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:02 PM
As Kyrie nears return, Nets owner Clara Wu Tsai talks her bond with Kyrie + players on equality, seeking criminal justice reform with Meek Mill. Joe Tsai reveals to ESPN how a moment when he feared for his life inspired him to help lead fight vs Asian Hate espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:02 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving set to debut Wednesday as Brooklyn Nets look to snap a 3-game losing streak nj.com/nets/2022/01/k… – 9:18 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving set to debut Wednesday as Brooklyn Nets look to snap a 3-game losing streak nj.com/nets/2022/01/k… – 9:18 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden warns the #Nets can’t look at Kyrie Irving potential return like a one-man panacea: “We’d love to have him back, he’s a special talent — but there’s things we need to correct internally and individually.” nypost.com/2022/01/03/kyr… via @nypostsports – 2:59 AM
James Harden warns the #Nets can’t look at Kyrie Irving potential return like a one-man panacea: “We’d love to have him back, he’s a special talent — but there’s things we need to correct internally and individually.” nypost.com/2022/01/03/kyr… via @nypostsports – 2:59 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For the late night crew, fresh off their embarrassing loss to the Clippers, the Nets outdid themselves, getting blown out by Memphis. All of the sudden, Kyrie Irving’s return can’t come soon enough: theathletic.com/3050017/2022/0… – 12:34 AM
For the late night crew, fresh off their embarrassing loss to the Clippers, the Nets outdid themselves, getting blown out by Memphis. All of the sudden, Kyrie Irving’s return can’t come soon enough: theathletic.com/3050017/2022/0… – 12:34 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“He loves to play, he loves being out there with his teammates, so can’t wait to see him out there. This is our livelihoods, this is something we dream about every day… I know there’s a lot of emotions going through his head.”
-Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s upcoming return. pic.twitter.com/ZzPMahwSGT – 10:52 PM
“He loves to play, he loves being out there with his teammates, so can’t wait to see him out there. This is our livelihoods, this is something we dream about every day… I know there’s a lot of emotions going through his head.”
-Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s upcoming return. pic.twitter.com/ZzPMahwSGT – 10:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Slumping #Nets look in desperate need of Kyrie Irving with loss to #Grizzlies nypost.com/2022/01/03/net… via @nypostsports – 10:27 PM
Slumping #Nets look in desperate need of Kyrie Irving with loss to #Grizzlies nypost.com/2022/01/03/net… via @nypostsports – 10:27 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Just seeing everything now. COVID currently kicking my butt, slept through the game.
From what I’m gathering… Nets seemingly having a difficult time incorporating everyone back after their own COVID outbreak. Bad habits forming during this mini skid.
.. Kyrie returns Wednesday – 10:26 PM
Just seeing everything now. COVID currently kicking my butt, slept through the game.
From what I’m gathering… Nets seemingly having a difficult time incorporating everyone back after their own COVID outbreak. Bad habits forming during this mini skid.
.. Kyrie returns Wednesday – 10:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Obviously, we’d love to have Kyrie back. He’s a special, special talent. But there’s things that we need to correct internally and individually that can help us. And then adding Kyrie back, is gonna be more special.”
-James Harden on Irving’s return. – 10:15 PM
“Obviously, we’d love to have Kyrie back. He’s a special, special talent. But there’s things that we need to correct internally and individually that can help us. And then adding Kyrie back, is gonna be more special.”
-James Harden on Irving’s return. – 10:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Grizzlies beat the Nets 118-104. Embarrassing loss. Ja Morant and co. ran the Nets off the floor. The offense was stagnant, the rebounding was nonexistent and the Nets have yet to beat a top-four team in either conference this season. Help is on the way in Kyrie Irving. – 9:56 PM
Final: Grizzlies beat the Nets 118-104. Embarrassing loss. Ja Morant and co. ran the Nets off the floor. The offense was stagnant, the rebounding was nonexistent and the Nets have yet to beat a top-four team in either conference this season. Help is on the way in Kyrie Irving. – 9:56 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets’ Kyrie Irving likely to return on Wednesday in Indy. Couldn’t happen soon enough for Nets. Team trailing Grizzlies at half and trying to avoid dropping to third in the East.
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:47 PM
Nets’ Kyrie Irving likely to return on Wednesday in Indy. Couldn’t happen soon enough for Nets. Team trailing Grizzlies at half and trying to avoid dropping to third in the East.
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:47 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The return of Kyrie!
With reports that Kyrie Irving will make his season debut Wednesday night, @Brooklyn Nets reporter @Grady tells @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 what he’s most excited to see pic.twitter.com/qun9DTXNNG – 8:47 PM
The return of Kyrie!
