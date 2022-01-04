Spurs vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (14-21) play against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 4, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 81, Toronto Raptors 102 (Q4 10:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
From @Toronto Raptors_PR @Fred VanVleet joins a select group of @Toronto Raptors to hit 30+pts in 3 consecutive games. He is one of six (Kawhi Lowry DeRozan Carter and Mike James) #rtz #Raptors – 8:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Raptors by 16
TOR takes the 3Q 29-28
TOR winning 3PT line by 24, mid-range by 12, and FT line by 6
Spurs winning paint by 26
The Spurs have a back-to-back tomorrow in Boston pic.twitter.com/UKrWBoZkqT – 8:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Josh and Jock running the break! 🙌
@Josh Primo ➡️ @Jock Landale pic.twitter.com/wwphMcxJUd – 8:48 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Khem Birch just went back to the locker room in some pain after banging knees on that last foul before the quarter ended. – 8:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 16 heading into the fourth, FVV with 33, Siakam’s got 16-11 – 8:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 97-81 after 3. VanVleet has 33-7, Siakam has 16-11-4, and Barnes has triple 7s. Primo with 11 off the bench in his homecoming. – 8:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Prim👌 making it look easy!
@Josh Primo | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/PkSQ65LQsF – 8:40 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Josh Primo at 19 years old is the calmest Spur with the ball in his hands since Boris Diaw lol – 8:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Before that last Trent Jr. make, the Spurs had cut the Raptors’ 18 point lead down to 10.
Spurs are winning the paint by 26 and starting to close the Raptors’ advantage from the FT line – 8:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Josh Primo’s other NBA skill, besides the obvious catch-and-shoot ability: He always seems to make the right pass. – 8:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Josh Primo is the 3rd Spur in double figures scoring with 11 points.
6 points from three
3 points from the FT line
2 points in the paint
Raptors by 14 – 8:37 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
POELTL JAM! 🔨💥
double-double for Jak with 19 PTS and 12 REB! pic.twitter.com/P12qfcxqAS – 8:36 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raps PR informs that Fred VanVleet has become the first Raptor since Kawhi Leonard to drop 30+ in three straight games – 8:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Objectively funny that Darius Garland is outperforming Ja on the same night that FVV is going off because both fan bases are starting to hate each other over All-Star takes. – 8:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs largest deficits without Murray in the last 5 games:
vs DET -1, won
vs UTA – 18, lost
@ MEM -19, lost
@ DET -9, lost
@ TOR -18, ??? – 8:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Raptors by 18, their new largest lead of the game.
TOR winning the 3PT line 42-18 – 8:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
On an otherwise dull Tuesday night in January as the dog days of the NBA season approach, why not get into a shootout?
Raptors up 79-66 with 8:35 left in the third quarter over San Antonio – 8:26 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I asked Gregg Popovich pre-game if he thought Fred VanVleet was having an all-star caliber season. He said he hadn’t spent much time looking at the Raptors and didn’t feel qualified to say. I think his answer might be different post-game. – 8:23 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Update: @Fred VanVleet has 31pts so far 🔥 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ylABssHnWa – 8:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet is up to 31, and has an off chance at his own franchise record if he wants it. – 8:20 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Still amazing to think Raptors came away with Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl from one draft period. Poeltl the lottery pick has become an excellent starting C. FVV could be undrafted to all-star and late pick Siakam won MIP, was All-NBA and key championship starter – 8:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
that patented Spurs ball movement 🤌✨
@Tre Jones | @Keita Bates-Diop | @Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/pljJvEFpQb – 8:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Raptors had their jumpers going in during that first half.
