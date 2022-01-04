Pacers vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (14-23) play against the New York Knicks (20-20) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 4, 2022
Indiana Pacers 55, New York Knicks 55 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Keifer Sykes with a tough pull up jumper to end the half for the #Pacers. Game is tied at 55.
Sykes has a team-high 16 pts, 3 asts and 2 rebs. Duane Washington Jr. and Domantas Sabonis each have 9 pts.
RJ Barrett has a game-high 24 pts, and Julius Randle has 11 pts and 7 rebs. – 8:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Torrey Craig has been productive in his minutes, and they need him more with Justin Holiday on the bench with 3 fouls to end the half. He’s got 8/3, including his first 3-pointer in four games.
Pacers and Knicks tied at 55. Sykes has 16. RJ Barrett with 24. – 8:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
duane brought his dancing shoes tonight!
@Duane Washington Jr | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/8eZy96AdWe – 8:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Dan Favale @danfavale
New York Knicks @nyknicks
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Terrific 1Q from Keifer Sykes (12pts), but even better from RJ Barrett, who scored 19 of NYK’s 32.
Pacers trailing by seven and being handled inside once again, currently outscored 18-6. Liked the ball movement and fight. – 8:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Fun first quarter: Knicks 32, #Pacers 25
Keifer Sykes with a team-high 12 points on four 3s for Indiana.
RJ Barrett on a heater for New York with 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting. – 8:07 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 32-25 after 1Q
Best quarter of RJ Barrett’s career.
He’s got 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting – as he’s been relentlessly attacking the tin – 8:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🗣 “RJ BARRETT ERUPTING IN HERE IN THE FIRST QUARTER.”
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
3-3 from downtown in the 1st quarter!🔥
@Keifer Sykes | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/jasUgqGxns – 8:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Jay Wright Says Ryan Arcidiacono Will Be ‘Tough-Minded, Skilled’ Addition For Knicks via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago…
@NovaMBB
@Ryan Arcidiacono
@VUCoachJWright – 7:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers yielding another sizable run: 16 straight from the Knicks, who’ve went from down 8 to up 8.
Carlisle uses a timeout. Before that, Sabonis was coaching up the guys – presumably about their defensive pressure. – 7:58 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Defense makes a play, Julius makes ’em pay. pic.twitter.com/1tjFosurcW – 7:54 PM
Defense makes a play, Julius makes ’em pay. pic.twitter.com/1tjFosurcW – 7:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Keifer Sykes has 12 points in the NBA coming into tonight. He’s got 9 in the first 6 minutes here tonight against the Knicks. – 7:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a @Keifer Sykes triple gets us going at MSG!
Fred Katz @FredKatz
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ staying aggressive early.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Here’s a story about a 36-year-old Australian hooper who didn’t prioritize the NBA and will never play there. All he wants is courtside seats at MSG next to Seinfeld.
He also happens to be the newest Knicks acquisition and Leon Rose’s former client. theathletic.com/3050525/2022/0… – 7:45 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Incredible moment for Keifer Sykes. A week ago, he signed his first NBA contract. Sunday, he started in his first NBA game.
And tonight, the 28-year-old guard is introduced in the starting lineup at Madison Square Garden. – 7:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Knicks starters against the #Pacers:
— Alec Burks
— Evan Fournier
— RJ Barrett
— Julius Randle (back from health and safety protocols)
— Taj Gibson – 7:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters against the #Knicks:
— Keifer Sykes
— Duane Washington Jr.
— Justin Holiday
— Domantas Sabonis
— Myles Turner – 7:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five out.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/WiGhEtvYK9 – 7:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in New York:
Caris LeVert, Goga Bitadze, T.J. Warren, Kelan Martin, Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson – Out (health & safety protocols)
Jeremy Lamb, Malcolm Brogdon – Out (return to competition reconditioning)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist) pic.twitter.com/ve5RNS2wmy – 6:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb have cleared protocols, but it’s unlikely for them to play tomorrow night against the Nets.
Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce remains in the protocols, along with six other players. – 6:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson is playing tonight, per Thibodeau
* Julius Randle is a game time decision
* Nerlens Noel is out – 5:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The following 23 contracts will become guaranteed on Friday Jan. 7- 5PM ET.:
ATL: T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
BOS: J. Parker
BKN: D. Bembry
CHI: A.McKinnie, M. Thomas
CLE: E. Davis, L. Stevens, D. Wade
DAL: M. Brown
GSW: D. Lee, G. Payton II
IND: O. Brissett, K. Martin, K. Sykes – 4:35 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Fred Katz @FredKatz
So @Mike Vorkunov actually spoke to the 36-year-old Australian whose draft rights the Knicks just acquired.
Story here on Brad Newley, who’s not a Knick but does have a connection: https://t.co/MzJOUbKkm0 pic.twitter.com/sKbiMLAxzk – 3:47 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kyrie Irving is NOT listed on Brooklyn’s injury report for Wednesday’s game at Indiana for the first time this season, suggesting he will indeed make his season debut against the Pacers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the Top 10 Plays of December 📹⤵️
@GEICO | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/ftX48xQE2h – 2:59 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The answer was C) Dikembe Mutombo.
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If the Knicks hope to salvage their season, they have to start now. They play eight of their next ten games at home. And all ten opponents have a losing record or are, at best, .500.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-new-york… – 1:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