With reports that Kyrie Irving will make his season debut Wednesday night, @Brooklyn Nets reporter @Grady tells @Rick Kamla & @adaniels33 what he’s most excited to see pic.twitter.com/qun9DTXNNG – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from Barclays Center. I just had an oatmeal raisin cookie. I’m game-ready. Nets-Grizzlies tip in a bit. First game for the Nets since that ugly Clippers loss and the last before Kyrie Irving returns. Memphis has eight replacement players. Updates to come. – 7:20 PM
Good evening from Barclays Center. I just had an oatmeal raisin cookie. I’m game-ready. Nets-Grizzlies tip in a bit. First game for the Nets since that ugly Clippers loss and the last before Kyrie Irving returns. Memphis has eight replacement players. Updates to come. – 7:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Two pregame stories today.
The first on Kyrie Irving, whose debut on Wednesday is Brooklyn’s worst-kept secret: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…
The second on Joe Harris, whose return is in the 2-week ballpark now 5 weeks removed from ankle surgery: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:16 PM
Two pregame stories today.
The first on Kyrie Irving, whose debut on Wednesday is Brooklyn’s worst-kept secret: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…
The second on Joe Harris, whose return is in the 2-week ballpark now 5 weeks removed from ankle surgery: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The last Nets starting lineup before Kyrie returns for road games:
Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Claxton. – 7:02 PM
The last Nets starting lineup before Kyrie returns for road games:
Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Claxton. – 7:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving looks “great,” and that he and the rest of the team is excited to have Irving back on the court. If he has no setbacks between now and then, Irving should make his season debut Wednesday in Indiana. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving looks “great,” and that he and the rest of the team is excited to have Irving back on the court. If he has no setbacks between now and then, Irving should make his season debut Wednesday in Indiana. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think Kyrie looks great. He’s such a talented and gifted player… we all look forward to him coming back.”
-Steve Nash on how Kyrie has looked. – 5:50 PM
“I think Kyrie looks great. He’s such a talented and gifted player… we all look forward to him coming back.”
-Steve Nash on how Kyrie has looked. – 5:50 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I think Kyrie looks great. He’s a talented and gifted player…..We all look forward to him coming back,” Nash says. – 5:50 PM
“I think Kyrie looks great. He’s a talented and gifted player…..We all look forward to him coming back,” Nash says. – 5:50 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nash says it’s all about how Irving feels and if the team feels it’s safe for him to come back. – 5:49 PM
Nash says it’s all about how Irving feels and if the team feels it’s safe for him to come back. – 5:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says the Nets are hopeful Kyrie Irving will play Wednesday in Indiana against the Pacers but maintains no determination has been made. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash says the Nets are hopeful Kyrie Irving will play Wednesday in Indiana against the Pacers but maintains no determination has been made. – 5:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said it’s all about how Kyrie Irving feels and if it’s safe for him to come back. #Nets – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash said it’s all about how Kyrie Irving feels and if it’s safe for him to come back. #Nets – 5:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nash said they are hopeful Kyrie will return in Indianapolis but no determination has been made. pic.twitter.com/6XlUwHkD3m – 5:48 PM
Nash said they are hopeful Kyrie will return in Indianapolis but no determination has been made. pic.twitter.com/6XlUwHkD3m – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said #Nets are “hopeful” Kyrie Irving can play Wednesday at the #Pacers but “no determination has been made.” #NBA – 5:48 PM
Steve Nash said #Nets are “hopeful” Kyrie Irving can play Wednesday at the #Pacers but “no determination has been made.” #NBA – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said there’s no determination on Kyrie Irving playing Wednesday despite multiple reports. He’s hopeful Irving is able to go. – 5:47 PM
Steve Nash said there’s no determination on Kyrie Irving playing Wednesday despite multiple reports. He’s hopeful Irving is able to go. – 5:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Potential for eventful days at the United Center next week. #Bulls could host Nets with Kyrie on 1/12 and Warriors with Klay on 1/14.
Golden State is on a back to back, playing in Milwaukee on Thu, so it’s possible Thompson won’t play in one of those if he is back. – 3:46 PM
Potential for eventful days at the United Center next week. #Bulls could host Nets with Kyrie on 1/12 and Warriors with Klay on 1/14.
Golden State is on a back to back, playing in Milwaukee on Thu, so it’s possible Thompson won’t play in one of those if he is back. – 3:46 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut Wednesday on the road against the Indiana Pacers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. After missing the Nets’ first 35 games of the season, Irving has targeted Wednesday for his return. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 3, 2022
The Brooklyn Nets are preparing for Kyrie Irving to make his NBA season debut Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving, who is not vaccinated for COVID-19, hasn’t played all season because of the Nets’ decision before the regular season not to allow him to participate because of New York City’s vaccine mandate. -via ESPN / January 3, 2022
Brian Lewis: Patty Mills on Kyrie Irving, aiming for his season debut at the #Pacers: “Everyone knows who he is and what he does; but I think he’ll be able to bring that good pace and movement and ball movement to the group. At times we get stagnant and he’ll be perfect for that.” #nets #nba -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / January 3, 2022