Toronto made 50% of their 3s and 60% of their mid-rangers pic.twitter.com/6up51Ju3cJ – 8:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
12 of Toronto’s 32 rebounds in the first half were off the offensive glass. – 8:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Raptors by 15
TOR takes the 2Q 38-24
Raptors winning the 3PT line by 21 points, FT line by 8, and mid-range by 6
Spurs winning the paint by 20 pic.twitter.com/yYWMJDU4oc – 8:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet’s first half: 24 points, 5 assists, 9-15 FG, 6-9 3P, and at this rate he may only have 1 more quarter to add to it. Raptors lead by 15 after 24 minutes. – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred’s got 24, Raptors hang 68 on Spurs in a half and up 15; still, the defence is not up to snuff – 8:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead 68-53 at half, VanVleet with 24 and 5 while shooting 6-of-9 from three. All-Star push going well. – 8:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
fvv, gtj, og, pascal, and scottie barnes is such a lethal 5-man unit, especially when fred makes every shot – 8:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15th 15-point deficit for the Spurs this season.
They enter 1-13 when trailing by 15 points in a game. – 8:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The 8-year-old is taking notes for me during the Spurs-Raptors game. Among her takeaways: 1) Too many free throws (true) and 2) The other guy slapped his booty (also true). pic.twitter.com/UtgbVp3Lrv – 8:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 14, VanVleet’s got 21 already and he’s as hot from 3pt range as he’s ever been – 7:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
51% of the Raptors points have been scored from three.
They’re winning the 3PT line by 15 points.
Raptors lead overall by 14.
Devin has 9 of the Spurs’ 15 points from three – 7:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 3 of their 5 games without Dejounte Murray. – 7:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors seem to think Siakam vs. 6-5, 190-pound Josh Primo in the paint is a mismatch. – 7:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have fallen behind by 10 points in 61% of their games this season.
SA enters 2-19 when down by 10 – 7:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Raptors now winning the 3PT line by 12 and FT line by 8
Spurs winning the paint by 18
Raptors have their largest lead of 6 – 7:47 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Raptors always have the boards up. I’m just seeing ghosts. It’s been a while. My bad 🤦🏻♂️ – 7:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
This is exactly what the Raptors hoped Jakob Poeltl would develop into when they made him the 9th-overall pick in 2016. He’s become such a solid 2-way big. Not a star in the traditional sense, but does so many things well on both ends of the floor. Really good player. – 7:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
never quit on the play! 💯😤
@Tre Jones | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/NtEcHf75KE – 7:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Raptors by 1
Vassell 11 pts | FVV 13 pts
Jakob 7 pts | Trent Jr. 10 pts
Spurs are winning the paint by 10
Raptors have small lead from all other scoring areas on floor
7 turnovers for Spurs in 1Q, 6 TOs for Raptors – 7:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
30-25 Raptors aftr 1Q over Spurs. VanVleet remains 🔥with 13 so far. – 7:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors certainly not operating at top efficiency but up 1 after a quarter
Fred’s got 13, Trent with 10 – 7:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 30-29 after a quarter. VanVleet has 13, Trent has 10, the rest of the team has not very many! – 7:34 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
This guy make everything look easy
@Fred VanVleet | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bVd2jt9hOo – 7:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs lead by 1 late in 1Q.
Where are each teams points coming from?
Spurs
Paint: 48%
3PT: 48%
FT line: 4%
Raptors
3PT: 46%
Paint: 23%
Mid-range: 23%
FT line: 8% – 7:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ backcourt has 20 of the team’s first 24 points. VanVleet and Trent: 8-13 FG, 4-6 3P. Everybody else: 1-7 FG. – 7:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Certainly not a defensive struggle, Spurs up 25-24 at second timeout – 7:27 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
This hasn’t been Siakam’s best defensive year, but his quickness on the perimeter is missing with him in foul trouble. Spurs zipping it around for good looks. – 7:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11 points in the 1Q for Devin Vassell.
9 of his 11 points from three.
Both teams with most of their points from three early on – 7:26 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Pascal’s buddy is taking it to the rim for the Spurs. Jakob’s got 7 pts & rebs early. – 7:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Dev started off the game with 2 straight triples!! 🎯
@Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/DBu4LEi8JT – 7:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs lead early 10-8.
Devin with 6 of the 10 points for SA.
Both teams with all their points from three and the paint. – 7:17 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’re underway up North! 🤙
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops now to interact with the Spurs Fam while watching the game and for a chance to win $50 in Spurs Pay! 🤑
➡️ https://t.co/ksrJfJM6WH pic.twitter.com/hzbYxI9O04 – 7:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Per Spurs, although Keita Bates-Diop is back after missing the Detroit game with a hamstring injury, Pop is sticking with the same starters he used Saturday against the Pistons:
Tre Jones, Derrick White, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl. – 7:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Becky Hammon: NBA head-coaching pursuit hindered by working for only Spurs, never being head coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/04/bec… – 7:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors sticking with what worked the other night: VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby. Barnes, Siakam start tonight vs. Spurs – 6:51 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Given a chance, the Austin #Spurs‘ Jaylen Morris will impress after joining the big club on a 10-day COVID hardship contract, Josh Primo believes.
“He’s like a utility guy. He’s got everything in his bag.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:50 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
ready for work 🤟
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/7zFk7vfEtE – 6:38 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
30 min til tip…
Spurs vs Raptors
on @FAN590 pic.twitter.com/PcaeNZWSAV – 6:38 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop reiterated that the difference between Primo and Parker, who was 19 when he joined the Spurs, was that “Tony played a couple of years against grown men in the European Leagues before he came over so it was a little bit different situation.” – 6:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Josh Primo said he will have about 20 guests in attendance at Scotiabank Arena tonight.
“It was going to be in the hundreds if it wasn’t for what is going on with omicron,” he said. – 6:30 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Substitute teacher shortage reaches crisis level at San Antonio-area school districts news4sanantonio.com/news/local/sub… – 6:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Primo fondly recalled watching Vince Carter, DeMar Derozan and Rudy Gay as Raptors:
“I was talking to coach Pop about standing in front of the Raptors (with his club teammates) during the national anthem, and I was just star struck getting to see Rudy Gay for the 1st time.” – 6:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs rookie and Toronto native Josh Primo says growing up watching the Raptors is a huge reason why he “loves this game so dearly.” – 6:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
First of our next back-to-back!
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 Scotiabank Arena
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/4hQLZS9nZt – 6:15 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Spurs Josh Primo, the just turned 19-year-old 🇨🇦🏀 and the NBA’s youngest player, has big plans, among them: “Playing on the national team and playing in the Olympics is one of my biggest goals” pic.twitter.com/zJ16lxkzbg – 6:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Josh Primo said he was prepared to have hundreds of tickets for tonight’s game, but he got about 20, given the circumstances. Also said he’s very interested in playing for Canada down the road. – 5:57 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Josh Primo says he’s been planning for months on how to bring as many friends and family as possible to the game but with the restrictions the final number for who’s watching in the stands is around 20. pic.twitter.com/7AsaAGuHWB – 5:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Josh Primo says one of his future goals is to play on the Canadian National team and to play in the Olympics. – 5:55 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
19yo Mississauga native Josh Primo on first NBA game in Toronto: “Its kinda weird. Its been my home for so long and I’m coming back now and I’m visiting, I’m the enemy. Its a warm feeling knowing that I’m gonna have family cheering me on but other than that its business as usual” pic.twitter.com/QaY6EV4lV1 – 5:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gregg Popovich with high praise for Toronto product and Spurs rookie Joshua Primo and Raptor Favourite Son DeMar DeRozan pre-game
That’s about the news value of the chats with the coaches – 5:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Joshua has an uncanny maturity about him. He’s not in a awe by the NBA. He knows how to play.” – Coach Pop on Josh Primo – 5:41 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pop said the plan is for Dejounte Murray to join the team in Boston tomorrow. – 5:40 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says Yuta Watanabe is “fine” and will be “out for a little while.” Team found out this morning. – 5:29 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Mannnn would ya look at them votes
@OG Anunoby | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6U5KmFVCPl – 5:22 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
I scream, you scream, we all scream to vote @Fred VanVleet into #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 VOTE ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/2jpkJknHUW – 5:20 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Here’s the Celtics injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs. Nobody except Broderick Thomas has been ruled out. Robert Williams (right big toe sprain) is probable. pic.twitter.com/A6zTks0NUx – 4:50 PM
Here’s the Celtics injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs. Nobody except Broderick Thomas has been ruled out. Robert Williams (right big toe sprain) is probable. pic.twitter.com/A6zTks0NUx – 4:50 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Robert Williams is probable vs. Spurs.
Romeo Langford (non-COVID), Aaron Nesmith (health and safety), and Jabari Parker (dental work) are all questionable.
Brodric Thomas (back pain) is out. – 4:49 PM
Celtics say Robert Williams is probable vs. Spurs.
Romeo Langford (non-COVID), Aaron Nesmith (health and safety), and Jabari Parker (dental work) are all questionable.
Brodric Thomas (back pain) is out. – 4:49 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport vs San Antonio:
Romeo Langford (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Aaron Nesmith (Health & Safety Protocols) – QUESTIONABLE
Jabari Parker (dental work) – QUESTIONABLE
Brodric Thomas (low back pain) – OUT
Robert Williams (right big toe sprain) – PROBABLE – 4:49 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport vs San Antonio:
Romeo Langford (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Aaron Nesmith (Health & Safety Protocols) – QUESTIONABLE
Jabari Parker (dental work) – QUESTIONABLE
Brodric Thomas (low back pain) – OUT
Robert Williams (right big toe sprain) – PROBABLE – 4:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. San Antonio on Wed:
Romeo Langford – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Aaron Nesmith – H&S Protocols – QUESTIONABLE
Jabari Parker – Dental Work – QUESTIONABLE
Brodric Thomas – Low Back Pain – OUT
Robert Williams – Right Big Toe Sprain – PROBABLE – 4:48 PM
Celtics Injury Report vs. San Antonio on Wed:
Romeo Langford – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Aaron Nesmith – H&S Protocols – QUESTIONABLE
Jabari Parker – Dental Work – QUESTIONABLE
Brodric Thomas – Low Back Pain – OUT
Robert Williams – Right Big Toe Sprain – PROBABLE – 4:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Running through the 6️⃣ with Primo 🇨🇦
Josh talks about what it’s like returning to his hometown while taking a stroll in Toronto ahead of our game tonight.
@Josh Primo | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/rtpXypOS6L – 4:38 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Us everytime you RT Pascal for All-Star ⭐️
@Pascal Siakam | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XaPLzRKgku – 4:01 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Support the Raptors and your community by purchasing your 50/50 tickets today for a chance to WIN the jackpot!
🎟: https://t.co/4Eo8xUvs9b pic.twitter.com/UEIG8jIhyx – 3:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet was a nominee for December player of the month for the Eastern Conference, won by Joel Embiid. – 3:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet earned a nomination for Eastern Conference Player of the Month, as did a couple of former Raptors, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, but it went to Joel Embiid. – 3:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Earlier the Spurs announced Keita Bates-Diop (right hamstring tightness) will be available for tonight’s game.
The Raptors are favored by 6.5 against the Spurs – 2:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Svi Mykhailiuk and Yuta Watanabe have entered the health/safety protocol. Outside of David Johnson (injured) and Goran Dragic (excused leave), who haven’t been with the team, 13 of 14 Raptors have been in the protocols over the last 3 weeks (Boucher the only player who hasn’t). – 2:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fred VanVleet this season:
20.9 PPG
5.0 RPG
6.7 APG
3.5 3PG (3rd in NBA)
All career-highs
The Raptors are outscoring opponents by 5.9 per 100 possessions with FVV on the court. Outscored by 14.6 with him off. That 20.5 net difference is 2nd in the league to Jokic. pic.twitter.com/b8t4OgybFU – 2:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have updated Keita Bates-Diop from questionable to available for tonight at Toronto after he missed Saturday’s loss at Detroit with a tight right hamstring. – 1:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The #Celtics have had their usual starting five available in just eight of their 37 games (21 percent) this season. That should change tomorrow night against the Spurs masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:08 PM
